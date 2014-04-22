George R.R. Martin distances himself from ‘Game of Thrones’ rape scene

“The Game of Thrones” controversy continues.
“A Song of Ice and Fire” creator George R.R. Martin weighed in yesterday about Sunday's controversial episode which featured a rape scene which was dramatically altered from the book.
The scene in question finds sibling-lovers Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) having sex in front of their son's corpse in a religious sept. In Martin's book, the act is inherently disturbing, but still consensual. The HBO version — from showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff — rendered it indisputably non-consensual, with Cersei repeating “no,” and Jamie responding “I don't care.”
Many fans were upset at the change, which alters the Jamie character's character arc, and seems to underline accusations of the show's misogyny.
Martin took to his blog to address the controversy, detailing the differences between the book and the adaptation. He also distances himself from the TV version, noting that Benioff, Weiss and director Alex Graves never consulted him about the scene.
“Though the time and place is wildly inappropriate and Cersei is fearful of discovery, she is as hungry for him as he is for her,” Martin wrote when asked about the scene.
“The whole dynamic is different in the show, where Jaime has been back for weeks at the least, maybe longer, and he and Cersei have been in each other's company on numerous occasions, often quarreling,” he continued. “The setting is the same, but neither character is in the same place as in the books, which may be why they played the sept out differently.”
“But that's just my surmise; we never discussed this scene, to the best of my recollection.”
For his part, Graves recently told HitFix that he thinks the TV version of the scene “becomes consensual by the end.”
“The scene was always intended to be disturbing,” Martin concluded, “…but I do regret if it has disturbed people for the wrong reasons.”
Read Martin's entire post on the subject here.
“Game of Thrones” returns Sunday on HBO.
They have created an unnecessary polemic.
It was NOT, I repeat, NOT dramatically different from the book. She does NOT say “No”, she says “Not here”.
This is FROM THE BOOK:
“She kissed him. A light kiss, the merest brush of her lips on his, but he could feel her tremble as he slid his arms around her. “I am not whole without you.”
There was no tenderness in the kiss he returned to her, only hunger. Her mouth opened for his tongue. “No,” she said weakly when his lips moved down her neck, “not here. The septons…”
“The Others can take the septons.” He kissed her again, kissed her silent, kissed her until she moaned. Then he knocked the candles aside and lifted her up onto the Mother’s altar, pushing up her skirts and the silken shift beneath. She pounded on his chest with feeble fists, murmuring about the risk, the danger, about their father, about the septons, about the wrath of gods. He never heard her. He undid his breeches and climbed up and pushed her bare white legs apart. One hand slid up her thigh and underneath her smallclothes. When he tore them away, he saw that her moon’s blood was on her, but it made no difference.”
The key difference here is that they went to the floor, not on an alter.
People really need to calm the F down.
The actual key difference is that, in the book, he didn’t rape her.
For me, that is a dramatic difference.
The actual difference is, the TV script is not as cliche-ridden as Martin’s writing. ‘Pounded with feeble fists’? ‘kissed her until she moaned’? For purple prose it isn’t even very good.
I’m glad I’m sticking with the TV series. I would have thrown away the books long ago.
Its funny how everyone is claiming this is “misogynist”, but by arbitrarily turning Jaime into a rapist and Cersei into a victim, they are HARMING his character while making hers more sympathetic. Its the opposite of misogyny. Theyre making people care about and have positive sympathies towards an evil female, and making Jaime into a monster, during what was supposed to be a period of reformation for his character.
This decision to turn it into a rape was an assault against a man, not a woman. Jaime is the one who truly suffers from this. They made him into a rapist when he wasnt supposed to be.
“becomes consensual by the end.”
That is not a real thing. Rape is rape.
I have to say, if there was one thing Graves could have said to make it worse, this was it. How many times have they changed something from the book for no reason and had it backfire on them? There are some things they have to do because of the limitations of the format, but this goes way beyond. As a fan of the books, it makes the show hard to watch.
It actually IS a real thing. Yes, rape is rape, but there are instances where one partner at first thinks the sex isn’t as good idea of an idea as the other partner – whether it be because of time, place, partner, and/or whatever circumstance – but then allows themselves to be seduced into the moment, which is pretty much how the book scene plays out. They may even regret the encounter afterward but doesn’t mean it was rape.
As for this particular scene in the show – I’m still holding any final judgments until at least the season plays out to see how it affects the characters and their storylines afterward. From the director comments it’s hard to tell if the intention of the scene came off as originally planned, so I think it’s true meaning will have to be revealed by future episodes.
Actually, no. There are grey areas in life, and this is one of them. Not everything is Black or White, Good or Bad — that’s is one of the main themes of GoT. (Or any decent literature/story/TV/movie.)
Actually it IS a real thing. If consent can be revoked at any time, then so can non-consent. People are allowed to change their minds.
WILL:
While I think there can be grey areas, you may want to rethink your argument.
If you’re getting sexy with someone and they say “no”, and you continue, guess what? You’re sexually assaulting someone!
Even if a minute later they change their minds–and on the topic of black-and-white, the reasons for that eventual consent can be as different and complex as people are themselves.
It would be naive of me to say that scenarios like the one your implying don’t play out and both people end up lying satiated in a pool of post-coital bliss, and everyone’s happy, because, again, people.
But that’s a very dangerous game to play with other people’s rights.
Two things, Martin could give the money back. And this is a fantasy made up world where broad brush strokes suggest morality instead of defining it. When you hear the words “get a life”, this is to what we refer.
I agree with you about the broad strokes/morality thing.
But fiction inspiring people to debate on a serious issue is, I think it’s fair to say, not actually a new thing. I’d go so far as to say that it plays an important part in life, as well as helping you live it.
Remember folks. This is cersei here. I hope this isnt her last raping. She deserves many, many more. Let the mountain have a go at her!
Remember folks. This is rape apology here. I hope I never get close to this guy.
No one deserves to get raped, no one.
What do you mean no one? She obviously deserves DEATH doesnt she? Death is worse than rape. Her and Jaime literally tried to murder a small child just to keep people from finding out they were incestuously banging each other. How many murders has Cercei ordered? How many rapes, of women much more innocent and undeserving of it than herself? You reap what you so. Cersei deserves any bad thing that comes to her, and any statement to the contrary is ridiculous, snivelling pearl-clutching.
And funny how you never see people coming out of the woodwork to defend male victims of rape in prison. Most people seem to think THEY “deserve it” just fine. But no, youre right. Fictional female characters are much more deserving of our sympathy than living, breathing, penis-having human beings.
“Remember folks. This is rape apology here. I hope I never get close to this guy.”
Id be MUCH more worried about a person who defends Cersei than a person who defends Jaime. Cersei doesnt have a good or decent bone in her body. Except when Jaime’s banging her of course.
This does raise some interesting points.
I’m sure I’ll catch hell for saying this, but murder is worse than rape; rape is devastating, obviously, and maybe the most devastating of all of the devastating things that commonly happen to people during their lives. But they still have lives, and a chance to recover, and have happy moments, and do wonderful things.
When the Reaper comes for me, if he says that rather than being scythed I could instead have him rape me and go on living, I know which one I’d choose.
Well, that might depend on how old and infirm I am, but you get the point.
So I do wonder how many people who thought Joffery got what was coming to him–which I think is the majority–also hold the position that horrible people deserve everything they get, except rape.
Actually, I think I hold that position. I just don’t know why. Maybe I am “clutching the pearls”.
Another interesting point is how people decide where their line goes when it comes to differentiating between terrible things happening in fiction and terrible things happening in real life. I know for a FACT that some people cheered and did a complex little jig while Joffrey was dying.
I hope I never get close to anyone who would do that while a kid died that way in real life, so I think your comment, SERIOUSLY?, is a little unfair. But also a little understandable.
And there is a disparity of attitude in our society when it comes to women vs. men being sexually assaulted, WILL, but SERIOUSLY? said no ONE, not no woman.
But I’m not getting into that today, I have to save some of my canned worms for a food drive. :/
Oops, that was NO who said that last bit, not SERIOUSLY?. Apologies.
To categorically state it was rape is incorrect, or politically correct if you will. (Cersei gave in @ the end.) The (way) more disturbing part of the scene was the incest.
How DARE those GoT tv writers turn George R.R. Martin’s beautifully-written and heartwarming consensual sex scene between a mass-murdering brother and sister practically on top of the inbred, monstrous, tyrannical son’s poisoned corpse into something gross, disturbing, and unseemly!
If you haven’t read the books the fact that they did this scene was CRUCIAL. Jaime and Brianne are like 1/3 of book three. Jaime tranforms so much, he begins to see how awful his family is. They had to do something dramatic to get this across. This show is literally hitting a point where if you haven’t read the books you may think you know whats going on, but youre getting 5 min pieces of 2 hour stories. As the stories get deeper and the side plots more important I just don’t see how people aren’t confused. Back to Jaime, what does he hate most? HIS REPUTATION, as an oathbreaker and the kingslayer, he didn’t care before brianne and his journey. When him and Cersi were still a “thing”. This scene was absolutely necessary to highlight his development and lets be serious. Cersi has done so many horrible things screw her. If you can handle to gore you can handle a rape scene that if you think about it is giving insight into a very important character.
This is more war on women bs that the hardcore libs like to throw out. Theres way worse on Tv every night and in this show. Cersi is a terrible person and has ordered other women to be raped. Screw her. This is about showing jaimes development.
The books are soap operas. But so were the books of Dickens. The writing is uneven; the books do contain purple prose. Martin misses the point of the orcs and the Dark Lord, for they are manifestations of us, and we readers are smart enough to know it. He indulges himself, in a sick way that Tolkien avoided, when he claims his “art” requires him to write, over and over, scenes of child porn and sexist brutality.
Our equivalent time-period was also stuffed to the gills with what we would now call “child porn” and “sexist brutality”. It’s called “the way it was (and in a lot of ways still is)”.
I’m not sure what your point is. Why the Dickens comparison?
Anyway, Dickens danced around the horribleness of his subject matter in a very Victorian, obvious, and annoying way, which might play a big part in why I find him unreadable.