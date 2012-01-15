Globe predictions: Plain sailing for ‘The Artist,’ but what about the dramas?

Not since the 2002 awards season was bouncily dominated by “Chicago” — the last comedy, or indeed musical, to take the Best Picture Oscar — has drama looked like more of an afterthought at the Golden Globe Awards. As Rob Marshall’s frisky tuner swept the comedy/musical categories at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s perennially boozy shindig, the top prize in the corresponding drama category was handed to “The Hours,” a modest, downbeat female ensemble piece that everyone knew hadn’t a shot in hell at the Oscar. The award that usually represents the climax of the Globes ceremony had been downgraded to consolation-prize status.
Nine years later, as if to restore some lustre to a category that last year named “The Tourist” one of the year’s best films, we’re looking at a similar situation. “The Artist,” the silent French wonder that currently leads the Oscar race by a comfortable distance, is a foreordained winner of the musical/comedy Best Picture Globe tonight (as well as a Best Actor prize for star Jean Dujardin), while over in the drama race, a number of less favored titles are jostling for the title of Official Opposition.
If it feels like a more secondary category than usual, however, it’s also a more exciting one. Conventional wisdom favors “The Descendants” making its presence felt with a win here: critically acclaimed, easy to digest and headlined by the HFPA’s unofficial boyfriend George Clooney, it’s also one of only two films in the running that has directing, writing and acting nominations to beef up its status. (The other one? Why, “The Ides of March,” of course — though in this case, I sense their Clooney crush isn’t for life, just for Christmas.) It’s a safe option from a director who already has three Globes on his mantel.
So I’m not sure exactly why I’m choosing not to follow conventional wisdom, and am instead sticking my neck out for “The Help” — except that it seems intangibly to be picking up more steam in the Oscar race than “The Descendants,” and Globe voters may be feeling it too. It’d be an unusual choice for this often somewhat Eurocentric group, and the first drama victor without a Best Director nod since they sold their souls for “Scent of a Woman” in 1992, but I’m feeling playful — even if rumors of great affection for “Hugo” within the HFPA might make it a likelier spoiler. (On another note, it’s interesting that “The Descendants” and “The Help” weren’t all that far from competing in the Comedy/Musical race — win or lose, both films should be glad to have dodged that steamroller.)
The other category to watch, of course, is Best Director, which should indicate just how unstoppable “The Artist”‘s momentum is — the Globes are more partial than the Academy to Picture/Director splits (though they haven’t been the last three years), but I’m guessing Michel Hazanavicius, fresh from his Critics’ Choice win, will have done enough to charm and impress the journalists of the organization. Meanwhile, should Bérénice Bejo upset the ladies of “The Help” in the Best Supporting Actress category — which could very easily happen — we’ll know just how much Velcro is on those coattails.
Other questions abound. Can Brad Pitt break up the HFPA’s passionate embrace with Clooney? Will voters take pity once more on poor Meryl Streep, who only has seven Globes to her name? Are they shameless enough to reward Angelina Jolie over “A Separation?” Will some savvy administrator seat Kim Novak at “The Artist”‘s table? And how many times did you pause to restitch your sides during the laugh riot that was “My Week With Marilyn?” All, or at least some, will be answered tonight.
My predictions, together with my preferences, are listed below. A full list of nominations is here. Do share your thoughts in the comments.
Best Picture – Drama
Will win: “The Help”
Should win: “Moneyball”
Should be here: “Margaret”
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Will and should win: “The Artist”
Should be here: “The Guard”
Best Director
Will and should win: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Should be here: Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actor – Drama
Will win: George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Should win: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Should be here: Tom Cullen, “Weekend”
Best Actress – Drama
Will win: Viola Davis, “The Help”
Should win: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Should be here: Juliette Binoche, “Certified Copy”
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy
Will and should win: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Should be here: Christoph Waltz, “Carnage”
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy
Will win: Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Should win: Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Should be here: Jennifer Aniston, “Horrible Bosses”
Best Supporting Actor
Will win: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Should win: Viggo Mortensen, “A Dangerous Method”
Should be here: Chris O’Dowd, “Bridesmaids”
Best Supporting Actress
Will win: Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Should win: Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Should be here: Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Best Screenplay
Will win: Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, “The Descendants”
Should win: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Should be here: Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Best Foreign Language Film
Will and should win: “A Separation”
Should be here: “Tomboy”
Best Animated Feature
Will and should win: “Rango”
Should be here: “Chico and Rita”
Best Original Score
Will win: Ludovic Bource, “The Artist”
Should win: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
Should be here: Cliff Martinez, “Drive”
Best Original Song
Will win: “Hello Hello,” “Gnomeo and Juliet”
Should win: “The Keeper,” “Machine Gun Preacher”
Should be here: One good song
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
My predictions:
Best Drama – Hugo, runner-up Decendants.
