2013 Grammy nominees react: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Carly Rae Jepsen and more

It’s fair to say they’re all pretty excited.

From rappers to pop stars to old school rockers, his year’s Grammy nominees wasted no time in voicing their reactions to the nods via Twitter. You can check out a sampling below (full list of nominees here).

Tyrese: “2 GRAMMY NOMS!!! R&B ALBUM OF THE YEAR MY ALBUM OPEN INVITATION and ANITA BAKER’s single -LATELY!!! GOD IS THE GREATEST!!!!!!!”

Robert Glasper (Robert Glasper Experiment): Black Radio 2 Grammy Nomms!! Best R&B album and Best R&B performance with @ledisi!! Thanx to all that voted, believed and supported us!

Melanie Fiona: “Words can’t even describe how much THIS particular nomination means. Thank You. #Grammys #WrongSideofaLoveSo”

John Legend: “@Ludacris we got a Grammy nom. Nice!”

Estelle: “My Team and my darlings rock. Thanks for all the love. #GrammyNominated”

Young Jeezy: “The hustle is real. Nominated for a Grammy. Salute to the fans. #ItsThaWorld”

Dave Mustaine (Megadeth): “I’m honored & humbled by our #Grammy nomination for BEST HARD ROCK/METAL PERFORMANCE. I thank God, our fans, families, manager & Roadrunner.”

Carly Rae Jepsen: “Over the moon excited. Two @theGRAMMYs nominations!!! Extremely thankful. <3”



Adam Levine (Maroon 5): “Two Grammy noms! Holy balls!”

Rihanna: “Congrats guys, we got #3 Grammy Nods!!! #ThugLife”

Taylor Swift: “Honored to also be nominated for 2 Grammys with @thecivilwars for ‘Safe and Sound’ on @thehungergames soundtrack. Unreal! #GrammyNomination”

2 Chainz: “I jus wanna use this opportunity to thank GOD for everything that has taken place in my life good and bad. 1st album 1st grammy nomination.”

Questlove (The Roots): “Holy Crap: #Undun got nominated!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #!!!!!!!”

Frank Ocean: “wow…..”

Andrew Dost (fun.): “Amazing night. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

Janelle Monae: “Me & fun. Our song “We are young” was Grammy nominated album of the year, record of the yr, best pop vocal d”

Kelly Clarkson: “My friends surprised me this morning with awesome news! I have the best friends. 10 years later and still so excited!”

Alabama Shakes: “What a night! We love you all!”

Ed Sheeran: :A team. A song I wrote with no home, no money, anything, nominated or best record at the Grammys. A dream come true. Ecstatic xxx”