‘The Artist’ leads with six Golden Globe nods, Spielberg snubbed

Oh, the Globes. Whether they get things right or wrong — or both, as in this morning’s list — they never really disappoint. Those who enjoy brandishing pitchforks at the HFPA for their shameless star-whoring have plenty to work with here: Angelina Jolie nominated for Best Foreign Language Film! Madonna nominated for Best Original Song ahead of any of the Oscar-favored tunes from “The Muppets!” George Clooney breaking a Globes record with four individual nominations! And so on and so forth.
But for those who enjoy the Globes more for their taste in offbeat underdogs, there are bright spots too. I’m delighted to see Brendan Gleeson crack a comedy actor nod for his superb work in the tiny Irish black comedy “The Guard,” and not just because I predicted it. And just when you thought “A Dangerous Method” had evaporated from the season, it shows up here with a deserved supporting nod for best-in-show star Viggo Mortensen. Meanwhile, I know the many fans of “50/50” among our readers will be pleased with mentions for Joseph Gordon-Levitt and the film itself.
Oddities aside, what’s the story here? Much as we expected, “The Artist” cemented its position as the season’s frontrunner with a leading haul of six nominations: they may as well give it the statuettes for Best Picture and Actor in the comedy-musical race now. Over in drama, things are considerably murkier, as a couple of would-be frontrunners took a knock.
“War Horse,” for example, managed just two nominations — and a Best Director bid for Steven Spielberg wasn’t one of them. (He can console himself with an animated feature nod for “The Adventures of Tintin.”) With three nods, “Hugo” did get a mention for Martin Scorsese, but it failed to show up in the acting or writing races. “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” meanwhile, didn’t show up at all — as with yesterday’s SAG absence, you can put it down to the film’s late screening, but in the tight echo chamber that is awards season, this lack of momentum could be a problem.
What they did like in the drama field, clearly, was “The Descendants,” which came on strong with five nominations — the same number as “The Help,” which once more scooped a trio of acting mentions, including one for Jessica Chastain. After an uncertain start, her awards season narrative has been set. But performing nearly as well, and clearly proving the HFPA’s collective crush on George Clooney, was “The Ides of March,” which was seemingly on the ropes after being blanked in multiple precursor lists. It rallied here with four nominations — three of them for Clooney himself, and one for Ryan Gosling. (Gosling, as I predicted, was a double nominee, also scoring a comedy nod for “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”)
Other points of interest: Tilda Swinton still hasn’t missed a beat in her campaign for that elusive Best Actress Oscar nomination. But the momentum slowed here for “Bridesmaids” breakout Melissa McCarthy, who was rather surprisingly snubbed in favor of another Mc: Janet McTeer, who, with “Albert Nobbs” co-star Glenn Close, consolidated yesterday’s SAG save. (Close is another double nominee: she was also recognized for the original song she contributed to the film.) After yesterday’s SAG snubs, Michael Fassbender, Albert Brooks and Shailene Woodley all recovered here, but Gary Oldman and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy,” sadly, continue to slip through the cracks. It now falls to the BAFTAs to rescue them.
Anyway, that it’s for major precursors until January, when the guilds will reignite the race. Or will they? As far as I can see, it all seems to be coming very neatly together for “The Artist.” Here’s the list:
Best Picture – Drama
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“The Ides of March”
“Moneyball”
“War Horse”
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“My Week With Marilyn”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, “The Descendants”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
George Clooney, “The Ides of March”
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Actor – Drama
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Ryan Gosling, “The Ides of March”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “50/50”
Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Owen Wilson, “Midnight in Paris”
Best Actress – Drama
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Rooney Mara, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Jodie Foster, “Carnage”
Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Kate Winslet, “Carnage”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Viggo Mortensen, “A Dangerous Method”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Screenplay
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“The Ides of March”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Flowers of War”
“In the Land of Blood and Honey”
“The Kid With a Bike”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Cars 2”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
Best Original Score
Ludovic Bource, “The Artist”
Trent Reznor and Attivus Ross, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
Howard Shore, “Hugo”
John Williams, “War Horse”
Abel Korzeniowski, “W.E.”
Best Original Song
“Lay Your Head Down,” “Albert Nobbs”
“Hello Hello,” “Gnomeo and Juliet”
“The Living Proof,” “The Help”
“The Keeper,” “Machine Gun Preacher”
“Masterpiece,” “W.E.”
Just a heads up, mistype in atticus Ross. Thanks for the quick updates, Guy!
Not a single mention for Desplat in Score or for The Muppets in Song? Already these seem weird.
No Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy here either. Yikes.
Well, Melissa McCarthy’s campaign came to a grinding halt today. She wasn’t even nominated in TV Actress Comedy, which she should’ve been a shoo-in.
Also, Extremely Loud was completely shut out. Scott Rudin must be shooting himself in the foot…such a terrible campaign release strategy.
I wouldnt read too much into the tv nominee thing. Those nominations are a much bigger joke this year than they ever have been in the past.
Tintin!
Apologies for early error in list: Woody in Director, Spielberg out.
Officially time to stop hoping for Dunst. *sniffle*
No “Tree of Life” or Elizabeth Olsen? What a joke.
Yeah, Olsen should have gotten the Rooney Mara spot. I haven’t seen TGWTDT & all the reviews are basically love letters to Mara’s peformance… but I adore Lizzie Olsen! Plus, if anyone reads Mara’s Allure interview they will be amazed at her abundance of ignorance. She also calls herself “aloof”… WHO DOES THAT?!
I’m sad Young Adult was only nominated for one Globe but I guess one is better than nothing. Poor Patton Oswalt :( I guess they can only nominate one comedian so Hill got it?!
On a brighter note, the best actor drama category is officially retitled “sexiest men alive” WOO HOO!
I agree about Rooney Mara, particularly after that interview on Allure, I think she needs few years of maturing because she sounds so darn ridicoulous or she takes herself too seriously. I wished for Olsen too. I am happy Fassy is back and Viggo is there too! Close is going to be at the Oscar there is no doubt in my mind particularly after SAg and this!
The biggest “WTF” moment in that interview is this: “Who would beat someone up because they’re fat?”
I guess Rooney Mara has never heard of bullying? Good grief.
@AD- I agree! I was surprised to learn that she’s 26. This isn’t a gossip site, so I won’t rag on her too much but that interview really bothered me. I’m glad you’re a fan of Close but I just can’t get on board with these nominations for her. If the film was great or her performance was great, then the overdue narrative would make more sense but I can’t imagine the Academy rewarding someone for a so-so performance in a bad film. But we shall we.
@Aden- Yes, that’s the exact line I was referring to! That and her complaints about working on television. Cringe-worthy, isn’t it?
I found Rooney mara somewhat off-putting on Letterman last night.
Yeah, same here. She seemed uninterested to be there. I’ll give her a pass though b/c she had to follow Robert Downey Jr. which is pretty much impossible in the charming-always-says-the-right-thing-and-makes-everyone-laugh category (unless you’re of course, George Clooney).
To me, the biggest story is no ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’ in Drama, Director, Bullock, or Score. Nothing at all. And yet, strained early word sounds positive.
Other things that make you go hmmmm ….
-No TTSS (damn).
-No McCarthy.
-No Redgrave.
-That’s McTeer TWICE.
-That’s Hill TWICE.
-Close nommed for Actress and Song.
-Foster and Winslet IN for Carnage.
-Fassbender, yay.
-50/50, The Guard, yay.
-Ides of March comes back, yay (one of my faves of the year).
-Angelina’s movie in for foreign.
I’m glad that the Globes went back to nominating stuff that wasn’t The Tourist (which I didn’t hate, but … come on).
I was LOLing seeing Jolie’s inclusion… not that it’s as silly as last years nomination but they are so damn obsessed with Jolie, she was bound to land a nomination one way or anything. Hell, they would give her the Cecil B. Demille award this year if they could! Also, I’m with you on the “hmmmmm” for McTeer and and Close. I really don’t think Close will make it all the way to the Oscars. The buzz on that film is nonexistent and I think Theron will have a surge soon… voting doesn’t happen till January so crossing my fingers she can take Close out. It’s time for battle!
All the reviews I have seen of Nobbs have been pretty bad. It’s at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes right now. I think Laura may be right, Theron might take out Close if she starts campaigning a little harder.
