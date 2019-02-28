HBO

Who will sit on the throne when Game of Thrones is over?

Based on the new character posters, everyone has a shot, including the Night King and Melisandre (this is the first official confirmation we’ve gotten that she’s in the final season). But here’s hoping for Samwell. Anyway, the images were released on Twitter, where users are being implored to use the hashtag #ForThe Throne. From there, you’ll see 20 character posters (and emojis!), ranging from Sansa’s new outfit to everyone either wearing black and/or holding a sword. Things are going to get heated (and then icy!) in season eight.

One thing you won’t see in the final season, though: a cameo from George R.R. Martin. The A Song of Ice and Fire author was asked by co-showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to travel from his home in New Mexico to Ireland to be in a scene, but “I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast.” It’s almost like he has a book to write, or something.

“There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut. I was a guest at Dany’s wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke.” (Via)

Take a look at the character posters below.