Confirmed: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke to star in new ‘Terminator’

#Emilia Clarke #Arnold Schwarzenegger
12.13.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Emilia Clarke is going from dragons to cyborgs.

The “Game of Thrones” favorite has officially been announced to join the new “Terminator” reboot as Sarah Connor, the heroine previously played by Linda Hamilton in 1984’s “The Terminator” and its 1991 sequel. 

The actress  was recently revealed to be in contention for the role along with “Shot Term 12” star Brie Larson, with Clarke winning out, according to Deadline.

Although plot details are unknown, the reboot will again deal with time travel and plans to tie into a future TV show, as well as theatrical sequels. 

“Zero Dark Thirty’s” Jason Clarke was recently announced as Sarah’s son John Connor, while Arnold Schwarzenegger will return in some form. “Game of Thrones” vet Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark Word”) is directing from a script by Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island”) and Patrick Lussier (“Drive Angry”).

Clarke is best know for plying the Dragon Queen Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones.” The show is expected to return in the spring. 

“Terminator” will be released July 1, 2015. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emilia Clarke#Arnold Schwarzenegger
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerASHLEY MILLEREMILIA CLARKEJASON CLARKELAETA KALOGRIDISPATRICK LUSSIERSarah Connor ChroniclesTERMINATORZACK STENTZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP