‘Game of Thrones’ Really Brings Out The Rape Apologists

Three things in life are certain: Death, taxes, and the anonymity of the Internet imbuing people with the courage to post terrible comments they'd never dream of saying out loud because they'd get punched or arrested. The third certainty in life is now so rampant and expected that humans who retain their decency filter just glance over such monstrous statements unfazed, certainly to the consternation of any time-travelers from the past who have just gotten up to speed on how this magic box works and have found it full of vile revenants.
Knowing such, I went forth yesterday and wrote an article about Sunday's 'Game of Thrones' episode and how – in mine and many other's opinion – the writers and director completely missed the mark on Jaime and Cersei's disturbing sexual healing and turned it into an even more disturbing sexual assault. Before a single word made its way onto my draft, I knew the wagons would circle and the naysayers would lob their chestnuts at me, much like Dany lobbed slave collars at the city of Meereen. 'It's just fiction,' 'It doesn't matter,' and of course old-faithful 'If you don't like it, just stop watching.' I was ready. But then, a completely
crazy insane sadly expected thing happened. The rape apologists woke from their slumber deep within the subconsciousness of men and women who masquerade as your friends and acquaintances.
Normally writers ignore this, content to allow these knuckle draggers to lumber into the comments, excrete their troll droppings, and recede back into the sludge of the Internet unscathed. Why bother? It's not like they care and quite frankly acknowledging them is like feeding geese at the park. Sure it starts out fun, but soon THIS is happening.
But the tenor of the HitFix comments about Jaime's attack on Cersei quickly took on a disturbing cadence. Not only were some unable to discern the nuance that committing one kind of terrible act doesn't mean you'd committed EVERY kind of terrible act, many of them were confused as to what rape and/or sexual assault is. Which is 800% not okay. Everyone should know what consent looks like. So we're gonna kill two birds with one stone. Using information from RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) I'm going to clarify exactly why what happened in that Sept was sexual assault and at the same time call out some rape apologists because man y'all are some arrogant and/or ignorant shits.
AP OZ says, '[…] the second passionate kiss is to me what prevents this from being a straightforward rape– which it would have been otherwise given her clear cries of “Stop it!” After that second kiss, her saying “It's not right” (which I think even in a modern-day legal context is not quite the same as saying “No” or “Stop it”) could I think be interpreted by Jaime as no different than the “not rightness” of their being brother and sister.'
Is AP OZ a rape apologist? Yes! According to RAINN, sexual assault can occur even if both parties initially agreed to take part. 'It doesn”t matter if you think your partner means yes, or if you”ve already started having sex – “No” also means “Stop.” If you proceed despite your partner”s expressed instruction to stop, you have not only violated basic codes of morality and decency, you may have also committed a crime…' Sexual partners of AP OZ be wary as he/she will not take kindly to you changing your mind mid-coitus and may turn a sexy fun time into a trip to the police station.
DarkDoug says, 'I'm sorry. Was your opinion of a traitor and child murderer sullied? The man broke a solemn oath and murdered a crazy old man because the guy insulted him from time to time. […] And NOW, because he has nonconsensual intercourse with one of the most despicable characters in the series, it is “character assassination”?'
Is DarkDoug a rape apologist? Yes! Sorry but Cersei's personality does not negate her ability to refuse sex. Being a despicable person does not make sexual assault okay. No one ever 'deserves to be raped.' DarkDoug's potential sexual partners beware: if he thinks you're a bad person, he may help himself to some non-consensual intercourse.
But DarkDoug has another embarrassing problem. He was born without the ability to discern nuance in a person. Oh to live in a world so black and white, where a bad person is just bad. Jaime did do terrible things. He did murder King Aerys II…because he was about to burn down the entire city and everyone in it because he was insane. His lackey was about do to his bidding so Jaime stopped him. Was it right? Eh, morally grey. And yes, he did try to murder Bran…because Bran saw something that would get Cersei and her children (also Jaime's children) killed. Was it right? Nope. On so many levels nope. But murdering a child to protect a lover is a far cry from raping said lover. Being in an incestuous relationship is gross but having an off-center moral compass is different than not having one at all. I believe you were thinking of Ser Gregor Clegane, yes?
YoungJT80 says, 'Maybe I've just gotten too used to the violence on the show but I didn't even realize he raped her until I read all the outrage this morning.'
Is YoungJT80 a rape apologist? Yes! Really JT80, you didn't know it was sexual assault? What part was confusing to you? The part where she said no or the part where she tried to keep his hands off her thighs or the part where she was struggling and crying? Was it the lack of weapon used to force her participation? Because statistically 'in about 8 out of 10 rapes, no weapon is used other than physical force.' The idea that rape cannot occur outside of the 'stranger in the bushes with a knife' scenario is dangerous and wrong. Potential sexual partners of YoungJT80 beware, clearly they lack any kind of societal conditioning that keeps consensual sex consensual.
