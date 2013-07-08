‘Godzilla’ invades San Diego ahead of Comic-Con 2013

Godzilla has arrived in San Diego a little early.

The side of a two-story building near the city’s convention center has been painted with a giant claw mark courtesy of the Legendary Pictures marketing department, in anticipation of the reboot’s forthcoming panel at Comic-Con 2013. Though no details have yet been released for the Hall H event – slated to take place on Saturday, July 20 – some combination of stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Ken Watanabe, Juliette Binoche and David Strathairn as well as director Gareth Edwards are expected to attend.

In the meantime, take a look at the Godzilla-themed wall mural (in a photo taken by Twitter user @mynameiscedric) below.

(via Coming Soon)

“Godzilla” is slated for release on May 16, 2014. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 18-21.