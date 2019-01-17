The New Ghostbusters Movie Shouldn’t Ditch Everything From The Reboot

I want to feel unrestrained glee over the idea of a new Ghostbusters film from Jason Reitman (son of Ivan, the director of the original two). It’s quite likely the pop culture staple that I most give a damn about. Peter Venkman was the rock upon which I built my (mostly retired) sarcastic slacker persona in my early ’20s and Ghostbuster action figures have been a continuing obsession since childhood. This news should have me levitating off my bed and doing spin moves beside a fountain, but the complete abandonment of Ghostbusters: Answer The Call has me initially feeling a little hollow (while complimentary towards it, Reitman has said that he isn’t going to draw from Paul Feig’s female-team focused film).
Ghostbusters: Answer The Call is not my favorite Ghostbusters movie but it has some fun moments. More importantly, it also has a collection of amazing performances from Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Chris Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy, and Kristen Wiig that were obscured by the noise (and coverage) of the 2016 Ghostbusters Culture Wars where a vocal segment of (mostly male) Ghostbusters fans revolted in response to the idea of the film. Answer The Call also means a lot to a lot of people, which is a cool thing. I know that sounds like virtue signaling, and I guess it is, but I really feel like pop culture moves forward at a higher velocity than I do and that it makes more sense to share my toys than break them so that no one else can enjoy them.
I wanted to see more from the Ghostbusters: Answer The Call cast and their characters since so much time was spent introducing them and running them through scenarios that, at times, felt too similar to the original Ghostbusters film. In a lot of ways, Answer The Call commits the same nostalgia drunk sins as Star Wars: The Force Awakens did, feeling like a cover song in places. And that has some appeal, but we’re never going to get the satisfying The Last Jedi “kill the past” chaser for Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters. And that’s not solely because of that culture war or the film’s middling box office returns.
If they’re intending to continue the original continuity somehow, how could you? That’s the issue with what Feig did in this regard– regardless of its merits, it didn’t take off as a franchise, and by removing the original crew(even as a historic sidenote) they’ve put the whole thing in a corner. You either a) continue with the new cast/continuity, b) ignore that new cast/continuity and continue the original arc, presumably with new new characters, or c) do some sort of hackneyed parallel universe crap that will just annoy all of the people.
It’s totally going to be C isn’t it.
Anyway, this is a terrible idea on its merits. Maybe wait more than a couple of years before doing yet another reboot. Not everything is Spider-Man.
First, just call it a terrible movie, which it was, and not amount of polish will turn that turd into gold. It has nothing to do with the fact that it had women in the main role and everything to do with the terrible: plot, dialog, “comedy bits” like the rock concert, and it’s reliance on trying to invoke nostalgia to cover up it’s weaknesses. Second, where is this “ruined my childhood” brigade you people at Uproxx keep trotting out as a defense? I didn’t see ANYONE saying that except Uproxx writers using it as a excuse for why they were completely wrong. What I mostly see is people pointing out holes and Ghostbuster defenders responding with “Men hate women!” and “Ruined childhood” garbage. So yeah, just accept it. the reboot was trash. It was a huge failure. Get over it, and move on.
And finally, the only ones obsessed with comparing the reboot to the upcoming film is: People who went overboard defending the reboot. So yeah, go back to your James Bond gender swapping sub forums where no one will ask you “why? Why not just write a female led spy thriller instead?” and you’ll have to spend the next several days trying to convince people it’s not lazy writing.
For this new movie they shouuld do what they should have done in the reboot, have a team made up of men and women, and there is no reason the team has to just be four people, they could go Avengers style and have a big Ghostbusting squad.
They should ditch everything from that movie. If it wanted to be a part of the Ghostbusters legacy, then they should have not ditched everything from the first to movies. Also, the movie could have been funny. That might have helped.
I forgot to add that they need to cast John Mulaney as Walter Peck Jr. Enjoy.
There was never a movie called “Last of the Jedi”.
“The Force Awakens” was not a reboot.
Whoops. Fixed. Thank you.
Can we just all agree that we need to get Rick Moranis out of retirement for this one?
I want to see a flick where Ghostbusters are as common as exterminators. No more origin stories. Make it about a team struggling to stand out from the pack (and yes, gimme diversity, I want a transwoman ghostbuster Goddamnit).
I’ve seen lots of people (including this writer) refer to the 2016 Ghostbusters as Ghostbuster: Answer the Call. When did that become an official name? “Answer the Call” was just a slogan used to promote the film.