KennyJ20099 says, 'Cersei would have been able to get away from Jaimie if she really wanted to idiot. Its Cersei. She wanted it just as much as Jaimie did. […] hey've been boning their whole lives, I think he knows when hes fine, and when he needs to stop.'
Is KennyJ20099 a rape apologist? Yes! Wow. Where do I even begin unpacking the bullshit in this comment? First of all, no Cersei could not have just gotten away and her lack of struggle is not the same as consent. From RAINN, 'People respond to an assault in different ways. Just because you didn”t resist physically doesn”t mean it wasn”t rape – in fact, many victims make the good judgment that physical resistance would cause the attacker to become more violent. Lack of consent can be express (saying “no”) or it can be implied from the circumstances (for example,[…] if you were afraid to object because the perpetrator threatened you with serious physical injury).'
On top of your troubling declaration that just because a woman doesn't gouge her attacker's eyes out equals consent, is the idea that sexual assault cannot happen between lovers. Again from RAINN, 'Rape can occur when the offender and the victim have a pre-existing relationship (sometimes called “date rape” or “acquaintance rape”), or even when the offender is the victim”s spouse. It does not matter whether the other person is an ex-boyfriend or a complete stranger, and it doesn”t matter if you”ve had sex in the past. If it is nonconsensual this time, it is rape.' Being in a relationship is not a 'get out of jail free' card for sex. KennyJ20099 potential sexual partners and significant others beware, he sees dating as an contractual obligation to put out whether you want to your not.
Jeff says, 'Rape happens. Cry some more.'
Is Jeff a rape apologist? Yes! And potentially more based on such a callous response to one of the most traumatizing violations that can happen to a person. Potential sexual partners of Jeff beware, he's probably on a watch list somewhere. Bring mace.
I’m pretty sure there’s a difference between a rape apologist and someone that realizes they’re watching a fictional series. I don’t condone rape by any means, but I’m also not up in arms to burn the writers, director, and/or showrunners at any stakes because they shot that scene more brutally than the books. I also particulary liked GRRM’s take on the scene and being able to discern the difference between where the characters are in the book during this time vs that moment in the book. It gave plain, logical reasoning why things may have been done on the show differently without jumping to the wild conclusion that if you were completely horrified by the show’s scene, then you must be a true sicko and didn’t completely leave the showrunners & director to be cannon fodder.
It’s fiction, and I’m ok with those people using such extremes in this world to progress the story because that’s the context of the world. If these sorts of sexual acts & violents hadn’t been portrayed at all in this world I might be more taken aback, but it’s been the way it is from the get-go. It’s not pretty, but it’s not unbelievable. I plan on actually WATCHING to learn what the intention & context might be rather than making presumptions based on the limited information available now.
Yes – the unwashed masses are often unintelligent as well, but I, for one, say what I mean whether online or in person. I definitely can’t read minds, so I have to trust that the showrunners will give the insight needed to explain how that scene is necessary.
Sorry – couple of typos… meant where the characters are in the book vs the show and jumping to conclusions because one might NOT have been completely horrified by the show’s scene. Also – should be “violence” in the second paragraph, not violents – this is what I get for multi-tasking. :-p
I completely disagree with your opinion that the timeline of the show differing from the books makes the rape scene any more logical, justified, or necessary.
But I think we can all agree it would be nice if Hitfix had an Edit Post feature…
No problem with you disagreeing – your progative obviously, but still in a world of baby killing, wolf heads sewn on corpses & paraded around after pregnant women are stabbed repeatedly in the belly, and children pushed out of towers for witnessing consentual incestual sex… it’s still it not out of the norm, and we won’t truly know how “necessary” it may be until the rest of the story unfolds.
@SAVFEM the key difference here is that nearly all of that content either literally occured in the book (wolf head sewn on corpse), was implied (Theon’s torture, the baby killing) or was wholly original (Robb’s wife and her fate).
The sex in the sept near Joffrey’s body was something that happened in the book that Weiss and Benioff explicitly *changed to rape*. They made a conscious decision to omit Cersei’s dialogue – the “yes, yes take me Jaime” bit that Donna quotes in the other article – and instead felt that the scene and characters were somehow enhanced by changing it to rape. Just a colossal misfire, and a decision that, to me, makes no sense from a narrative standpoint. I think it comes down to the creators taking an already disturbing scene, and jacking it up to 11 for shock value, and the buzz that comes from it, which is unfortunate as Benioff and Weiss have done an unbelievable job of adapting this so far.
So according to the commenters… violence exists… THEREFORE… it’s okay to be violent!
