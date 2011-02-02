Kristen Stewart now in negotiations to play ‘Snow White’ for Universal

In what is slowly seeming like a make or break casting decision for “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Universal Pictures is now in negotiations with Kristen Stewart to play the classic fairy tale princess.

A number of new versions of “Snow White” are in the works across Hollywood, but this reimagining of the Grimm fairy tale will find Snow White and the Huntsman on the run from the evil queen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new incarnation increases the action as the Huntsman teaches Snow White how to defend herself (and no doubt get revenge on the evil queen).

Charlize Theron and Viggo Mortensen are essentially already on board to play the queen and Huntsman respectively. Commercial director Rupert Sanders is making his feature film debut with the project which Stewart would segue to after finishing the back-to-back installments of “Breaking Dawn.”

The trade reports an offer was made to Stewart by Universal this weekend. If she agrees to appear in “Snow White,” it would be the actresses’ first studio role outside of the “Twilight” franchise since Screen Gems’ “The Messengers” in 2007 (sorry, a cameo in “Jumper” doesn’t count Kstew fans).

Besides “Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” this Nov., the “Twilight” star will also return to the big screen this fall in Walter Salles’ “On the Road.”