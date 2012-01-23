Garbage launches own label for new set

Garbage has launched its own label, Stunvolume, to put out its first new album in seven years.

The still-untitled set will come out this Spring via separate licensing deals worldwide including via Universal Music Group-owned Fontana in the U.S. The group had previously recorded for Interscope Records.

The band, which includes Shirley Manson, Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker, is recording the set in Los Angeles, marking the first time the group has not recorded in Madison, Wis., where the foursome formed 16 years ago. In an interview in the December issue of British music magazine Mojo, Manson says the new album includes such title as “Automatic Systematic,” “Habit, “Blood Poppies,” and “I Hate Love.” Manson partially blamed the long hiatus on Interscope”s reaction to 2005”s “Bleed Like Me,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, but didn”t sell as well as its predecessors. She and Vig saw each other at a friend”s memorial service in 2010 and that got the reunion discussion rolling.

On its Facebook page, the group included a cryptic message about the album:

Our intention is to make a great record that we have written, recorded and produced as a band.

We intend to tell the truth.

We are one.

Even though it’s hard.

The album will be accompanied by a previously-announced tour, which kicks off May 11 in St. Petersburg, Russia.