Good, I am glad we hammered that one out, finally!
So you got online and pitched a fit every single time a Game of Thrones character did something wrong?
Slavery is fine. Child murder is fine. Incest is fine. Torture (physical and mental) is fine. But rape…..oh now they’ve crossed a line.
Where’s the outrage at slavery and all the slaves who are likely used as sex object? Why wasn’t the outrage directed at the first season when Khal Drogo was raping Dany? I get that people are upset that the book was altered but Jaime isn’t exactly an upstanding citizen just because he helped Brienne a bit.
“Why wasn’t the outrage directed at the first season when Khal Drogo was raping Dany?”
Excactly. Besides, Drogo and his men were raiding villages and raping women. He once even said that after he conquers Westeros he’ll rape women out there. Everybody was fine with it, I was too. So that outrage right now is really baffling to me.
Graves fucked up a little himself because he just couldn’t end this scene on a worse note. It should have ended sooner to leave us not really knowing what happend there or later to show this consent in some straightforward way.
And in some ways I agree with a commenter on a former article that if Cersei really didn’t want it she would have shown bigger resistance and I don’t believe that anything would happen then.
So I’m a rape apologist? Fuck you, Donna. My original comment was “Maybe I’ve just gotten too used to the violence on the show but I didn’t even realize he raped her until I read all the outrage this morning. I just thought it was another creepy incestuous sex scene. Definitely aggressive, but totally what I would expect from the two of them.” Sorry, I must not have heard the “no” when I was being creeped out by the situation in general.
And to imply that any future sexual partners of mine should be on the look out because I could potentially rape them myself? Have you lost your god damn mind?
How could you not note that? Her resisting set the tone for the entire scene..
Yeah, reading both of Donna’s articles today I am truly taken back by how off the deep end they are. Am I to understand that if we are not as angry about the scene as Donna is, we are all “rape apologists” who are potential rapers ourselves? Hitfix, is this the kind of material you want to be running? Articles where your paid writers attack your readership asking “what the fuck is wrong with you?” “You sound ignorant right now” etc?!?!
Donna feels that the scene crossed a line. She is blaming the writers, directors and actors for a character’s actions, instead of accepting that the character committed the action. She calls it “character assassination”?!? The man is a monster whose brain doesn’t function like a normal human being’s. He tries to kill anyone who gets in his way and will do whatever it takes for him to continue his incestuous relationship with his sister, including trying to murder a child (which Donna justifies he did so that his own family wouldn’t be killed). What part of THIS is character assassination? Because it’s rape, everyone is supposed to be outraged? Of course rape is terrible. No one is disputing that, Donna. No one is condoning it. But it’s what Jaime did.
But because we got to see Jaime and Brienne make goo-goo eyes at each other and have a bonding, cute road trip together, and they’re “soul-mates” as Donna says, we’re supposed to accept his character flaws and anything to blemish that is character assassination?!?
No, Donna went too far on this one. Sorry she took it out on you, YoungJT80. I can’t wait for Donna’s follow-up to her follow-up where she calls me a rape apologist too. Hitfix, do something.
Yeah, calling people ignorant while being ignorant herself. Some unfunny shit.
1. That’s right, supposed rape is worse than attempted child murder.
2. And what about this “character assassination”? Do you own this character, Donna?
Insulting people directly in an article. That’s low. Not to mention that she’s basically getting paid for what I was doing in middle school.
i hope hitfix will take down this “article”. as a reader, i’m offended. i expect an answer.
I will say to you the same thing that everyone has been saying to viewers who have a problem with this scene: don’t like it? Don’t read it. You have a choice. Change the channel.
Hypocrisy and narrow-mindedness of this article disturbs me more than the actual scene.
“But DarkDoug has another embarrassing problem. He was born without the ability to discern nuance in a person. Oh to live in a world so black and white, where a bad person is just bad.” Wow. That’s ironic that you have the same problem.
It’s funny to compare people’s reactions to this scene and to Joff’s death. Horror vs total elation, which was completely disgusting and I would be much more eager to see article called “the murder apologists”. But I guess complicated and ambiguous scenes of sex are much more unsettling than a sadistic death of a young (bad) person in front of his mother or killing people for a few chickens.
Now in all seriousness, I think this scene was supposed to be disturbing, but you people are really exaggerating. I have the same opinion on that matter as this guy: [winteriscoming.net] so I’m borrowing it, I’m lazy.
Btw. Jaime/Cersei scene reminded me a little (but it wasn’t even half as alarming and confusing) of the rape scene from Michael Haneke’s “The Piano Teacher”. Also pretty strange, kind of effed up and not at all straightforward.
