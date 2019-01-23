The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode Lengths Might Have Been Revealed

01.23.19

Much of the off-season discussion involving the final season of Game of Thrones revolves around how long the final six episodes will be. We’ve heard “feature length” and “dancing around bigger numbers,” but nothing concrete.

That may have changed.

Entertainment Weekly reports that “a report from a meeting of a group of television networks in France has revealed the alleged runtimes of the six final episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Premiere magazine reported the following from an Orange Cinema Series presentation about the upcoming [Thrones] season eight.” The first two episodes will reportedly be 60 minutes, while the final four, including the episode with the most “sustained action sequence ever made for television or film,” will clock in at 80 minutes each. The previous longest episode of Thrones is the season seven finale, at 81 minutes.

Of course, these numbers haven’t been confirmed HBO, and it’s unlikely four episodes will all be 80 minutes long. “If this information is accurate, that 60, 60, 80, 80, 80, 80 will translate into two episodes that are nearly an hour and then four that are between 70-85 minutes,” EW theorizes. That’s plenty long! But maybe not the Lord of the Rings-sized spectacle some fans were expecting. Maybe for the extended cut on the DVD. Game of Thrones returns on April 14.

For much more on season eight, click here.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

