GLAAD Media Awards nominations include ‘Imitation Game,’ ‘Pride,’ ‘Transparent’

GLAAD has announced nominees for the 26th annual GLAAD Media Awards in categories covering film, television, comic books, music and journalism. And in the film arena, Oscar season staple “The Imitation Game” was joined by films like “Love is Strange,” “Pride,” “Dear White People” and “Lilting” in the list of nominations.

Check out who else was nominated below. Winners will be announced on March 21. And remember to follow along with the rest of the season at The Circuit.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“The Imitation Game”

“Love is Strange”

“Pride”

“The Skeleton Twins”

“Tammy”

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“Dear White People”

“Life Partners”

“Lilting”

“The Way He Looks”

“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Degrassi”

“The Fosters”

“Game of Thrones”

“Grey's Anatomy”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

“Last Tango in Halifax”

“Masters of Sex”

“Orphan Black”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Shameless”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Faking It”

“Glee”

“Looking”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Please Like Me”

“Sirens”

“Transparent”

“Vicious”

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBT character)

“Deep Breath” – “Doctor Who”

“Down a Tree” – “Good Luck Charlie”

“Identity Crisis” – “Drop Dead Diva”

“Let's Have a Baby” – “Playing House”

“No Lack of Void” – “Emergency”

Outstanding TV Movie or Mini-Series

“The Normal Heart”

Outstanding Documentary

“The Case Against 8”

“L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sun”

“Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word”

“To Russia with Love”

“True Trans with Laura Jane Grace”

Outstanding Reality Program

“B.O.R.N. to Style”

“Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce”

“Make or Break: The Linda Perry Project”

“R&B Divas: Atlanta”

“Survivor: San Juan del Sur”

Outstanding Daily Drama

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

Outstanding Music Artist

Against Me! (“Transgender Dysphoria Blues”)

Angel Haze (“Dirty Gold”)

Mary Gauthier (“Trouble & Love”)

Mary Lambert (“Heart on My Sleeve”)

Sam Smith (“In the Lonely Hour”)

Outstanding Comic Book

“Hawkeye” (Matt Fraction)

“Lumberjanes” (Nicole Stevenson, Grace Ellis)

“Memetic” (James Tynion IV)

“Rat Queens” (Kurtis J. Wiebe)

“Saga” (Brian K. Vaughan)

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

“Issues Facing the Transgender Community” – “Katie”

“Laverne Cox discusses 'The T Word'” – “The View”

“Michael Sam” – “Oprah Prime”

“Pepe Julian Onziema” – “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Robin Roberts” – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Coming Out” – “Nick News with Linda Ellerbee”

“Gay and Muslim in America” – “America Tonight”

“Gay Rodeo” – “This is Life with Lisa Ling”

“Infield & Out: Baseball for All” – “Morning Joe”

“Transgender Society” – “Ronan Farrow Daily”

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Change is Coming to the South” – “Melissa Harris-Perry”

“Fired for Being Gay?” – “MSNBC Live”

“License to Discriminate?” – “Anderson Cooper 360”

“A Model with a Mission” – “Alicia Menendez Tonight”

“Transgender Tipping Point?” – “This Week”

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“A Christian Family, a Gay Son and a Wichita Father's Change of Heart” by Roy Wenzl (The Wichita Eagle)

“For Transgender Service Members, Honesty Can End Career” by Ernesto Londoño (The Washington Post)

“An Identity to Call Their Own” [series] by Michael A. Fuoco and Mackenzie Carpenter (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

“Longtime Utah LGBT Advocates Recount Brutal History” by Erin Alberty (Salt Lake City Tribune)

“When They Stopped Waiting” by Shaun McKinnon (The Arizona Republic)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“Do Ask, Do Tell” by S.L. Price (Sports Illustrated)

“Inside the Iron Closet: What It's Like to Be Gay in Putin's Russia” by Jeff Sharlet (GQ)

“Sex Without Fear” by Tim Murphy (New York)

“The Forsaken” by Alex Morris (Rolling Stone)

“The Transgender Tipping Point” by Katy Steinmetz (Time)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Essence

Glamour

Out

Sports Illustrated

Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“31 Days of PrEP” (Advocate.com)

“Black Parents, Gay Sons and Redefining Masculinity” by Edward Wyckoff Williams (TheRoot.com)

“Conner Mertens came out to his college football team. Now he comes out publicly.” by Cyd Zeigler (Outsports.com)

“A Nun's Secret Ministry Brings Hope to the Transgender Community” by Nathan Schneider (America.Aljazeera.com)

“A Year Later, 'Nothing' Has Changed Since Transgender Woman Islan Nettles was Killed” by Tony Merevick (Buzzfeed.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia

“Left Behind: LGBT Homeless Youth Struggle to Survive on the Streets” by Miranda Leitsinger (NBCNews.com)

“Why did the U.S. Lock Up These Women with Men?” by Cristina Costantini, Jorge Rivas, Kristofer Ríos (Fusion.net)

“With Technology I Didn”t Have to Sell My Body” by Kerri Pang (MSNBC.com)

“Young and Gay: Jamaica's Gully Queens” by Adri Murguia, Christo Geoghegan (News.Vice.com)

“Young and Gay in Putin's Russia” by Milene Larsson (News.Vice.com)

Outstanding Blog

The Art of Transliness (theartoftransliness.com)

Autostraddle (autostraddle.com)

Box Turtle Bulletin (boxturtlebulletin.com)

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters (holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com)

My Fabulous Disease (marksking.com)

Special Recognition

“Dragon Age: Inquisition”

Click over to GLAAD's official site for Spanish Language nominees.