Awesome article! Yes, yes, yes. As great as this TV and book series are, it really does bring out the creepy losers who would be rapists if they could, just as The Sopranos brought out the basement-dwelling losers who cheer on those murderous psychopaths. It’s not helped by the director disingenuously claiming he didn’t think it was rape either. Anyway, great, great article parsing this stuff out. You rock.
GUYS–NO MEANS NO. STOP TRYING TO TURN RAPE INTO SOMETHING LESS. Learn the concept of “enthusiastic consent.”
Learn the difference between fiction and reality. You people are as bad as the nutjob blogger who said that Joss Whedon must rape and beat his wife because of how women are portrayed in Firefly. You all make Anita Sarkeesian look reasonable and levelheaded.
Posting an article that directly calls out HitFix readers by name and calling them rape apologists?
If you want to talk about the debate, fair enough. But calling out readers by name and declaring them rape apologists? There’s only one term for that:
Bush league.
This has no place on site that considers itself a premiere entertainment news source. I’m disappointed the HitFix Editors would allow this to be posted from their writing staff.
She called them out by their anonymous hitfix screen names. And why in the world would you want to be defending the people who made those kind of comments in the first place?
Personally I applaud Donna. More sites should try to root out the weasels who say ignorant BS behind the veil of anonymity.
If you want to call someone out or debate them, then the place for it is in the comments section where the discussion was taking place. Not some big notice to everyone of “Here’s who your rape apologists are!”.
I’m defending no one, I’m calling out HitFix for having poor integrity when it comes to their readers.
It’s not like she used anyone’s real name or gave any actual means of identifying them. By presenting the article the way she did she was able to more effectively chide people who want to hide behind the anonymity of a screen name, while at the same time hopefully causing the real person behind it to examine what they say and think – be it anonymously or otherwise. I’m not sure that effect would have been reached by just responding to a comment.
I’ll just say it’s a very good thing that you didn’t post that article on IGN. I tried talking about the rape scene there, and hoo boy, it made the hitfix crowd seem like perfect gentleman.
I also wanna pat myself on the back for commenting on your article and not being mentioned here. 10 points for Gryffindor!
READ THE BOOK! It’s practically beat-for-beat!
“”She kissed him. A light kiss, the merest brush of her lips on his, but he could feel her tremble as he slid his arms around her. “I am not whole without you.”
There was no tenderness in the kiss he returned to her, only hunger. Her mouth opened for his tongue. “No,” she said weakly when his lips moved down her neck, “not here. The septons…”
“The Others can take the septons.” He kissed her again, kissed her silent, kissed her until she moaned. Then he knocked the candles aside and lifted her up onto the Mother’s altar, pushing up her skirts and the silken shift beneath. She pounded on his chest with feeble fists, murmuring about the risk, the danger, about their father, about the septons, about the wrath of gods. He never heard her. He undid his breeches and climbed up and pushed her bare white legs apart. One hand slid up her thigh and underneath her smallclothes. When he tore them away, he saw that her moon’s blood was on her, but it made no difference.”
Garbage. You’re omitting the key dialogue that Donna quotes in the other article:
““Hurry,” she was whispering now, “quickly, quickly, now, do it now, do me now. Jaime Jaime Jaime.” Her hands helped guide him. “Yes,” Cersei said as he thrust, “my brother, sweet brother, yes, like that, yes, I have you, you’re home now, you’re home now, you’re home.” She kissed his ear and stroked his short bristly hair. Jaime lost himself in her flesh.”
Benioff and Weiss made a conscious effort to omit this. No idea why.
I don’t know, maybe because it’s the shittiest, romance novel dialogue imaginable? Ya think that may have been why they cut it?
The point is, he forces himself on her IN THE BOOK. Whether or not she gets hot and bothered AFTERWARDS Straw Dogs style is moot.
It is not moot at all. Cersei gives consent in the original text. It may be achieved in a rather icky, “it’s-still-rape” way, but it changes the tone of that scene 100%.
I’m not saying Benioff and Weiss needed to use the cheesy dialogue, but I can’t understand why they didn’t use the idea of consent. A simple “yes, yes” from Cersei changes things immeasurably. The way it was shot and scripted was to make things as ugly as possible pretty much the whole way through. Cersei repeatedly says “no” “stop” “not here”, and Jaime says “I don’t care.”
After watching Alan and Dan’s video show, it seems like Benioff *was* trying to express rape the whole time, so that explains things. Guess we’ll have to see where they go from here…
You’re buying into the bullshit. At the point IN THE BOOK where she says “No”, she says “Stop” on the show. So as far as I’m concerned, that’s a wash. She is continually making out with him the entire time, JUST LIKE THE BOOK. She never utters another direct word of protest. She says “Not here” and “It’s not right”. These are not protests to sex, but to the place of the sex. Jaime says “I don’t care” in direct response to her saying “It’s not right.” You are twisting it to sound like he said that in response to her saying “Stop” or “No”. THAT would be rape. And that is NOT WHAT HAPPENED.
