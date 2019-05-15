HBO Is Being Super Secretive In The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale Photos

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.15.19

The final episode of Game of Thrones is here… is what we’ll say to no one in particular this Sunday night. Until then, we’ll have to settle for the final episode (photos) of Game of Thrones. As you might imagine, considering this is most-secretive and -hyped series finale ever, HBO is reluctant to give much away. The network usually sends a half-dozen images for the upcoming episode, but not this time — there’s only two, one of Daenerys in the aftermath of her genocide and another of Tyrion looking concerned. He’s very good at that.

Take a look at the photos below.

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8