Oh how happy that would make me :) :) Throw in some love for Oldman too, and I’m on cloud nine!
I’m starting to think that Rooney Mara may actually be the fifth nominee for best actress. Once the film becomes more widely seen, she will probably gain of lot of fans, although the same could be for Theron, too (I’m just thinking TGWTDT will be a much bigger hit). But I do think Close is WAY more vulnerable than Swinton, who I think is sitting comfortable at fourth right now.
I will be heading prayer circles for the “5th slot” for Best Actress to go to Theron or Olsen over Close from now until nomination morning. If there wasn’t such a danger for mediocre films/performances being such a real threat this year in that category then I wouldn’t be so anxious…
@Aaron- Yeah that is certainly a possibility. It just doesn’t look to be an awards play. I’m wondering if the studio is going to send out screeners or if they are relying on good worth of mouth to convince actors to go see the film in theaters?
@MyKill- Hahaha that genuinely made me laugh out loud. I will be wishing upon lucky stars every night for that 5th slot to go to Theron (or Olsen).
I have a feeling EL&IC might pull a True Grit, although TG wasn’t snubbed by the SAG’s. Rudin isn’t stupid, so I imagine his strategy will pay off come Oscar time.
Spielberg wasn’t nominated.
Slightly surprised. But they obviously loved Ides of March, Midnight in Paris, and Hugo. No Daldry, either. No idea what to think about EL&IC come Oscar time.
Wow, SO much better than those atrocious SAG nominations. These are probably the strongest Globe nominations in ages. No “The Tourist” in sight.
They actually nominated Fassbender, YES! Here’s hoping that enough of the actors’ branch were outraged yesterday and have some faith restored after his Globe nom today to keep him in contention. Still kinda worried, but feeling less pessimistic.
Also so glad Swinton was recognized here as well.
Double nods for Gosling! Awesome.
Seriously, Hill again?! Please, please let him be the less-talented Mila Kunis of this season, aka shut-out from the Oscars.
Good for Brooks. Bad for McCarthy–of all the places that would nominate her….But I would not rule her out. Breslin was snubbed for LMS, but Collette got a nod. Her SAG support indicates she’s still in the mix.
This is quite a blow for Redgrave and Oldman. Oy. I blame “The King’s Speech” for squashing British goodwill.
Kris, Guy, whomever …
… can Redgrave and Oldman missing a lot mean that they simply aren’t as cherished (a la Dench, Maggie Smith, Winslet, Emma Thompson, etc) as assumed? For as incredible as Redgrave and Oldman are, you would think that they’d have more accolades over the years (even within BAFTA). Does that translate here in the States, as well (among peers, etc)?
Or is it that the competition is too steep?
Or is it simply a “it’s the movie they’re in” issue?
What do you guys think is going on? Thanks :)
At least Redgrave has an Oscar. What’s it gonna take for Oldman to get a darn nomination?
Redgrave is a beloved actress, but ‘Coriolanus’ has had no traction at all, with The Weinstein Company concentrating on their bigger names / surer things. It’s a weak film, too, when all is said and done: nothing like the depth to appeal to Shakespeare afficionados, or the swagger to convert the masses.
I really thought Oldman would be a lock for the nomination this year, and I still think there’s a good chance he’ll swing back into favour before the Academy announce their nominees. There are things against him, though:
– Despite exceptional BO figures on 4 screens, the film was released too late in the US to ride the wave of Venice acclaim and breakout British success that might have encouraged more voters to watch it early on. It’s been lost slightly amid showier December titles, and I suspect a lot of voters have not yet bothered with their screeners.
– It really isn’t an Academy performance. No fireworks. He doesn’t shout, laugh, cry. And while Oldman, whose work could seldom be called restrained, deserves credit for such an internalised characterisation, it doesn’t exhibit the range of more obviously virtuosic performances in the category.
– the Fassbender factor. They’ll be splitting Brit votes all over the shop, which is why we shouldn’t rule out a Michael Shannon or Demian Bichir surprise in Best Actor on nomination morning.
I think this may be the strongest Globes… ever?
@Laura Stewart – in terms of a lot of the film nominations, I think you might be right. In terms of the TV nominations…yikes, they seemed to have been all over the place there.