Holy shit, Fettastic. No no no no no no no.
Even if she had ONLY said “Not here” or “It’s not right,” it would still be rape. Because that is still saying NO to right now. It just happens to imply “Maybe later” in ADDITION to saying *no* to right now. If a husband and wife were sleeping over at her parent’s house, and they were in the living room where anyone might walk by, and the husband tries to have sex with the wife and she says “no, not here”, then he sure as hell better freaking stop or that would be rape. Even if they are a loving couple, even if she decides not to yell because it’s not like it’s a person she is unwilling to sleep with, and doesn’t want to alert her family to a private and embarrassing situation, that would be a huge violation of trust for him to just continue even though she is very uncomfortable with the situation AND expressed as much. Rape.
Jamie saying “I don’t care,” and going ahead with it anyway is ignoring Cersei’s clear expression of non-consent, and therefore is rape.
And there is also the fact that she actually said “No” and “stop” (which is what you SOMEHOW consider to be the only valid expression of non-consent, wow), and he continued anyway. There is not a minimum number of times a woman has to say no in order for it to count as rape. The guy should stop as soon as she indicates she doesn’t want to continue, as if he continues then he is firmly in rape territory. Maybe it’s not as horrifying as if he had continued even if she kicked and screamed for help, but that doesn’t make it any less wrong and absolutely, definitely rape (just like a murder that happened quickly and out of panic is no less murder than one that was meticulously planned out).
I want to make it clear that while the rape scene was disturbing to watch (especially since I was growing fond of Jamie), I do not object to it having been including in the show. It is, indeed, fiction and they have done many horrible things before this scene too. What I object to is that people believe and argue that it was not rape (or that it was justified rape/rape that is not really that bad/excusable rape).
Well if the wife were making out hot and heavy with him in her parent’s living room, would you at least admit that’s a pretty fucking mixed message?
PLUS, all these people running around screaming about the rape of fictional characters need to remember the WHOLE POINT OF THE SCENE! I understand things like that get lost on people who are unfamiliar with subtext and can only witness surface levels of entertainment.
That whole scene wasn’t about Jamie subjugating Cercie. It was about him pushing her to move on. It was about reminding her of the things that she still has that are important to her. He has known her his whole life and he recognized that she was putting herself into a deep, dark pit and he was in a sense rescuing her from that.
Here’s the part where you are unable to separate fact from fiction. You know, where you keep trying to implant real-world situations onto freaking GAME OF THRONES! It is a creative work of fiction man!
Remember in The Muppet Movie when Kermit was drowning and Miss Piggy seemed oblivious? This is like you standing up in the theater and screaming “That insensitive bitch! He’s gonna freaking DIE! We need to make sure everyone understands that when you go swimming you need a swim buddy! Anyone saying ‘It’s just a movie’, are DROWNING DENIERS!”
“It’s not right” was clearly a reference to having sex next to her dead son in a church. No one being assaulted protests with “It’s not right”. Most people being raped also don’t kiss their attackers passionately and help move clothing out of the way. Do those observations make me a “rape apologist”? Maybe.
But then again, does Donna projecting her community-college orientation “no means no” tautology onto a complex interaction between two complex and damaged characters make her a moron? Definitely.
How exactly do you know what most people being raped do?
hitfix, i’m still waiting for an answer. will you or will you not take down this article. i know you’re reading because you just posted an article commenting the comments. now, comment on this comment.
“But murdering a child to protect a lover is a far cry from raping said lover.”
Wow! That sentence is so wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong. Ladies and gentlemen, after the rape apologists, I give you the child murder apologist!
Nowhere in his post (or at least, the excerpt that was posted) does DarkDoug say that rape isn’t a bad crime. You could I guess take the Cersei comment and think he meant that rape isn’t so bad depending on the victim, except that in context of his full post, it’s pretty clear he meant “why do you find raping an evil women worse than murdering an innocent child”.
And now we find out why: because trying to kill the child wasn’t that bad when you put it into context. See, he was trying to protect his lover and his family! Forget the part where he doesn’t look conflicted at all when he does the deed. Forget the part that he doesn’t show any remorse afterwards. Forget that he quips “What I do for love!” before he pushes the kid. Child murder can make a room uncomfortable and you want to say something funny so that the tension doesn’t linger. Forget every details that would make that scene as awful as the rape scene; otherwise, you’re a rape apologist!
The worst part is, I agree that most of the posts quoted above actually are examples of rape apologists but that part is just so dumb, it almost ruins everything. Dickens just ignores every shades of grey there is in the argument because it disagrees with her opinion, and that is just sad.
