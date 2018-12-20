HBO

We have written a lot about the intense security for Game of Thrones season eight, which director David Nutter compared to the Gestapo. There’s been multiple fake endings, self-destructing scripts, “massive metal walls,” earpieces, and DRONE KILLERS, all in the name of stopping leaks and spoilers for the most anticipated final season in television history. HBO’s preventive measures got so intense that it actually caused problems for the actors.

“They’re absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it,” actor Iain Glen (Jorah) said in a BBC Radio 5 Live interview. “We weren’t allowed a written word on a page. Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through to access it, which caused a problem for the actors, I have to say. But we find a way, either on phones or with pads, or different ways for it to be available on set.”

“This season was the first season ever that we sat and read the entire arc of the story from beginning to end right through over the course of a day… Honestly, these six episodes are absolutely phenomenal. The writers really, really came up trumps. [The] way they pulled it all together was a real writing task.” (Via)

Glen also revealed there were “a lot of tears” during the final script read, “and it’s been a season of that because it’s been a season of farewells and finishes.” Especially if, as the King of the North predicted, everyone dies.

(Via Variety)