“Glee” may have helped propel Gotye’s single “Somebody I Used to Know” featuring Kimbra to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100, but that doesn’t mean the Australian songwriter liked the FOX show’s rendition.
“They did such a faithful arrangement of the instrumentals but the vocals were that pop ‘Glee’ style, ultra dry, sounded pretty tuned and the rock has no real sense, like it’s playing to you from a cardboard box,” he told the Sunday Mail. “I don’t always look at all of the parodies and covers that people send me. It gets to that point where it starts to feel a bit self- conscious and I don’t want to hear any more people doing something with this.”
Gotye — whose real name is Wally de Backer — also told another Aussie paper the Herald Sun that the rendition sounded “dinky and wrong.”
The April 10 episode guest starred Matt Bomer, who sang the track with “Glee” member Darren Criss; Gotye also sang the track on the April 14 ep of “Saturday Night Live.” The following week, the song shot up to No. 1, helped by loads of digital sales.
This yet again proves that a song, at times, seems to no longer belong to the artist. When permission is given for people to cover it, that means anybody can. And when a record company is in charge of the license to the song rights, who knows what the final product will be.
Compare the two versions below. Did you think the “Glee” version was good?
“Gotye bashes ‘Glee’s’ cover of ‘Somebody I Used to Know’…”
“…earns my undying respect.”
I’m equally annoyed by both versions of the song.
Looks like another case of the pot calling the kettle black…
I don’t watch the show, but if he’s right about all of their covers sounding this dry and shallow, props to him for calling them out. The vocal depth and dynamism of the original is, in my opinion, the largest contributing factor to it gaining so much attention. If Glee couldn’t honor that, they should have acknowledged as much by not attempting a cover. I can’t count the number of my Facebook friends whose taste I don’t respect that talk about how much they love the show, but it’s nice to see an artist stand up for their work by calling Glee out on a sub-par performance. Maybe that’s the best they can do, and maybe Gotye should have tempered his expectations with that in mind, but I can’t blame him for having an attachment to something that’s so close to him. The song is out, and because everyone loves it so much, everyone is covering it; he doesn’t have to like the covers, though – it’s his song.
Well said.
Better recording: Gotye
Better video/performance: Glee
Everything Glee does is dinky. It’s Glee for christ’s sake.
The song is fucking shit anyway, so who cares? They don’t make MUSIC nowadays…
Are those two characters supposed to be brothers? Weird.
I actually think Matt Bomer and Darren Criss sound a lot better.
And better looking too.
If he had any respect for his own music, maybe he wouldn’t have sold it out to shows like Glee, hmm? I think both versions of the song are pretty equal in talent, albeit fairly different. I don’t think he has any right to bash them when if they hadn’t covered his song it wouldn’t have gotten anywhere near as popular as it did – he owes them big time. If you don’t want your songs covered by other artists and changed, DON’T BE A SELLOUT. Lots of artists refused to have their songs covered by Glee (Foo Fighters, for example) and he could have done the same if he wasn’t in it for the money. No respect.
Glee was better. =))
The glee version is why I whant more from the Gotye!!! I NEVER WOULD HAVE KNOWN WHO THEY WERE IF IT WEREN’T FOR GLEE!!!!!! You have no idea how powerful that performance was… I Want to see it again and again – sad that you have removed it from the internet!