This is a false equivalence. People who have a problem with this scene don’t have it because they love Cersei and think she’s awesome. They likely hate her and want her to be punished. I would rejoice if her incest and treason against Robert were proven.
The issues are more complex than that. The first is that the way Jaime is portrayed deviates enough from the book that it undermines the redemption arc that is so important to the series. Whether you think what he’s done can be redeemed is your personal choice, though Martin does a good enough job of writing it that you at least consider it. I have no confidence that the show will depict it in a convincing way.
The second is that, no matter how much I hate Cersei, I acknowledge that yes, she was raped. It’s incontrovertible. I’m not all busted up about it, because much worse has happened to better on this show. But I would never debate the fact that she never consented to sex. You can hate Cersei, even say, “This is what she deserved.” Agree with that or not, at least you’d be seeing the act for what it was. The inability of people to even acknowledge it was rape is what is kind of scar.
It’s a straw man to say, “Oh, you have a problem with this and not what happened to Theon?” Wait a second. YES I have a problem with what happened to Theon. But no one is denying that his body was violated. You might feel no pity for him (I do, but that’s me), but I haven’t seen much debate over the facts of what happened.
The change to turn this scene into a rape feels gratuitous to me. Much of the violence on this show does, far more so than it does in the book. The book is a far superior work, is probably the reason. This is just another example that makes me question if I should just stick to the books.
@Frank Domino
That is not what I said and that was not my point.
Dickens did not just disagree with DarkDoug about whether that scene should be there or not; she downright called him a rape apologist because he dared pointing out that Jaime had done something really awful before. Worse, she tried to make her point by listing reasons why pushing that kid down the window “was a far cry from raping your lover”. I’m sorry but it’s not.
You say that the scene changes the character too much, that it strays too far from the books. I haven’t read the books but even if I did, that is a perfectly legitimate opinion. What is not a legit opinion is saying that everyone who thinks that trying to murder a kid is as bad as raping are all rape apologists. That is going way out of line.
Thank you for the defense. I just found this article looking for another one, and cannot believe the temerity of Dickens or of Hitfix for publishing this, and retaining her services. Letting a writer abuse the readers, from a position of power (she can delete readers’ comments, we have no such recourse) seems to be a seriously bad idea for any publication.
My comment was not a defense of Jaime’s actions, nor of the scene. I have criticized the showrunners for taking the brutality against women above and beyond what the books portray. I have repeatedly criticized Jaime for his characterization and actions long before this scene, and given its departure from the books, I had no idea this scene was even coming. My criticism was solely on Alan Sepinwall’s interpretation of the scene as relating to Jaime’s character. I did not deny the rape, nor defend it. I merely pointed out that a character with a long history of indefensible actions is not acting out of character when he commits and indefensible action.
And BTW, murder IS worse than rape. A rape victim might disagree, but if people who have not been raped cannot respond to those who have, the same goes for people who have not been murdered. I’ll believe rape is worse than murder when a person who has suffered both – not just attempts – tells me otherwise.
[www.awardsdaily.com]
If you want to write a serious article on rape maybe you shouldn’t put it in your humor section.
Donna Dickens, I want to thank you for being willing to write an article knowing that
1. didn’t let internet commenters off the hook
2. you published without disabling the comments, knowing more of the comments would attack you.
The only thing I disagree with is the way you rationalize Jaime’s earlier actions. I don’t understand why we are having a debate about which horrible thing he has done is the worst.
Sigh. I wish I could delete the misplaced “knowing” in my first sentence.
I see, so everyone who dares to disagree with the author is a rape apologist…!? Whatever…
Cersei wasn’t even close to being raped in that scene…! It was messed up, rough sick sex between messed up, sick people, that’s all…! She never really resisted, except for saying “it’s not right” and then actually got into it…! A strong woman like her wouldn’t just have taken it like that if anyone else then her beloved brother would have tried to do that to her, she would have put up one hell of a fight and not just mounded and mumbled, like she did…
And don’t get me wrong here — rape, real rape, is a horrible crime that can’t be apologized in any way…! Only that scene we are all discussing here wasn’t it…!
It may not be the case on that pink cloud that Donna seems to live on but in real life there are people who enjoy that kind of messed up sex, get turned on by “being forced” and are actually into being taken hard by their partners — that’s what this was for me and I can totally see Cersei as being into it…!
Again, this is an exception and not the rule…! For normal people no does mean no and pushing further can and should be considered rape…! This particular scene…? Not so much…
Absolutely! How do we know that’s not how they ALWAYS started sex?
I had a girlfriend once who begged me to rape her. She wanted me to wear the ski-mask, smack her around, the whole thing.