Best Comedy/Musical – The Artist, runner-up Bridesmaids.
Best Director – Martin Scorsese, runner-up Hazanavicius.
Best Actor Drama – Clooney, runner-up Pitt.
Best Actor Comedy/Musical – Djardin, runner-up Gosling.
Best Actress Drama – Davis, runner-up Streep.
Best Actress Comedy/Musical – Williams runner-up Theron.
Best Supp. Actor – Plummer, runner-up Brooks.
Best Supp. Actress – Chastain, runner-up Spencer.
Best Screenplay – Descendants, runner-up Midnight in Paris.
Best Score – The Artist, runner-up War Horse.
Best Song – One from the Muppets.
Best Animated – Rango.
What I’d love to see winning: Hugo, Scorsese, Pitt, Chastain, War Horse (Score).
And might I add: I saw ‘The Iron Lady’ yesterday. I found the movie so jarring. Very uneven. But … if it were as good as Streep was (I really thought she was wonderful), than I think she would be steamrolling the competition this year, rather than feeling like yet another strong contender.
“Best Song – One from the Muppets.”
You may want to take a second look at the nominees. ;)
Uh, woops. :)
I really hope Pitt can swoop in and snag best actor…
I love these “should be here”s… only from Guy Lodge would we get mentions for Weekend and Horrible Bosses
LOL – this article cracked me up. My favorite lines:
“And how many times did you pause to restitch your sides during the laugh riot that was “My Week With Marilyn?””
Best Original Song
Should be here: One good song
Good show Mr. Lodge! I really don’t have any invested interest in how any of the awards play out this year, which is the first time that has happened in a few years. All of my “should win” (or should’ve been here) choices are so out of the running that it is somewhat unexciting to see what actually wins. I guess I would be glad to see the two nominated films I actually liked to some extent (The Artist and Hugo) win in all of their categories, but I also wouldn’t be heartbroken either if an upset occurred (even if it were for un-cool old-person movies like The Descendants or Midnight in Paris.)
I just really hope that Ricky Gervais does not disappoint. I would love to see him go full-on unhinged I-don’t-give-a-fuck unforgivingly cruel comedy mode and just make everyone there completely awkward and uncomfortable LOL. THAT is what I am excited about watching. :^)
It’s really what the Globes will want to be: A genuine Oscar precursor or just truly, madly, deeply ..Globes. Therefore, there will be diferences
Drama: Serious Precursor – The Descendants
We Are the Globes My Friend – Hugo
Comedy: Serious Precursor – The Artist
We Are The Globes My Friend – The Artist
Actress Drama: Serious Precursor – Davis
We Are The Globes My Friend – Streep
Actor Drama: Serious Precursor – Clooney
We Are The Globes My Friend – Clooney,Pitt (tie)
Actress Comedy: Serious Precursor – Williams
We Are The Globes My Friend – Theron
Actor Comedy: Serious Precursor – Dujardin
We Are The Globes My Friend – Gosling
Animated: Serious Precursor – Rango
We Are The Globes My Friend – Tintin
Foreign: Serious Precursor – A Separation
We Are The Globes My Friend – In The Land Of Blood And Honey
Supp. Actress: Serious Precursor – Octavia Spencer
We Are The Globes My Friend – Bejo
Supp. Actor: Serious Precursor – Plummer
We Are The Globes My Friend – Plummer
Director: Serious Precursor – Hazanavicius
We Are The Globes My Friend – Scorsese
Screenplay: Serious Precursor – The Artist
We Are The Globes My Friend – Midnight In Paris
Score: Serious Precursor – Bource
We Are The Globes My Friend – Williams
Song: Serious Precursor – The Help
We Are The Globes My Friend – W.E.
I don’t agree with your “We are the Globes” assertion of Theron winning. If she won, it wouldn’t be upsetting because she gives every other nominee a run for their money. Sure she’s a movie-star and the GG’s love to reward their stars, but that performance DESERVES more love. The only two worthy nominees in that category are Wiig and Theron. I liked Williams quite a bit in MMWM, but I don’t consider it a musical or a comedy (only Harvey and his GG pals do).
