‘Games of Thrones’ star Sean Bean in talks to join Julia Roberts in Snow White film

“Game of Thrones” Sean Bean is in negotiations to join Relativity’s untitled Snow White film, according to EW.com.

This Snow White is the one starring Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, Armie Hammer (The Winklevoss Twins in “Social Network”) and Lily Collins (“Abducted”) as Snow White. It’s not to be confused with Universal’s “Snow White and the Huntsman,” starring “Twilight’s” Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) and Charlize Theron (“Monster”).

It’s not clear who Bean will play in the Relativity film, but he will join the shoot that’s already happening in Montreal. The film is being directed by Tarsem Singh (“The Cell,” the upcoming “Immortals”).

Besides HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Bean is probably best known for playing Boromir in the “Lord of the Rings” films. He’ll soon be seen in “Age of Heroes” and “Cleanskin.”

The untitled Snow White is scheduled to be released nationwide March 16, 2012.

