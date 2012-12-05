55th annual Grammy Award Nominations: Here are the nominees

The 55th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 10, but tonight on Dec. 5, the nominees for that winners’ circle are announced out of Nashville for the first time.
HitFix is already live-blogging, but we’ll list the nominees here as they’re announced, then update with the full list when they’re revealed at 10:55 p.m. EST.
All nominees can bee seen via Grammy.com. Here are the bigger pop categories:
Album Of The Year:
El Camino – The Black Keys
Some Nights – FUN.
Babel – Mumford & Sons
Channel Orange – Frank Ocean
Blunderbuss – Jack White
Record Of The Year:
“Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson
“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe
“Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra
“Thinkin Bout You” – Frank Ocean
“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” – Taylor Swift
Best New Artist:
Alabama Shakes
FUN.
Hunter Hayes
The Lumineers
Frank Ocean
Song Of The Year:
“The A Team” – Ed Sheeran, songwriter (Ed Sheeran)
“Adorn” – Miguel Pimentel, songwriter (Miguel)
“Call Me Maybe” – Tavish Crowe, Carly Rae Jepsen & Josh Ramsay, songwriters (Carly Rae Jepsen)
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Jörgen Elofsson, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin & Ali Tamposi,
songwriters (Kelly Clarkson)
“We Are Young” – Jack Antonoff, Jeff Bhasker, Andrew Dost & Nate Ruess, songwriters (FUN. Featuring
Janelle Monáe)
POP FIELD
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Set Fire To The Rain (Live)” – Adele
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” – Kelly Clarkson
“Call Me Maybe” – Carly Rae Jepsen
“Wide Awake” – Katy Perry
“Where Have You Been” – Rihanna
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Shake It Out” – Florence & The Machine
“We Are Young” – FUN. Featuring Janelle Monáe
“Somebody That I Used To Know” – Gotye Featuring Kimbra
“Sexy And I Know It” – LMFAO
“Payphone” – Maroon 5 & Wiz Khalifa
Best Dance/Electronica Album:
Wonderland – Steve Aoki
Don’t Think – The Chemical Brothers
> Album Title Goes Here < – Deadmau5
Fire & Ice – Kaskade
Bangarang – Skrillex
Best Rock Performance:
“Hold On” – Alabama Shakes
“Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys
“Charlie Brown” – Coldplay
“I Will Wait” – Mumford & Sons
“We Take Care Of Our Own” – Bruce Springsteen
Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance:
“I’m Alive” – Anthrax
“Love Bites (So Do I)” – Halestorm
“Blood Brothers” – Iron Maiden
“Ghost Walking” – Lamb Of God
“No Reflection” – Marilyn Manson
“Whose Life (Is It Anyways?)” – Megadeth
Best Rock Album:
El Camino – The Black Keys
Mylo Xyloto – Coldplay
The 2nd Law – Muse
Wrecking Ball – Bruce Springsteen
Blunderbuss – Jack White
Best Alternative Music Album
The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than The Driver Of The Screw And Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do – Fiona Apple
Biophilia – Björk
Making Mirrors – Gotye
Hurry Up, We’re Dreaming – M83
Bad As Me – Tom Waits
Best R&B Performance:
“Thank You” – Estelle
“Gonna Be Alright (F.T.B.)” – Robert Glasper Experiment Featuring Ledisi
“I Want You” – Luke James
“Adorn” – Miguel
“Climax” – Usher
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Fortune – Chris Brown
Kaleidoscope Dream – Miguel
Channel Orange – Frank Ocean
Best R&B Album:
Black Radio – Robert Glasper Experiment
Back To Love – Anthony Hamilton
Write Me Back – R. Kelly
Beautiful Surprise – Tamia
Open Invitation – Tyrese
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:
“Wild Ones” – Flo Rida Featuring Sia
“No Church In The Wild” – Jay-Z & Kanye West Featuring Frank Ocean & The-Dream
“Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” – John Legend Featuring Ludacris
“Cherry Wine” – Nas Featuring Amy Winehouse
“Talk That Talk” – Rihanna Feautring Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance:
“HYFR (Hell Ya F***ing Right)” – Drake Featuring Lil Wayne
“N****s In Paris” – Jay-Z & Kanye West
“Daughters” – Nas
“Mercy” – Kanye West Featuring Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz
“I Do” – Young Jeezy Featuring Jay-Z & André 3000
Best Rap Album
Take Care – Drake
Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1 – Lupe Fiasco
Life Is Good – Nas
Undun – The Roots
God Forgives, I Don’t – Rick Ross
Based On A T.R.U. Story – 2 Chainz
Best Country Solo Performance:
“Home” – Dierks Bentley
“Springsteen” – Eric Church
“Cost Of Livin'” – Ronnie Dunn
“Wanted” – Hunter Hayes
“Over” – Blake Shelton
“Blown Away” – Carrie Underwood
Best Country Album:
Uncaged – Zac Brown Band
Hunter Hayes – Hunter Hayes
Living For A Song: A Tribute To Hank Cochran – Jamey Johnson
Four The Record – Miranda Lambert
The Time Jumpers – The Time Jumpers
Best Americana Album:
The Carpenter – The Avett Brothers
From The Ground Up – John Fullbright
The Lumineers – The Lumineers
Babel – Mumford & Sons
Slipstream – Bonnie Raitt
Best Blues Album:
33 1/3 – Shemekia Copeland
Locked Down – Dr. John
Let It Burn – Ruthie Foster
And Still I Rise – Heritage Blues Orchestra
Bring It On Home – Joan Osborne
Best Spoken Word Album:
American Grown (Michelle Obama) – Scott Creswell & Dan Zitt, producers (Various Artists)
Back To Work: Why We Need Smart Government For A Strong Economy – Bill Clinton
Drift: The Unmooring Of American Military Power – Rachel Maddow
Seriously…I’m Kidding – Ellen DeGeneres
Society’s Child: My Autobiography – Janis Ian
Best Comedy Album
Blow Your Pants Off – Jimmy Fallon
Cho Dependent (Live In Concert) – Margaret Cho
In God We Rust – Lewis Black
Kathy Griffin: Seaman 1st Class – Kathy Griffin
Mr. Universe – Jim Gaffigan
Rize Of The Fenix – Tenacious D
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Dan Auerbach
Jeff Bhasker
Diplo
Markus Dravs
Salaam Remi
Finally glad to see the Black Keys get some recognition
Did Fun. just become the most nominated band!?!?!?!? SO EXCITED FOR THEM!