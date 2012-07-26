George Lucas not interested in an ‘Indiana Jones 5’ says producer

Note to anyone who’s been keeping their fingers crossed for a fifth installment in the “Indiana Jones” franchise: it’s time to move on. George Lucas isn’t interested.
“He isn”t [hungry to do another Indiana Jones],” said franchise producer Frank Marshall in an interview with Collider. “And he”s obviously passing the baton to my wife, so.”
Marshall’s wife, in case you were wondering, is uber-producer Kathleen Kennedy, who was recently named co-chair of Lucasfilm and Lucas’ successor at the head of the company. In other words, now that Lucas is “retiring” we’re unlikely to see any further adventures starring our favorite mid-century-dwelling whip-cracker. Not that Marshall seems to mind much.
“I say, for me, [‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ is] the last hurrah,” he said, before addressing rumors that a story for the fifth film had already been hatched: “I know that yes, we talk about it, but there”s no idea, there”s no MacGuffin.”
Perhaps the lukewarm fan reaction to “Crystal Skull,” which we recently named one of our biggest summer movie letdowns and which director Steven Spielberg has also voiced his displeasure for, has left a bad taste in the mouths of everyone involved. But hey, look at the bright side(?). There’s always the inevitable reboot to look forward to!
It would’ve been nice to see Indy go out on a stronger film than Crystal Skull, but maybe this is for the best. Then again, having Lucas out of the picture would’ve meant the possibility of a much stronger, better movie! Ah well. I suppose a reboot is inevitable, isn’t it?
*Shakes head in disgust*
I caught the last 45 minutes or so of Crystal Skull on TV last weekend. It really is lousy, isn’t it? I mean, I knew it wasn’t great when I saw it in the theatre, but I still thought it was goofy fun. I may have let nostalgia, for both Indy and Marion get in the way of critical thought there. It really is bad!
I’m not sure we’ll ever get a reboot, not while Lucas is alive at least. He’s very protective of his properties.
Enough with the reboots can’t they come up with more original movies these days and to top it off they’re rebooting movies that aren’t even that old. As for Indiana Jones I thought the last one was OK I just wish they made these sequels when Ford was younger , even if they made another movie it would probably take them a few years to even start on it and Ford ain’t getting any younger , I always thought the last crusade was “The Last Crusade” it made a great ending to the series had it really been the last movie… oh well!
If they do reboot it, then the best choice for Indiana Jones would be Thomas Jane. He just fits the bill perfectly. He could have made a cool Han Solo too.
I say reboot it, or have Thomas Jane as Indys son. Harrison Ford real son is about the same age as Thomas Jane. Shia Labouf was always a bad choice.