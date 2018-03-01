‘Gotham’s Joker Reveal Will Be ‘One Of The Biggest Shocks’

Gotham Season 4 returns tonight on FOX with a new Poison Ivy (Peyton List) and more of supposedly-not-the-joker-but-whatever Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan). We won’t be seeing Jerome until the next episode on March 8th, however, as the actor confirmed, but another actor on the series — David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne — hinted at what happens when the series officially introduces the Joker later this season.
Last month Monaghan revealed when his character returns and hinted at the strange things coming:
Less than a week until Gotham returns and less than two weeks until you get to see this guy in action. I’m excited for you all. The places this story goes by the season’s end is amazing. Some of the coolest, strangest stuff I’ve ever seen on television. Don’t miss the show’s returns March 1st on FOX!
Jerome has been the MVP of this show (just pipping Penguin and Riddler) and it will be a damn shame if he isn’t the Joker come that character’s full reveal.
It is going to be Bruce’s clone
I was kinda thinking the same thing but don’t want it.
I was thinking that the only way that it could be one of the “biggest shocks” is if this universe’s version of Bruce Wayne becomes the Joker … Totally forgot he had a clone, so it might actually happen!
Haven’t we learned by now that David Mazouz has no idea what he’s talking about?
Is this show good? Do I get back into it? I checked out after season one
It’s very campy and it got a bit more focused after season one. The biggest problems with Season one was the show was tonally all over the place. Is it a cop show? A young Batman show? A villains in the making show? A mafia crime war show?
Once they kind of moved past the mafia stuff (they are still a minor factor but not the driving force) and got to embrace the comic book-ness of everything it’s more enjoyable. Not amazing but might be worth a binge.
They’ve introduced a bunch more recognizable villains after Season 1 and if you view the show as just another “version” of the Batman story then it’s okay. Don’t try to rationalize how it could make sense based on other films/shows/comics canon.
Bullock and Gordon’s relationship the last season or two has been a highlight. Penguin, Riddler, and especially Jerome (aka NOT Joker, I guess) are all great, too. Some fun guest spot villains for mini-arcs like Mad Hatter, Mr. Freeze, Firefly, and Professor Pyg all had good moments and some show up again here and there.