Guessing the Globes

We offered you a space to share your Screen Actors’ Guild and Golden Globe predictions yesterday — but since the majority of you had only SAG on the brain then, here’s another chance for you to spitball the Globes list. They’re always a fun lot predict, mostly because of the comedy/musical categories: even with a stronger field of industry favorites in the running this year, there’s still plenty of room for them to throw in a star-baiting head-scratcher. Julia Roberts in “Larry Crowne?” Johnny Depp in “The Rum Diary?” Take your pick.
I’ve set the ball rolling with my own predictions across all their film categories. One doesn’t need a crystal ball to tell that “The Artist” is set to have another strong morning: I’m expecting it to top the list with six nods, while the Best Drama category looks rather modest by comparison. Will “War Horse,” “Hugo” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” bounce back after being totally blanked in today’s SAG list? And why do I have a funny feeling that “Drive” could spring a surprise here? Take a look at my best guesses after the jump, and share yours in the comments.
Best Picture – Drama
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
“The Artist”
“Beginners”
“Bridesmaids”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Muppets”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Stephen Daldry, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Steven Spielberg, “War Horse”
Best Actor – Drama
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Paul Giamatti, “Win Win”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”
Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Ewan McGregor, “Beginners”
Best Actress – Drama
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy
Cameron Diaz, “Bad Teacher”
Jodie Foster, “Carnage”
Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Berenice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Best Screenplay
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, “The Descendants”
Eric Roth, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Aaron Sorkin and Steven Zaillian, “Moneyball”
Best Foreign Language Film
“In Darkness”
“In the Land of Blood and Honey”
“Le Havre”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Rio”
Best Original Score
Ludovic Bource, “The Artist”
Cliff Martinez, “Drive”
Alexandre Desplat, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”
Howard Shore, “Hugo”
John Williams, “War Horse”
Best Original Song
“Hello Hello,” “Gnomeo and Juliet”
“The Living Proof,” “The Help”
“Life is a Happy Song,” “The Muppets”
“Man or Muppet,” “The Muppets”
“Masterpiece,” “W.E.”
I agree with all your predictions except Cameron Diaz in the atrocious Bad Teacher. I’ll go for either Kate Winslet in Carnage or Julianne Moore in Crazy, Stupid, Love.
“Bad Teacher” was the only junky comedy I actually enjoyed this year, and I see a lot of them.
I got to agree with Trex here, ‘Bad Teacher’ was very bad. I have a few friends who loved it and I just can’t seem to get on board with it. I think it had a decent premise but it never followed through with it. Also, more Jason Segel!
Just saw Crazy Stupid Love – loved it… As much as I adore Julianne, I’d give the nod to Emma Stone. I can’t think of another actress who could have pulled off her role, most especially holding her own opposite Gosling’s charisma. Their chemistry reminded of Astaire and Rogers.
Nice pics for Best Actor – Drama. Is this America’s Next Top Model or the Golden Globes?
Aren’t the Globes always a bit of both?
I like to think of it as a collection of People Mag’s Sexiest Men Alive.
^ Except Bradley Cooper wasn’t in a Drama this year LOL
Great picks, although I (unfortunately) believe that Johnny Depp could show up in Best Actor-Musical/Comedy for The Rum Diary…I mean, if they nominate him for The Tourist, they will certainly nominate him for this. Also think Owen Wilson could show up there for Midnight in Paris.
And I believe one of the supporting actresses will be knocked out for Sandra Bullock in Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close…the Globes love their stars and this seems like it could be an easy get for Bullock.
