Kristen Stewart now in negotiations to play ‘Snow White’ for Universal

In what is slowly seeming like a make or break casting decision for “Snow White and the Huntsman,” Universal Pictures is now in negotiations with Kristen Stewart to play the classic fairy tale princess.
A number of new versions of “Snow White” are in the works across Hollywood, but this reimagining of the Grimm fairy tale will find Snow White and the Huntsman on the run from the evil queen. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new incarnation increases the action as the Huntsman teaches Snow White how to defend herself (and no doubt get revenge on the evil queen).
Charlize Theron and Viggo Mortensen are essentially already on board to play the queen and Huntsman respectively. Commercial director Rupert Sanders is making his feature film debut with the project which Stewart would segue to after finishing the back-to-back installments of “Breaking Dawn.”
The trade reports an offer was made to Stewart by Universal this weekend. If she agrees to appear in “Snow White,” it would be the actresses’ first studio role outside of the “Twilight” franchise since Screen Gems’ “The Messengers” in 2007 (sorry, a cameo in “Jumper” doesn’t count Kstew fans).
Besides “Breaking Dawn, Pt. 1” this Nov., the “Twilight” star will also return to the big screen this fall in Walter Salles’ “On the Road.”
Go kristen! Would love to see her in a different role.
Hopefully negotiations will fall through, because she is a horrible actress, and could not plausibly do self-defense because she has no muscle tone. Plus, who in their right mind is going to think that Stewart is “fairer” than CHARLIZE THERON?
Horrible choice! They only want her because they think she’ll attract more of an audience. It’s all about name, not talent. This girl cannot act and she is not nearly pretty enough to play Snow White. Snow White is beautiful and childlike, soft. Kristen’s features are more masculine, boyish. Are they thinking that Charlize is gonna be crazy jealous over someone who looks like Kristen? I don’t think so. This isn’t even Snow White any more.
Shouldn’t Snow White be…..I dunno…..attractive? I mean, yeah I could see the average guy trying to bang this sleepy-eyed skank if they found her passed out on a couch or something, but asking me to believe that 7 midgets and a huntsman just have to have her is pushing it way too far.
I think she definitely loks the part, and I have seen all of her movies outside of Twilight. Watching her Welcome To The Rileys completely threw me away. She has great talent, but people watch twilight and then dismiss her without watching anything else she has done.
Kristen is a great choice for Snow White. This movie is suppose to be an edgy version of Snow White who will be able to fight and be tough. Kristen definitely has the looks and talent to play Snow White. I hope she takes this role and totally shines. Go Kristen!