Wow, I’d completely forgotten that the Golden Globes are tonight. What a poor excuse of an Oscar/Awards geek I am, even IF the Globes are rather forgettable most of the time. ;)
Oh, and just to add.. I can’t imagine these foreigners going with The Help for Best Drama. Too American (as quite evident by the film’s complete lack of box office outside of the U.S.).
Guy I can’t believe you have seen Horrible Bosses. :P :D
But of course it has Aniston!
And disappointed by your ‘Should Win’ choice for Best Score. :( :( :(
With them having pulled out a good handful of nods for The Ides of March, I wouldn’t completely dismiss the possibility of an award for it. George Clooney and Ryan Gosling were already represented through The Descendants and Crazy Stupid Love, so to go the extra mile for ‘Ides’ could imply they have a lot of love to this film.
Its just my fantasy that if somehow my ‘Should Win’ choice for Comedy – Bridesmaids – won, the collective blogsphere will just explode or implode, whichever way you wanna see it.
I HATE the comedy category stretching. Kristen Wiig should be rewarded for a great comedic performance. All nervous energy, timing and twitching. Marilyn has no place in the comedy category and every year there is always one undeserving acting “comedy” winner (not because the performance isn’t worthy) because the film is misplaced as an awards strategy.
I actually think Wiig is better than Williams on both a comedic and dramatic level, if you know what I mean.
I wish I hadn’t watched Wiig so much on SNL because I’d appreciate her more (she really is overused on that show), though I guess that doesn’t take away from her performance in Bridesmaids.
Guy, I also think she should win regardless of Williams’ presence, but that’s not gonna happen and it’s too bad, I’d actually put her performance in a top 5 Best Actress. period (Dunst, Swinton, Theron, Wiig with Mara/Olsen on the bubble). She’d probably win if Marilyn wasn’t in comedy (do the distributors place their films in a category?)
I will be shocked if The Help wins tonight for Best Drama.
And I hope Hugo wins something, it deserves the three awards it’s nominated for.
@Minus–Loved “We are the Globes my friend”
Will there be anything to rival Kate Winslet winning two Golden Globes tonight?
In terms of what? Ridiculousness?
Yes, that’s kind of what I meant. But it was such a Globes moment.
Thanks, Guy.
I must be really ridiculous because I thought it was cool that she won both even if the one for the Reader would be enough in my book.
The Golden Globes are by far my favorite Awards Show. Everyone is drunk, nobody gives a fuck about their awards and the winner always gets lost in that labyrinthine mess of tables. It’s like watching a comedy with low production values but with a hell of a cast. Plus now we have Ricky Gervais making the stars uncomfortable.
Awards-wise I’d really love to see Kristen Wiig take a Globe tonight. But considering Weinstein is behind Michelle Williams I’m prepared for a dissapointment.
I agree with all of this.
I never really liked the Globes that much before, but last year when Ricky Gervais really let loose on the stars, it became really entertaining (and compared to the Oscar telecast from last yer, it was much more enjoyable.) I hope that he is not being forced to restrain his brutally hilarious witty commentary tonight and just goes all out. That will liven up an ultimately dull and unexciting group of nominees.
My predix are guided by voices.
Best Drama – Hugo
Best Comedy/Musical – The Artist
Best Foreign Language – A Separation
Best Animated – Rango
Best Director – Hazanavicius
Best Actor Drama – Pitt
Best Actor Comedy/Musical – Dujardin
Best Actress Drama – Streep
Best Actress Comedy/Musical – Williams
Best Supp. Actor – Plummer
Best Supp. Actress – Chastain
Best Screenplay – Midnight in Paris
Best Score – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Best Song – “The Living Proof” (The Help)
I LOLled twice while reading this article.
First – And how many times did you pause to restitch your sides during the laugh riot that was “My Week With Marilyn?”
Second – Should be here: One good song
Thanks, Guy. Great read.
LOL – those are the exact same moments taht made me crack up as well (see my comment above Haha).
I agree, this was a fun read for a sunday morning. Let’s hope the globes are half as entertaining as this article :^D
Haha agreed Mykill, and I also laughed out loud at the Kim Novak comment.