Best Picture (Drama)-
“War Horse”
“Moneyball”
“Hugo”
“The Descendants”
“The Help”
Best Director-
Bennett Miller “Moneyball”
Steven Spielberg “War Horse”
Martin Scorsese “Hugo”
Michel Hazanavicius “The Artist”
Alexander Payne “The Descendants”
Best Actor (Drama)-
Leonardo DiCaprio “J. Edgar”
George Clooney “The Descendants”
Gary Oldman “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Brad Pitt “Moneyball”
Ryan Gosling “The Ides of March”
Best Actress (Drama)-
Kirsten Dunst “Melancholia”
Meryl Streep “The Iron Lady”
Viola Davis “The Help”
Tilda Swinton “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Rooney Mara “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)-
“Bridesmaids”
“The Artist”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Muppets”
“My Week with Marilyn”
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)-
Joseph Gordon Levitt “50/50”
Ewan McGregor “Beginners”
Owen Wilson “Midnight in Paris”
Paul Giamatti “Win, Win”
Jean Dujardin “The Artist”
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)-
Kristen Wiig “Bridesmaids”
Cameron Diaz “Bad Teacher”
Michelle Williams “My Week with Marilyn”
Charlize Theron “Young Adult”
Kate Winslet “Carnage”
Best Supporting Actor-
Christopher Plummer “Beginners”
Albert Brooks “Drive”
Jonah Hill “Moneyball”
Kenneth Branagh “My Week with Marilyn”
Nick Nolte “Warrior”
Best Supporting Actress-
Octavia Spencer “The Help”
Shailenne Woodley “The Descendants”
Melissa McCarthy “Bridesmaids”
Berenice Bejo “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain “The Help”
Best Screenplay-
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Young Adult”
Picture Drama: War Horse; Extremely Loud; Descendants; Moneyball; The Help (just missed: Hugo; J. Edgar; HP2)
Picture Comedy: The Artist; Midnight in Paris; Bridesmaids; Muppets; 50/50 (just missed: Marilyn; Win Win; Crazy Stupid Love)
Actor Drama: Clooney; Pitt; Oldman; DiCaprio; Fassbender
Actor Comedy: Dujardin; Gordon Levitt; Giamatti; Gleeson; Depp (just missed: Owen Wilson; McGregor; Carell)
Actress Drama: Davis; Streep; Knightley; Swinton; Close (just missed: Olsen; Felicity Jones; Wasikowska)
Actress Comedy: Williams; Theron; Wiig; Hathaway; Bejo (just missed: Laurent; Amy Ryan)
Supporting Actor: Plummer; Branagh; Brooks; Nolte; Hill (just missed: Rickman; Oswalt)
Supporting Actress: Spencer; Chastain; Redgrave; McCarthy; Bullock (just missed: Woodley; Mulligan)
Director: Spielberg; Daldry; Scorsese; Allen; Hazanavicius (just missed: Payne; Refn)
Screenplay: Midnight in Paris; Descendants; Moneyball; Bridesmaids; Artist (just missed: 50/50; Win Win; Young Adult)
I forgot about Ides of March for “just missed”. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if the Globes jump-started an Ides revival with a whole slew of nominations. I’m just not up for predicting it.
I heard they really loved Ides of March and Midnight in Paris.
Best Picture – Drama:
– The Descendants
– Drive
– The Help
– The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
– War Horse
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy:
– The Artist
– Bridesmaids
– Crazy, Stupid, Love
– 50/50
– Midnight in Paris
Best Director:
– Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
– Alexander Payne, The Descendants
– Nicolas Winding Refn, Drive
– Woody Allen, Midnight In Paris
– Steven Spielberg, War Horse
Best Screenplay:
– Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
– Alexander Payne, The Descendants
– Hossein Amini, Drive
– Asghar Farhadi, A Separation
– Woody Allen, Midnight In Paris
Best Actor – Drama:
– George Clooney, The Descendants
– Ryan Gosling, Drive
– Michael Fassbender, Shame
– Brad Pitt, Moneyball
– Gary Oldman, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Best Actress – Drama:
– Glenn Close, Albert Nobbs
– Viola Davis, The Help
– Mara Rooney, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
– Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady
– Tilda Swinton, We Need To Talk About Kevin
Best Actor – Comedy:
– Jean Dujardin, The Artist
– Ryan Gosling, Crazy, Stupid, Love
– Paul Giamatti, Win Win
– Joseph Gordon Levitt, 50/50
– Owen Wilson, Midnight In Paris
Best Actress – Comedy:
– Nadine Labaki, Where Do We Go Now?
– Julia Roberts, Larry Crowne
– Charlize Theron, Young Adult
– Kirsten Wiig, Bridesmaids
– Michelle Williams, My Week With Marylin
Best Supporting Actor:
– Kenneth Branagh, My Week With Marylin
– Albert Brooks, Drive
– Bobby Cannavale, Win Win
– Jonah Hill, Moneyball
– Christopher Plummer, Beginners
Best Supporting Actress:
– Bérénice Bejo, The Artist
– Jessica Chastain, The Help
– Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids
– Janet McTeer, Albert Nobbs
– Octavia Spencer, The Help
Best Foreign Language Film:
– Miss Bala, Mexico
– A Separation, Iran
– The Skin I Live In, Spain
– We Have A Pope, Italy
– Where Do We Go Now?, Lebanon
Best Animated Feature:
– Cars 2
– Kung Fu Panda 2
– Puss In Boots
– Rango
– Rio
Best Original Score:
– Alexandre Desplat, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II
– Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
– Howard Shore, Hugo
– Alberto Iglesias, The Skin I Live In
– John Williams, War Horse
Best Original Song:
– Lay Your Head Down, Albert Nobbs
– Star Sprangled Man, Captain America: The First Avenger
– The Living Proof, The Help
– Life is a Happy Song, The Muppets
– So Long, Winnie The Pooh
Oops. At screenplay, I meant:
Nat Faxon, Jim Rash, Alexander Payne, The Descendants.