NO FUCKING WAY!
What kind of mother could possibly in her right mind say “But murdering a child to protect a lover is a far cry from raping said lover”? Are you so infatuated with Jaimie that you have completely lost your senses? Of all the barbaric happenings in this fictional story this rape is the thing that made you loose your marbles? You need to apologize to everybody and specially to your children.
If the author of this post has kids, I feel sorry for them. She’ll probably push them out of a window.
yes what we saw was rape and guess what it wasn’t the first one… But why do I have to read some pretentious twat complain about it. Its a show, that takes place in mythical places in a made up time. Personally I agree, if you don’t like it. Don’t watch it. I lose faith in humanity every time I hear someone complain about these first world problems. You want to be outraged, try opening your eyes at the real problems around you, instead of pissing and moaning about a tv show.
Of course it’s rape. And of course it’s also an awful show about (mostly) awful people. If you’re going to complain about the rape of a character this week, you should also be prepared to complain about incest, fratricide, infanticide, war, homicide and just general dickishness. Did you write an article about a character cutting off another characters manhood?
OH I’m sorry. This scene should be banned because we aren’t smart enough to realize that rape is bad. This is the #cancelcolbert thing all over again.
And thanks for a meme after every paragraph. I wouldn’t know how to feel about something without a visual representation that you select.
Plenty of people do complain about the gratuitous violence and nudity on the show. The reason why this particular instance is appalling is not that Cersei was raped. It’s that people are pretending that she wasn’t. She was. I’m not horribly sad about it, but it did happen.
Is Donna Dixon a child assault apologist? Yes! Apparently what happened to Bran isn’t so bad since Jaimie was doing it protect Cersei. Uh huh. Sure. And calling everyone who disagrees with her a rape apologist? Pathetic.
I lost faith when a nutter internet writer carried on about a rape that occurred in a fictitious, incestuous relationship whilst not even acknowledging the numerous other atrocities committed and/or alluded to in the very same episode… NEVER MIND the entire series!
So she has to write an essay going off about every single bad thing in the episode before she is allowed to talk about the rape scene? Why? Is someone saying that the Hound didn’t rob from that innocent farmer? Or that the Thenn aren’t cannibals? She’s focusing on the incident that is under contention. Doesn’t mean she refuses to acknowledge the other violence on the show. Where did you get THAT idea?
Don’t get your panties in a wad. So rape is your “pet” cause. You are fine with beheadings and torture and genocide and slavery and everything else on the show but a quasi-rape makes you upset. That’s fine but no one cares. We enjoy the show and doesn’t make us “rape apologists” even though we don’t consider that scene to be a rape.
How do you know she is fine with it? Did she say that? But all of that is fictional, so maybe she’s not all that upset about it. But the rape apology is real, happening in real life, coming out of real people’s mouths, so yes. It’s more upsetting than fictional violence. Obviously.
Ok, let me get this straight. Out of the 12 people who commented on the original article, Ms. Dickens deemed it necessary to write another calling out half of them as rape apologists because they dared to disagree with her? Perhaps instead she should take issue with the director of the episode, Alex Graves, who has gone on record several times over the past couple of days confirming that the sexual encounter in question was actually consensual. And before I’m labelled a “rape apologist”, it is probably worth noting that I am of the opinion that Cersei was in fact victimized by her brother.
Just because your arguments are childish and stupid should I report your name to moronmagazine.com ? Seriously get a life and get your pussy entertained u obviously need it
Is Donna Dickens a moron and bad writer? Yes!
I don’t get all of the fuss to be honest. Bad people do bad things… that’s why they’re considered bad people. Are we going to stop showing criminals murdering people on tv? No way. There are people like this out in the world and the show is just portraying some of them. This is coming from somebody who has actually donated to RAINN. I understand that not everybody can stomach a scene like that but then again, why are you watching Game of Thrones in the first place? I honestly think this world is becoming too sensitive.
Trolls 1… Donna 0. Good job, hope you feel better.
Here’s what’s REALLY got Donna Dickens so pissed off. Jaime Lannister is sexy. He’s a charming rogue. She likes to pretend that he’d be a great match for her.
But then she saw what she perceives as him raping someone, and that totally shit all over her Jaime fantasy. And she’s going to take it out on ALL OF US!
It’s why she can say something so completely asinine as “But murdering a child to protect a lover is a far cry from raping said lover.” with a straight face. Because she can justify him killing a child if it is to protect her in her fantasy. She cannot justify him raping her (in her opinion).
So, pushing children off a tower, burning them, cutting a guy’s penis off, eating other people and constant beheading is all cool. It’s only rape what characters in this fiction show are doing “wrong”.