BUT, they did nominate Fassbender, Theron, Swinton, Brooks, and Plummer in their respective categories and that couldn’t make me happier. If all those names are called on Oscar nominations morning then I will be a happy camper!
I haven’t even looked at the TV nominations, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them all over the place. They have to mess up somewhere, right? Ha. And I too hope those 5 names are called Oscar nominations morning… please oh please Oscar gods!
I spoke too soon… I just now skimmed the Animated category. Cars 2?! Really?? At least they recognized Arthur Christmas. Pick your poison, I guess.
I agree about the animated film category – this year has been such a bummer of a year that I really don’t have an egg in that race so to speak. Hopefully next year they will be able to recover with another standout year in animation…
1) Starfucking much?
2) It’s The Weinstein Co. Awards. LOL.
3) I’m sad Oldman failed to get a nod YET AGAIN.
Oh well, but then I loved Gosling in Ides of March and DiCaprio in J.Edgar so..
4) Glad to see some love for Glenn Close!
5) No Spielberg. I did not see that coming.
I actually think they were far less starfucking this year than usual. They could’ve easily put Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and a whole other bunch of very mainstream and popular actors in there but instead opted for the likes of Gleeson, Swinton, McTeer, Mortensen, Foster and so on. The Best Supporting Actress list reads like a Who’s Who of “I’ve Never Heard Of Anyone Of Them!” for the average person. And most of the really big names were already in the race so their names popping up here wouldn’t really constitute starfucking (it’s only starfucking when it’s unexpected and undeserved a la The Tourist last year).
I’ll give you Angelina Jolie’s foreign language film nomination though. That was most certainly starfucking (though I have no idea how the film has been received).
Haha, I was actually referring to Jolie, Clooney and Gosling though I’m one of the few who loved (not just liked) Ides of March :D But yeah, I agree this year they went less starfucking than last year. Last year with the The Tourist noms, ugh..
Based on the Newsweek article, where a journalist who lived through the Sarajewo siege basically attested to the film’s authenticity, I would venture that Jolie’s film might be deserving of recognition – doesn’t mean it isn’t starfucking on the Globes’ part as well.
Wow, I did terribly with my predictions. I did predict Woody for Best Director though and I’m happy I got that one right. I can only hope it’ll eventually lead to a Best Director Oscar nomination.
Man, they really loved The Ides of March. It seemed to be down and out and here it comes roaring back. Well, roaring back might be overstating it.. But it’s good for the Oscar season that things are still open-ended. It feels like there are still plenty of surprises and changes possible.
Oh, and I can’t believe Melissa McCarthy didn’t get nominated. I’m not a big fan of the performance, but if there was ever a place suitable for it, this would’ve been it.
Gosling gets 2 nominations – and NONE of them is for Drive… Drive out, Tree of Life out, Extremely Loud out, Melancholia out, Redgrave and McCarthy out (who is the frontrunner in Supporting Actress now – both of The Help Girls???? That just CRIES for vote splitting), War Horse and Dragon Tattoo, J. Edgar ans Shame get minimum attention.
Well, I’ve got a feeling BAFTA may be the only group recognizing Oldman this season. Such a bummer.
Also, I didn’t see the Viggo Mortensen nod coming.
Why no Muppets songs?
That made me really sad D^,: I think the Oscars will be nice to the Muppets though…
I am shocked! Man or Muppet is my favorite song from a movie this year!! Hahah
Ditto. Man or Muppet for the statue!
Of course the HFPA would nominate Gosling for every movie he’s done this year except, you know, the one that’s good.
Ides is good. So much more in their wheelhouse than Drive which seems to be more of a critical darling than anything else.
Okay, Viggo Mortensen wins the WTF!? award for the day.
It’s a terrific performance, though. Good on them.
Agreed. Mediocre film, but Mortensen steals it.
He’s terrific in ADM, and terrific in everything he’s in. I think he could potentially get an Oscar nom.
Oh no, I’m not criticizing their decision or the performance AT ALL, I haven’t even seen “A Dangerous Method” yet (Doesn’t come out until the 23rd here in Dallas) it’s just completely unexpected.
