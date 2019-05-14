Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 “The Bells“.

There’s only one episode of Game of Thrones left, which gives fans the opportunity to look back on past cast member interviews and put their comments about the upcoming (at the time) final season in a new perspective. While some of us were making jokes, memes, and wild theories, one YouTuber was poring over old interview footage to find Game of Thrones cast members grimacing, complaining, or seeming less-than-enthusiastic about the not-yet-aired episodes in the supercut above.

Many of the fan complaints seem to come down to showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss no longer having the book series as a jump-off point. Despite rumors, George R.R. Martin hasn’t finished books six and seven yet. As Daniel Silvermint argues, the difference in writing style feels different to the audience, whether or not they could pin down or articulate the feeling.

We’ll probably be hearing more cast members weigh in as the show wraps up. For example, Conleth Hill — who plays the recently-deceased advisor Varys — spoke about “dismay” and “frustration” experienced about the later seasons in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published this week. This season, actors reportedly didn’t find out about their character’s death until they read the script, which Hill spoke about: