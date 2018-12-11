George R.R. Martin Made A Vow To Finish His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Novels

HBO

It’s been seven years since author George R.R. Martin completed the most recent book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, A Dance with Dragons. Since then, Game of Thrones has become the biggest thing on TV, with Eyrie-high ratings and more Emmy wins and nominations than any scripted programming ever. The HBO series has long since passed Martin’s published works, but the Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! star (no wonder he’s been busy!) is still working on the much-demanded sixth and seventh Song of Ice and Fire books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, which he recently vowed to finish.

“I know you want WINDS, and I am going to give it to you… but I am delighted that you stayed with me for this one as well. Your patience and unflagging support means the world to me,” Martin wrote on his Not a Blog. “Me, I am back in my fortress of solitude, and back in Westeros. It won’t be tomorrow, and it won’t be next week, but you will get the end of A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE. Meanwhile, you have the final season of GAME OF THRONES coming, and the new show that is not yet officially called THE LONG NIGHT being cast, and a couple more shows still being scripted… and a few other cool things.”

Complain all you want about the long gap between books — Martin has heard all your bitching — but at least we have Game of Thrones (which returns in April 2019) to tide us over until Winds of Winter is out. Plus, how can you be upset at someone who ends their blog with a current mood of “alien face excited”?

NOT A BLOG

[current mood: alien face excited]

(Via Not a Blog)