Looks like that’s it for Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. They should have that embarg
Cars 2 still made it! :D
“they should have that embargo lifted” If the movie was really good then maybe it could have benefitted from early good word. If Extremely Loud is good then it would be a shame if they miss out with all these awards
They’ve done very well by the Comedy categories here, nothing questionable. Recognizing Gleeson was a quality move and proves that they’ve decided once again to take comedy seriously. The In Bruges lovefest at the Globes in 2008 was spectacular and the piece of energy that catapulted Martin McDonagh to the Oscar nomination. Also glad to see Owen Wilson nominated and tapping Gosling for Crazy Stupid Love was a canny move.
Ides of March isn’t necessarily back in the thick of it – the Globes occasionally find love for a drama no one else has the hots for. Revolutionary Road comes to mind, but there’s also The Great Debaters, Bobby, Kinsey, on and on. Ides of March fits the profile like a glove (although I quite liked the movie myself).
What’s the fourth individual nomination for George Clooney? Actor, Director, Screenplay, and…? I don’t see it.
Picture. He’s a producer on Ides.
Producer?
I’m not sure what you’re asking here.
Ah, that makes sense. I was confused by “individual nomination”. You made it sound like a solo contribution.
Ah, right. Well, on that basis, the screenplay nomination isn’t individual, either.
True enough!
Guy, I was not actually asking something, that was my “uncertain” reply to RENTROBUFF hence the “?”. I didn’t see your reply when I posted that comment :)
Well, the Globes are always fun, eh?! ha! I like your write up Guy. Even in a more casual piece, your writing impresses.
Happy for Fassbender, Gordon-Levitt, Viggo and Gosling, though I was surprised to see Ides come on so strong. Well, maybe not. That does seem like more of an HFPA film, especially with Clooney involved. I just thought Gosling’s performance in Drive is more interesting, even if it maybe didn’t exhibit as much range. Would have preferred a stronger showing for Drive, but I also like that HFPA stirred things up a little. Even with The Artist taking on front runner status more and more, the shifting in the other races is keeping the season suspenseful.
This sounds bad, but I’m already starting to try to figure out who the Mila Kunis of the season is. You know that performance that many don’t seem to get that still gets in on multiple short lists and nominations galore.
Is it Jonah Hill? Or maybe Leo DiCaprio? I just feel like the other shoe’s going to fall for one of these performances by the time Oscar comes around. I was already for it to be McCarthy, but the Globes shoot their wad early and thankfully dealt with that potential silliness.
Still missing the Nessa Redgrave….They need to watch that screener, and the nomination for 50/50 and Joe Gor-Levitt was thankfully included.
Guy I would have loved you to be right on the Drive front, and I need some more Tree of Life.
McTeer would also be in the running.
I said the exact same thing, if you look up at my huge comment up above. Kunis deserved a slot last year, but this is about the patterns here. If there’s any justice, Hill will be this year’s Kunis: not enough Academy members will either respect him enough to nominate him or he won’t garner the amount of #1s and #2s needed with his barely-even-there-reading-lines-and-leaving performance to score a nod, and be thrust out.
I think it will be Hill (although I hate comparing him to Mila Kunis, who is a much better actor in general and who I felt deserved a nomination last year). I think we will see 1-2 surprises in supporting actor this year a la Michael Shannon in Revolutionary Road (Maybe Ben Kingsley? Max Von Sydow? Ezra Miller). I just don’t see Hill gaining a lot of #1 and #2 votes, like the Other James D said. I also have a hard time imagining McTeer making it and am thinking (more like praying) that the Brits push Vanessa Redgrave to a surprise nomination.
This is such a crazy year indeed. The only clear thing is that ‘The Artist’ is the strong frontrunner. ‘The ides of march’ returning to the race is such a weird thing. Maybe Harvey Weinstein’ comments about the film were much more important that we all expected. Also, ‘The Tree of Life’ complete shut out is quite odd given the love that the critics have shown. Also, Drive lovers were expecting some help from the HFPA. Still not getting why a movie that generates so much passion on small groups is not getting buzz for this Oscar season. Specially when all this “getting a best pic nom” is all about getting passion in small groups, getting number ones. I still think ‘Drive’ is getting lots of nº1s. Or maybe it’s me confusing academy members with critics.
On best actor, it’s good to see Fassbender back to the race and Gosling fighting for an award (even if it’s not for ‘Drive’, he’s pretty good in ‘The ides of march’. ‘Drive’ is a very much constrained performance. I still think Oldman will come back sometime with the BAFTAs around.
On best actress, I got the feeling Mara is a filler in this cathegory. Viola, Meryl, Tilda, Michelle and Glenn (undeservedly) is the Oscar line up.
Is it me or the supporting cathegories are uncontroled chaos. What a mess. I almost dislike every nomination. I think the Academy is going to fix this thing with A LOT of changes. It’s seems HFPA, BFCA and SAG didn’t get it right. I still hope supporting actor is Plummer vs. Brooks and supporting actress is not all about The Help.
The best direction of this year is Refn’s for ‘Drive’. Hands down. Did Clooney do a better job than Refn’s or Malick’s? At least, ‘Midnight in Paris’ got some love. Everyone’s predicting Scorsese for a win here but I think it’s an easy award for Hazanavicius.
And for music, it’s sad. TGWTDT has a BORING score. Count me as one that have listened to the whole 3CDs score and there’s nothing great in using those isolated electronic samples one after the other. And the W.E. is just a joke (as much as I admired Korzeniouski, he’s nominated just because he did the music for a Madonna film). Desplat will come back for Oscar season even if it’s for his worst score this year, ‘The ides of march’. I would love to see some recognition and admiration for the best scores of the year: ‘Soul surfer’, ‘Jane Eyre’ but I guess if you’re not a BP nominee you cannot be nominated in this cathegory anymore. I miss the times when a movie like ‘The Red Violin’ was nominated just for best score and won it. But I guess with a music brach filled every year with outsiders the whole sense of listening to soundtracks before nominating is just gone.
100% agreed about about Reznor’s score. I hav no clue what people are going gaga for. So many better scores went unnoticed.
My favourite Ryan Gosling performance of the year was in Crazy, Stupid, Love (unless you count Blue Valentine, since that wasn’t released in the UK until this year), so I’m pleased to see that. Also pleased for JGL, who was great in 50/50, a film that I thought had a lot of problems, but which he was wonderful in. I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m sad that Ewan McGregor wasn’t had much traction for Beginners. I loved that performance.
I wasn’t wild about Crazy Stupid Love, but that movie worked as well as it did because of Gosling and Stone. So I’m pleased to see him nominated. Frankly, I’d rather have seen Stone nominated for Crazy Stupid Love than Foster or Winslet.
I wasn’t a fan of the movie either, really. But Gosling was great, and that seduction scene with Emma Stone was the sexiest thing on cinema screens this year.
Ben1283, agreed! Gosling and Stone ran away with that movie and that scene was reminiscent, in its own way, of the legendary kissing scene in Notorious. As for Gosling, I’d say it was the performance that proved he has knock-out movie-star charisma – and, no, I’m not talking about this abs!
Didn’t realize Kate Winslet is a double nominee again this year since she also has that Mildred Pierce nod
…And in animation this is just a very poor line up. CGI and box office seem the only good values for the HFPA. ‘Cars 2’? Really? Where’s ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’? One of most emotive and best reviewed animated film of the year with 12 Annie noms (the most nominated film for the animators). We’re heading to a lot of surprises here on Oscar nominations announcement. ‘Chico & Rita’, ‘A cat in Paris’ or ‘Arrugas’ will be nominated for sure. Animators love to spread the wealth. I agree Tintin may be out of the race because of the problems of mocap. This is Rango for the win and Winnie the Pooh, Chico & Rita, Kung Fu Panda 2, Puss in boots as potential nominees.
I guess Extremely Loud and Incredibly’s best shot right now is to make a splash in the box office, coupled with good reviews of course.
Much like with True Grit, these people take good directing for granted and don’t realize it hwne they see it. Terrible.
The Globes can be silly but they aren’t as outrageous this year, except for the song category. What do these foreign press people have against the Muppets? What happened to We Bought a Zoo? And they usually love Alexandre Desplat!
Is TTSS do deep for them? What did Spielberg do to anger them?
But I’m happy about Fassbender, Brendan Gleeson, Mortensen, the 50/50 love. Wish Carey Mulligan had been nominated so we could see her lovely face and couture.
Malick was so snubbed.
Time to take Kingsley out of the predictions, and strongly consider removing Oldman and Redgrave.
yeah, kingsley in the top 5 of best supp actor?? No way! Are you paying attention to the race or just lazy with the updates? He is not even in the top 10, as of right now…
And: Jonah Hill and Kenneth Branagh, on the back of their combined SAG+GG, should be def in!
It seems that Von Sydow will be out as well (no recognition for ELIC, it appears). That makes a probable line up including Plummer, Brooks, Branagh, Hill and a fifth spot up for grabs, but presumably for either Oswalt, Mortensen or Nolte.
Given his prestige, I’d wager Nolte fares better than Hill, most likely.
Kingsley is NOT out of the race yet, at all. There is a strong likelihood of a Hugo lovefest with the Academy, and he very possibly will get swept in with it.
We update predictions every Monday — before the last wave of precursors this week. Chill out.
Guess HFPA was getting sick of Melissa McCarthy like everyone else.
Well, for the past 11 years our best original score at the oscars was also nominated for a globe, so I’m guessing this will be a repeat year for Reznor or a comeback for Williams. And for the past 11 yrs. 10 of our oscar best picture winners, was also nominated for Globe in either comedy or drama. The Most likely oscar winners now are: 1. The Artist 2. War Horse 3. The Descendants 4. Midnight in Paris 5…….
“I’m guessing this will be a repeat year for Reznor or a comeback for Williams.”
I think it’ll be Bource. Comfortably.
Really :O? I haven’t seen The Artist yet, but I’m willing to bet money that it will win best picture and director on oscar night. Was the score that awesome or do you just think its the type score that normally wins here?
The score for “The Artist” IS that good. When I saw the film back in August, I immediately figured it would at least get nominated, and would probably win Best Score.
When Carey Mulligan was one of the year’s darlings for her work in An Education, I understood it but was lukewarm. This year, when she delivered one of my favorite performances of the year, she is barely in the conversation. BOO.
Theron better get an Oscar nomination over Close, that’s all I’m saying.
Agreed with every thing about this comment. I admired Mulligan’s work in An Education, but she blew it out of the water with her work in Shame this year. And I haven’t seen Albert Nobbs yet (and I really have ZERO interest in seeing it b/c it looks like torture to watch), but that just seems like such an unexciting performance compared to Theron and Swinton. I will be holding my breath all season long until the nominations are announced….
Albert Nobbs = The Remains of the Day + Boys Don’t Cry, with Close more Hopkins than Swank. I can see how that might be torture for some… But Janet McTeer is worth the price of admission.
Yikes – your description of Albert Nobbs definitely makes me want to stay away. I certainly do “appreciate” Boys Don’t Cry and The Remains of the Day but I wouldn’t say that I had a particularly good time watching them or have too fond of memories about them. So combining them together sounds pretty torturous to me. I will probably end up seeing it eventually since I am such a masochist when it comes to watching Oscar films, but I can’t say that I am too excited at all about seeing it.
Uh… considering both “The Remains of the Day” and “Boys Don’t Cry” are excellent films, you’re not making “Albert Nobbs” look so bad at all.
Ha, I was gonna say, Remains of the Day is my favorite film of 1993 and I really liked Boys Dont Cry
There’s nothing wrong with the Jolie/Blood+Honey nomination. The critics who have seen it say it’s very good. And it qualified for the category.
Clooney for directing Ides of March over Spielberg for War Horse? How stupid can the foreign press get?
Rather surprised that you, of all people, should say that it’s now up to the guilds to “reignite the race” come January, Guy. What of BAFTA? In recent years (since release dates and their calendar have been adjusted to more closely conform to the U.S.) they have been at least as reliable a precursor to AMPAS as HFPA, which is not surprising given that they actually share an overlap in membership. I for one am not ready to rush to judgment on the choices AMPAS will make before knowing how their overseas brethren feel about matters…
Well, BAFTA announce in January too. So the same goes for them. God, one’s every word gets parsed here.
I haven’t seen it, but I’m concerned for ELaIC. Assuming it’s good, and assuming it could still get Oscar noms (maybe BP, BD, an acting, a writing, a score) … I feel like BFCA, SAG, and GG recognition could have gone a long way in helping it’s box office (first and foremost) as well as award steam. But this is just weird. Nothing.
My only basis of it’s quality is the 82 on BFCA and reports of it being well acted, powerful, and highly emotional.
I plan on attending a screening tonight, I’ll let you know. ;-)
great! :)
I love what Albert Brooks just tweeted:
“Thank you to the Golden Globes. If you had a health plan I would leave SAG altogether.”
:D
He is so awesome! :^P If I didn’t absolutely adore Plummer’s performance in Beginners, I would be rooting so hard for Brooks in Drive (who was also superb.) It is a good problem to have to equally love both of the frontrunners in a category b/c either way it plays out I will be a happy camper!
Me, too. If it weren’t for Plummer, I’d be behind Brooks all the way. And I fully own up to the fact that part of my support of Plummer is for sentimental reasons. But what can you do? He’s also wonderful in it.
Every year there’s at least one category where I hope against hope that there will be a tie at the Oscars. This year… Best Supporting Actor, all the way.
What makes My Week With Marilyn a musical/comedy? Is this a Weinstein positioning thing? I’d like to see Wiig rewarded for an actual, great, well-tuned comedy performance, instead of year after year of dramatic wins in the comedy section.
Well, it’s about the making of a musical/comedy…
Seriously though, I was wondering the same thing. I think it just falls in the category of “it’s not heavy-hitting drama, and it’s relatively light, so let’s slot it in comedy”. You know, like that hilarious “Pride and Prejudice”. Plus, Branagh was pretty funny.
Well, Michelle Williams performs two musical numbers in it, and quite competently. And every time Judi Dench or Branagh opened their mouths, I had to laugh. So, ignoring the tragic heroine at its center, the film could be considered a comedy, I guess.
No Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, No Gary Oldman, no Muppet for best comedy, no Muppet songs, no Winnie The Pooh, No Kung Fu Panda, No Melancholia, No Kristen Dunst. I Don’t Think The Descendants to be such an important movie this year
Drive wasn’t for best picture, what the hell?
how could they snub Young Adult in Best Picture Comedy or Musical! Thats just straight up bullshit!
at least they gave Theron a nomination – that would’ve been straight up blasphemy if they didn’t do at least that.
Don’t know why Hill is getting nominated over Oswalt all of a sudden, but whatever. Love to see Ides of March nominated for so much.
It looks like Tinker Tailor is almost dead unless the BAFTAs can save it.
That makes me so sad about TTSS – I haven’t seen the film yet (it won’t go wide until mid-January apparently D^:) but I absolutely loved the mini-series and I’ve been so excited about the film since the first trailer came out. I’m so sad it just doesn’t seem to be sticking with any of the awards people this year…
Scott Rudin did one of the dumbest awards strategies I’ve ever seen this year. He may have killed two big materials. ELIC was probably not seen by enough members. Otherwise, It would have gotten in. Even if they (the HFPA members) thought it was not good, they would nominate it just because of the stars.
I feel like EL&IC’s only shot is a “The Reader”-like swoooop in at the last minute. PGA could still go for it, DGA, Desplat, and rumblings for Horn, von Sydow, and Bullock may find results come Oscar morning. But I don’t know what any of this means for it’s box office potential (or lack thereof).
Don’t paint Spielberg as snubbed he’s the first director in history of Golden Globes to have two films nominated in top categories. It’s a real achievement and makes him a winner. That he deserved to be nominated for directing for either is without question. Guess he split his own vote.
You can put whatever positive spin on it you like, but it’s a nomination everyone was expecting him to get, and he didn’t get it.
I’m assuming War Horse was tied for 5th and that Spielberg was 6th director if they went there. I’m guessing HPFA picked the film because they liked it (not loved) and wanted a big holiday film and potential BP nom to figure in. Also, we know how crazy they were for Ides of March (Clooney) and Midnight in Paris – so director nods there aren’t wildly off-course.
Why are there 6 Best Picture Drama and 5 Best Picture Comedy Musical?
Reply to comment…
Didn’t mean to post that Derek. I would also like to know the answer to this question. Guy? Kris? Was there a tie somewhere?
Yes, six nominees indicates a tie at the bottom of the ballot.
good to know, thanks!
Kind of gross how much Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is being snubbed. Do people really not like Oldman?