The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long experiment may be coming to a partial end this week with the release of Avengers: Endgame, but it’s not the only comic book-inspired property that’s tying up loose ends. Gotham, the Batman prequel series that started its mostly young Jim Gordon-focused run back in 2014, is wrapping up its final season — as well as the entire show — with “The Beginning…” on Thursday. To celebrate the occasion, FOX has released a new extended trailer.

In last week’s penultimate “They Did What?” the massive battle for the titular city came to its violent conclusion, and through it all, young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) realized that he needed to get out of town for a while. Once Gotham was ready, however, he would return ready to do his duty and protect his city (and his loved ones) from danger. Judging by the new trailer, which catches up with Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and company 10 years later, that’s exactly what’s going to happen:

The series flash-forwards 10 years into the future, as Bruce is set to return to Gotham for the opening of the new Wayne Tower. A series of crimes leads Gordon to believe Penguin and The Riddler are up to their old tricks. However, when Bullock is framed for a murder, Gordon begins to piece together an even more sinister plot targeting the city, and a new figure emerges from the shadows to be the hero Gotham desperately needs.

Aside from Wayne’s return, his alter ego’s first meeting with Gordon and the latter’s iconic mustache, the trailer also teases the further machinations of the Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), the Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) and actor Cameron Monaghan’s Joker-esque villain named “J.”

The final episode of Gotham premieres Thursday, April 25th at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.