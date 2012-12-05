55th annual Grammy Award Nominations: Here are the nominees

The 55th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10, but tonight on Dec. 5, the nominees for that winners’ circle are announced out of Nashville for the first time.

HitFix is already live-blogging, but we’ll list the nominees here as they’re announced, then update with the full list when they’re revealed at 10:55 p.m. EST.

All nominees can bee seen via Grammy.com. Here are the bigger pop categories:



Album Of The Year:

El Camino – The Black Keys

Some Nights – FUN.

Babel – Mumford & Sons

Channel Orange – Frank Ocean

Blunderbuss – Jack White



Record Of The Year:

“Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson

“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe

“Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra

“Thinkin Bout You” – Frank Ocean

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” – Taylor Swift



Best New Artist:

Alabama Shakes

FUN.

Hunter Hayes

The Lumineers

Frank Ocean



Song Of The Year:

“The A Team” – Ed Sheeran, songwriter (Ed Sheeran)

“Adorn” – Miguel Pimentel, songwriter (Miguel)

“Call Me Maybe” – Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters (Carly Rae Jepsen)

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi,

songwriters (Kelly Clarkson)

“We Are Young” – Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters (FUN. Featuring

Janelle Monáe)



POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Set Fire To The Rain (Live)” – Adele

“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson

“Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen

“Wide Awake” – Katy Perry

“Where Have You Been” – Rihanna



Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Shake It Out” – Florence & The Machine

“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe

“Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra

“Sexy And I Know It” – LMFAO

“Payphone” – Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa



Best Dance/Electronica Album:

Wonderland – Steve Aoki

Don’t Think – The Chemical Brothers

> Album Title Goes Here < – Deadmau5

Fire & Ice – Kaskade

Bangarang – Skrillex



Best Rock Performance:

“Hold On” – Alabama Shakes

“Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys

“Charlie Brown” – Coldplay

“I Will Wait” – Mumford & Sons

“We Take Care Of Our Own” – Bruce Springsteen

Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:

“I’m Alive” – Anthrax

“Love Bites (So Do I)” – Halestorm

“Blood Brothers” – Iron Maiden

“Ghost Walking” – Lamb Of God

“No Reflection” – Marilyn Manson

“Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)” – Megadeth

Best Rock Album:

El Camino – The Black Keys

Mylo Xyloto – Coldplay

The 2nd Law – Muse

Wrecking Ball – Bruce Springsteen

Blunderbuss – Jack White



Best Alternative Music Album

The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do – Fiona Apple

Biophilia – Björk

Making Mirrors – Gotye

Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming – M83

Bad As Me – Tom Waits

Best R&B Performance:

“Thank You” – Estelle

“Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B.)” – Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Ledisi

“I Want You” – Luke James

“Adorn” – Miguel

“Climax” – Usher

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Fortune – Chris Brown

Kaleidoscope Dream – Miguel

Channel Orange – Frank Ocean



Best R&B Album:

Black Radio – Robert Glasper Experiment

Back To Love – Anthony Hamilton

Write Me Back – R. Kelly

Beautiful Surprise – Tamia

Open Invitation – Tyrese



Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:

“Wild Ones” – Flo Rida Featuring Sia

“No Church In The Wild” – Jay-Z & Kanye West Featuring Frank Ocean & The-Dream

“Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” – John Legend Featuring Ludacris

“Cherry Wine” – Nas Featuring Amy Winehouse

“Talk That Talk” – Rihanna Feautring Jay-Z



Best Rap Performance:

“HYFR (Hell Ya F***ing Right)” – Drake Featuring Lil Wayne

“N****s In Paris” – Jay-Z & Kanye West

“Daughters” – Nas

“Mercy” – Kanye West Featuring Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz

“I Do” – Young Jeezy Featuring Jay-Z & André 3000

Best Rap Album

Take Care – Drake

Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1 – Lupe Fiasco

Life Is Good – Nas

Undun – The Roots

God Forgives, I Don’t – Rick Ross

Based On A T.R.U. Story – 2 Chainz



Best Country Solo Performance:

“Home” – Dierks Bentley

“Springsteen” – Eric Church

“Cost Of Livin'” – Ronnie Dunn

“Wanted” – Hunter Hayes

“Over” – Blake Shelton

“Blown Away” – Carrie Underwood



Best Country Album:

Uncaged – Zac Brown Band

Hunter Hayes – Hunter Hayes

Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran – Jamey Johnson

Four The Record – Miranda Lambert

The Time Jumpers – The Time Jumpers



Best Americana Album:

The Carpenter – The Avett Brothers

From The Ground Up – John Fullbright

The Lumineers – The Lumineers

Babel – Mumford & Sons

Slipstream – Bonnie Raitt



Best Blues Album:

33 1/3 – Shemekia Copeland

Locked Down – Dr. John

Let It Burn – Ruthie Foster

And Still I Rise – Heritage Blues Orchestra

Bring It On Home – Joan Osborne



Best Spoken Word Album:

American Grown (Michelle Obama) – Scott Creswell & Dan Zitt, producers (Various Artists)

Back To Work: Why We Need Smart Government For A Strong Economy – Bill Clinton

Drift: The Unmooring Of American Military Power – Rachel Maddow

Seriously…I’m Kidding – Ellen DeGeneres

Society’s Child: My Autobiography – Janis Ian

Best Comedy Album

Blow Your Pants Off – Jimmy Fallon

Cho Dependent (Live In Concert) – Margaret Cho

In God We Rust – Lewis Black

Kathy Griffin: Seaman 1st Class – Kathy Griffin

Mr. Universe – Jim Gaffigan

Rize Of The Fenix – Tenacious D

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Dan Auerbach

Jeff Bhasker

Diplo

Markus Dravs

Salaam Remi