Hopefully heads are rolling in the Hitfix offices today. In particular, the heads of Donna Dickens and the editor that allowed her to publish a piece blasting the readers/users. Imagine if the NYT responded to users like this. People would be fired Asap.
Dickens response to the user reactions are utter garbage. It shows that she’s a low level blogger and not a journalist. Journalists understand that people’s opinions differ. Bloggers take it personally and blast others. Her Riot blog posts are very dumb and should not be part of this great media site.
Funny how she never cares about any of the other atrocities of the show b/c most happen to men. She didn’t seem to care that a pregnant woman was stabbed through the stomach last season, and even celebrated others horrified responses. Dickens is a hack and should be relieved of her duties at Hitfix.
I agree. Since when does Hitfix write articles like this? I don’t come here to read these “opinion” pieces. Nor do I come here to read a blogger attack people.
This isn’t Jezebel.
Write a comment..At least we won’t have to hear her whine about any more episodes.
I mean….because if the show is rampantly supporting rape….she wouldn’t watch it anymore…..right?
Because that would, you know…..make her a MASSIVE HYPOCRITE!
In fact, if she’s so sure this show is endorsing and promoting rape, I can only assume she has written an angry letter to both HBO and the show’s producers and will be immediately cancelling HBO so as not to support such an insidious show.
……..But something tells me she’s going to keep right on watching.
The show is not supporting rape by depicting it. Fans are supporting rape by obstinately refusing to see it. Why blame the show for the ignorance of the fans? Alex Graves is clearly an idiot, but Martin and Benioff have both made statements that indicate acknowledgment that it was rape. That seems pretty clear and is good enough for me.
If you want justice you have come to the wrong place and the wrong person. Jamie Lannister is a rough guy who hurts people to get what he wants. Game of Thrones is a show that routinely depicts terrible things happening to people because they dont have the power to stop them. Cersei is evil and I feel like audiences often root for terrible things to happen to evil people. No one deserves to be raped but do people deserve to be murdered crippled or tortured.An evil man got his penis chopped off. In my book rape is bad that is worse.
Interestingly, the unprecedented fantasy world of Game of Thrones also brought out…
‘Multiple Incest’ Apologists
‘Sadistic Kinky sex-torture’ Apologists
‘Mass Beheadings’ Apologists
‘Heads of Spikes’ Apologists
‘Pushing child from Tower’ Apologists
‘Intercourse with daughter, then their daughters, & then their daughters’ Apologists
‘Baby Sacrificing to White Walkers’ Apologists
Slavery Apologists
‘Slave-torturing’ (nipple-cutting) Apologists
Burning-to-Death Apologists
‘Death by molten gold crown’ Apologists
‘Multiple stabbing Baby in the Womb’ Apologists
‘Slitting Baby’s ankles in a brothel’ Apologists
‘Killing people for chickens’ Apologists
‘Torture and Castration by a psycho’ Apologists
”Burning couple of Children’ Apologists
‘Shooting down dire wolf in cage’ Apologists
‘Sewing Wolf’s head on a corpse’ Apologists
‘Pinning naked prostitutes with crossbow bolts’ Apologists
‘Running down butcher’s boy with horse’ Apologists
‘Pregnant lady eating raw Horse-Heart’ Apologists
…..and many more forms of “Apologists”.
Which one are you NOT then…?! :)
Have you watched Game of Thrones Donna? Because it also has murder (including baby slaughtering), incest, violent sex, torture, and dismemberment. But Rape is the thing that gets your panties in a twist.
This article will be the first and last i’ll ever read on hitfix. I coudn’t stop myself from commenting. How can u call everyone who disagree with ur opinion a ‘rape apologist’?
Everything i read in this article makes me wanna barf. In ur opinion that probrably makes me a sick pyscho. The fact that i don’t care what u think of me isn’t gonna help my case any further. Anyway,
The only one to make this, crealy disturbing scene, rape is Cercei herself. We as an audiance have no idea what’s going on in her mind at that specific moment. These twins are so complex that we as ‘mortal’ people can’t understand what’s going on in their brains. At least i can not.
Mayby it’s rape mayby it’s not. Does it acually mather? If u can state with absolute certainty what’s going on in her mind at that specific moment, and explain it to me. Only then u can call this rape. But u can’t, because hey u didn’t create these characters.
I completely agree that rape is a horrible crime. But this is a Game of Thornes. Bad things happen on this show. Children have been trown out of windows. A pregnant women is stabbed in the stumach repeatedly but somehow ‘rape’ between two lovers who have the same DNA is charachter assassination.
Even if it is rape, witch i don’t know. It doesn’t assassinate the character Jamie on the tv show. It just confirms that his road to ‘redemption’ is far from over.
I’m really sorry for all the typo’s and grammer mistaces. English isn’t my native language.