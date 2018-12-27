HBO

Game of Thrones is so popular it doesn’t need to air new episodes to be crowned the year’s most popular show.

The HBO series was 2018’s most-watched program on Comcast’s video-on-demand platform Xfinity, the fourth year in a row Thrones “has captured the Comcast crown, but the first time the show has done so without the availability of new episodes,” according to Vulture. The last new episode aired on August 27, 2017, which feels like it was approximately 17 years ago. Just imagine how massive the ratings will be when Thrones returns for an eighth and final season in April 2019 (spoiler: very; that is also the only Thrones spoiler you’ll get).

Other year-end findings from Comcast include a dearth of highly-watched sitcoms (“Not a single half-hour comedy cracked the company’s national year-end list”) and everyone loves Billions (it’s one of three Showtime series in the top-20, alongside Shameless and Homeland). Also, the most popular movie purchased via on-demand: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, followed by Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and The Greatest Showman.

In “we need new Game of Thrones because we all have too much free time” news, Daenerys’ dragons apparently aren’t dragons; they’re wyvern, because dragons have “four legs and two wings, while a wyvern has two legs and two wings. Dany’s weyr only possess two, making them wyverns.” Huh.

What a fitting ending to a weird year. Here’s to 2019!

