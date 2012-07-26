George Lucas not interested in an ‘Indiana Jones 5’ says producer

Note to anyone who’s been keeping their fingers crossed for a fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise: it’s time to move on. George Lucas isn’t interested.

“He isn”t [hungry to do another Indiana Jones],” said franchise producer Frank Marshall in an interview with Collider. “And he”s obviously passing the baton to my wife, so.”

Marshall’s wife, in case you were wondering, is uber-producer Kathleen Kennedy, who was recently named co-chair of Lucasfilm and Lucas’ successor at the head of the company. In other words, now that Lucas is “retiring” we’re unlikely to see any further adventures starring our favorite mid-century-dwelling whip-cracker. Not that Marshall seems to mind much.

“I say, for me, [‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ is] the last hurrah,” he said, before addressing rumors that a story for the fifth film had already been hatched: “I know that yes, we talk about it, but there”s no idea, there”s no MacGuffin.”

Perhaps the lukewarm fan reaction to “Crystal Skull,” which we recently named one of our biggest summer movie letdowns and which director Steven Spielberg has also voiced his displeasure for, has left a bad taste in the mouths of everyone involved. But hey, look at the bright side(?). There’s always the inevitable reboot to look forward to!