On another note, I find Guy’s mention of Aniston really interesting. I have no plans to see the movie, but I’m curious to hear an explanation for that choice.
Haven’t seen The Artist or Shame
Drama
Will win, The Descendants
Should win, War Horse
Should be here, The Tree of Life
Comedy
Will win, The Artist
Should win, 50/50
Should be here, Young Adult
Drama Actor
Will win, George Clooney
Should win, Brad Pitt
Should be here, Michael Shannon
Comedy Actor
Will win, Jean Dujardin
Should win, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Should be here, does Ewan McGregor count? Or Matt Damon? Probably not.
Drama Actress
Will win, Viola Davis
Should win, Tilda Swinton
Should be here, Liana Liberato
Comedy Actress
Will win, Michelle Williams
Should win, CHARLIZE!!!
Should be here, no one except CHARLIZE!!! And maybe Wiig
Supporting Actor
Will win and should win, Christopher Plummer
Should be here, Brad Pitt
Supporting Actress
Will win, Octavia Spencer
Should win, no one
Should be here, anyone else, but especially Elle Fanning
Director
Will win, The Artist
Should win, …Scorsese
Should be here, Terrence Malick
Screenplay
Will win, Midnight in Paris
Should win, MONEYBALL!!!
Should be here, The Tree of Life or Beginners or Take Shelter or Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy or Jane Eyre or Drive or Young Adult or Certified Copy or A thousand other superior screenplays
Foreign Film
Will win and should win, A Separation
Should be here, Certified Copy if it counts
Animated Feature
Will win and should win, Rango
Should be here, Chico & Rita
Score
Will win, The Artist
Should win, The Artist or War Horse
Should be here, Contagion
Song
Will win, The Help
I predict lots of bad decisions, because it’s the HFPA. They don’t have good taste.
I’m just hoping for a surprise or two.
I’m thinking a TIE for Best Actress in a Drama may occur. Yes, Viola Davis is a favorite, and The Help is nommed for BP, and she just won the CC. But Meryl is a GG fave, and The Iron Lady is a very GG-type film. The Hollywood Foreign Press (plus Weinstein) may have a lot to say about Streep this year. So, a TIE would be interesting; or Streep possibly winning.
I like the idea of Streep winning (not because I like her movie – which I don’t) but b/c it really just keeps the whole race interesting. If she wins here but Davis wins at the SAGs (or vice versa), it will still give the Oscars some amount of unexpected surprise which has been missing the last few seasons (for Best Actress specifically).
Best Picture Drama: War Horse! final prediction!
Not a fucking chance.
Just wanted to say nice work for the “Should Win: Fassbender” he’s so objectively head and shoulders above everyone in the field this year, especially the admittedly terrific, but terribly easy and movie-star performances of Pitt and Clooney, that I’m sort of disillusioned with the whole thing more than ever this year. It just doesn’t make sense how he isn’t sweeping every category. NC-17 be damned, that was the best performance in anything since There Will Be Blood.
“Objectively”… ugh. Please. I prefer Pitt, Dujardin, Clooney, and Gosling (in “Drive”) to Fassbender in the disappointing “Shame.” It’s possible others actually agree with me.
I also was unconvinced. Fassbender had a lot to convey with few available emotions, and I don’t feel he quite did it. Besides, I wasn’t convinced at all that he was from New Jersey (accent went in and out). I’d have no problem with a Pitt/Clooney showdown.
Don’t think The Help will win, Hugo will surprise. Unless they go for The Descendants to be safe.
Best Picture: Drama – The Descendants
Best Picture: Comedy or Musical – The Artist
Best Director: The Artist
Best Actress: Drama – Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady)
Best Actor: Drama – George Clooney (The Descendants)
Best Actress: Comedy or Musical – Michelle Williams (My Week with Marilyn)
Best Actor: Comedy or Musical – Jean Dujardin (The Artist)
Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer (Beginners)
Best Supporting Actress: Berenice Bejo (The Artist)
Best Foreign Film: In the Land of Blood and Honey
Best Animated: The Adventures of Tintin
Best Screenplay: Midnight in Paris
Best Score: The Artist
Best Original Song: The Help
Gosh, I hope they give Best Animated Film to “The Adventures of Tintin” and not that creepy, unpleasant sewer dweller picture “Rango.” And I think that they will.
Also – the songs from “The Help”, “Machine Gun Preacher,” and “Albert Nobbs” especially are very good.