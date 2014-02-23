‘Gravity’ leads this year’s pre-Oscars industry awards circuit

With the final honors being handed out Saturday night, the industry has spoken through the various Guild and Society awards of the pre-Oscars film awards circuit. And it should be no surprise that the three films that led the charge are the three films most consider to be duking it out for Best Picture.
“Gravity” is the overall champion, unsurprisingly, having received awards from the producers, directors, cinematographers, art directors, sound editors, sound mixers and visual effects artists. The overall argument for its Best Picture potential has rested on its ability to stir passion across the various below-the-line branches of the Academy, and these seven groups illustrate that nicely.
“American Hustle” and “12 Years a Slave,” meanwhile, landed recognition from three groups: actors, makeup and hairstylists guild and film editors for the former, producers, actors and costume designers for the latter. “Captain Phillips” also landed three, from the writers, film editors and sound editors.
Those are the four top-tier players in this season. And just to be thorough, the only other live action films with multiple Guild/Society wins are “Blue Jasmine” (actors and costume designers), “Dallas Buyers Club” (actors and makeup and hairstylists), “The Great Gatsby” (art directors and sound editors) and “Her” (writers and art directors).
So do with that information what you will. The industry has leaned “Gravity” (plenty owed to its technical prowess, we concede), while the critics have leaned “12 Years a Slave” (over 25 awards for Best Picture and counting). BAFTA opted for the latter for Best Film, but was able to recognize the former in Best British Film. There is no consensus and it’s all coming right down to the wire.
Who will be without a chair when the music finally stops? More in Monday’s final Oscar column before the big show.
I think people are underestimating American Hustle’s chances. With Gravity and 12 Years splitting the vote across the Academy (they even tied for PGA), I could see the actors (the biggest branch) giving Hustle the win.
If they don’t want to embarrass themselves they’ll choose something else. It occurred to me that Dallas could be the silent beneficiary of a vote split but the most inspired picture nominee of the lot is Her. Another Amy Adams vehicle but the superior movie of the two.
I haven’t seen any of the Oscar movies, but why would they embarrass themselves? It has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and is well respected within the industry.
What vote exactly are Gravity and 12 Years a Slave “splitting”? The vote-split theory (which rarely pans out anyway) is based on two contenders which are in some respect alike competing for the votes of a certain significant demographic, allowing the predominant choice of a smaller faction to prevail. Not exactly the case with Gravity and 12 Years a Slave.
Or, as Mark Harris put it the other day: [twitter.com]
Predicting a vote split is something that only makes sense if A.)A film has two or more nominees in one category and one of them isn’t a clear front-runner, or B.) you think the voters are voting for the idea of a movie instead of an actual movie.
I’ve been wondering if American Hustle will pull a Crash and end up taking it as well, since it seems to be the film that the actors especially love. Definitely a tight category between those 3 films.
@Guy
12 Years and Gravity split the producers vote and the actors give Hustle the win. I think I was pretty clear. You could argue the “producers” are not a demographic, but it can happen. They may not be “alike” but they are clearly dividing the Academy hence the tie in PGA.
As for the tweet, he said it’s wrong 99% of the time. But you could say the same about a PGA tie.
I’m not predicting it, but it *could* happen.