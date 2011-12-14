Guessing the Globes

We offered you a space to share your Screen Actors’ Guild and Golden Globe predictions yesterday — but since the majority of you had only SAG on the brain then, here’s another chance for you to spitball the Globes list. They’re always a fun lot predict, mostly because of the comedy/musical categories: even with a stronger field of industry favorites in the running this year, there’s still plenty of room for them to throw in a star-baiting head-scratcher. Julia Roberts in “Larry Crowne?” Johnny Depp in “The Rum Diary?” Take your pick.

I’ve set the ball rolling with my own predictions across all their film categories. One doesn’t need a crystal ball to tell that “The Artist” is set to have another strong morning: I’m expecting it to top the list with six nods, while the Best Drama category looks rather modest by comparison. Will “War Horse,” “Hugo” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” bounce back after being totally blanked in today’s SAG list? And why do I have a funny feeling that “Drive” could spring a surprise here? Take a look at my best guesses after the jump, and share yours in the comments.

Best Picture – Drama

“The Descendants”

“Drive”

“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

“Hugo”

“War Horse”

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

“The Artist”

“Beginners”

“Bridesmaids”

“Midnight in Paris”

“The Muppets”

Best Director

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Stephen Daldry, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Steven Spielberg, “War Horse”

Best Actor – Drama

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”

Ryan Gosling, “Drive”

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Paul Giamatti, “Win Win”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”

Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Ewan McGregor, “Beginners”

Best Actress – Drama

Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”

Viola Davis, “The Help”

Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Cameron Diaz, “Bad Teacher”

Jodie Foster, “Carnage”

Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”

Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”

Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor

Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Nick Nolte, “Warrior”

Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”

Jessica Chastain, “The Help”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”

Octavia Spencer, “The Help”

Best Screenplay

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, “The Descendants”

Eric Roth, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”

Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball”

Best Foreign Language Film

“In Darkness”

“In the Land of Blood and Honey”

“Le Havre”

“A Separation”

“The Skin I Live In”

Best Animated Feature

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“Arthur Christmas”

“Puss in Boots”

“Rango”

“Rio”

Best Original Score

Ludovic Bource, “The Artist”

Cliff Martinez, “Drive”

Alexandre Desplat, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

Howard Shore, “Hugo”

John Williams, “War Horse”

Best Original Song

“Hello Hello,” “Gnomeo and Juliet”

“The Living Proof,” “The Help”

“Life is a Happy Song,” “The Muppets”

“Man or Muppet,” “The Muppets”

“Masterpiece,” “W.E.”

For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.

Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!