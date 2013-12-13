Confirmed: ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke to star in new ‘Terminator’

Emilia Clarke is going from dragons to cyborgs.

The “Game of Thrones” favorite has officially been announced to join the new “Terminator” reboot as Sarah Connor, the heroine previously played by Linda Hamilton in 1984’s “The Terminator” and its 1991 sequel.

The actress was recently revealed to be in contention for the role along with “Shot Term 12” star Brie Larson, with Clarke winning out, according to Deadline.

Although plot details are unknown, the reboot will again deal with time travel and plans to tie into a future TV show, as well as theatrical sequels.

“Zero Dark Thirty’s” Jason Clarke was recently announced as Sarah’s son John Connor, while Arnold Schwarzenegger will return in some form. “Game of Thrones” vet Alan Taylor (“Thor: The Dark Word”) is directing from a script by Laeta Kalogridis (“Shutter Island”) and Patrick Lussier (“Drive Angry”).

Clarke is best know for plying the Dragon Queen Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones.” The show is expected to return in the spring.

“Terminator” will be released July 1, 2015.