Let me tell you why I love the Golden Globes. It’s like the Oscars without the smug seriousness. Or the Oscars with a sense of humour. We all know they take bribes, people get drunk and nominate big names just because it makes them look good.
That being said, I’m betting both Kevin Spacey and Jennifer Aniston get nominations in the supporting categories for Horrible Bosses. Oh, and Robert Downey Jr repeats for Sherlock Holmes.
It drives me nuts people predicting Jodie Foster/Kate Winslet for Carnage. I mean I know they love their stars and it’s a weak year but they’re campaigned in supporting? and there is zero agreement as to who is better//why would they single out and upgrade Jodie Foster? Carnage has no buzz either.
oo I hope you’re right about Kirsten Dunst though :D
Why Gosling over Carell in “Crazy, Stupid, Love”? I know the former is the hot thing right now, but Carell is no slouch in the popularity department, either. And he’s very much more the center of the film (though that could have little bearing on the outcome).
Best Picture – Drama
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“The Help”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
Best Picture – Comedy/Musical
“The Artist”
“Bridesmaids”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“The Muppets”
Best Actor – Drama
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actress – Drama
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
Steve Carell, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Paul Giamatti, “Win Win”
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “50/50”
Ewan McGregor, “Beginners”
Best Actress – Comedy/Musical
Cameron Diaz, “Bad Teacher”
Julianne Moore, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Ben Kingsley, “Hugo”
Patton Oswalt, “Young Adult”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Screenplay
“The Artist”
“Contagion”
“The Descendants”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
Best Original Score
“The Artist”
“Contagion”
“Drive”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
Best Animated Feature
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Puss in Boots”
“Rango”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Best Foreign Film
“The Flowers of War”
“Piña”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
“Where Do We Go Now?”
I still think it’s hilarious that Marilyn is classified as a Musical/Comedy.
I agree with most of your picks, but THE HELP will get into the Best Picture – Drama category instead of DRIVE
Picture (Drama)- Descendants, Help, Ex. Loud, Hugo, Moneyball
Picture (Comedy)- Artist, Midnight in Paris, My Week with Marilyn, Bridesmaids, Crazy Stupid Love
Director- Payne, Daldry, Scorsese, Hazanavicius, Malick
Actor (Drama)- Clooney, Pitt, DiCaprio, Fassbender, Oldman
Actress (Drama)- Streep, Close, Davis, Dunst, Swinton
Actor (Comedy)- Dujardin, Carell, Giamatti, Depp, Gordon-Levitt
Actress (Comedy)- Bejo, Wiig, Theron, Williams, Moore
Supporting Actor- Hammer, Oswalt, Brooks, Plummer, Branagh
Supporting Actress- McCarthy, Mulligan, Chastain, Spencer, Redgrave
Screenplay- Moneyball, Descendants, Midnight in Paris, Artist, Ex. Loud
I’m particularly worried about Actress (Comedy/Musical). It could end up admirably offbeat…or really atrocious.
Surprised to see you’re predicting War Horse for Picture/Director, Guy. Although I suppose it is something the Globes would go for…still…I tend to think it’ll be roundly ignored when it comes down to it…we’ll see!
I agree with you. I think Williams and Theron are in for sure. Theron needs all the notice she can get at this point. I hope Close gets snubbed. Sorry, I’m still pissed off from Theron’s SAG snub… still venting!
I am so there with you about Close it’s not even funny. I LOVE her work in films like World According to Garp, Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction, and even movies like Mars Attacks and 101 Dalmations – but Albert Nobbs just looks about as enjoyable as watching paint dry. So the idea of a performance in a film like that edging out someone like Theron or Olsen, is just unimaginable to me. I have a feeling that this year could provide some amount of disappointment unfortunately….
It’s sad that no one is predicting Win Win for a nomination. But that’s the GG’s, I guess.
My prediction is very simple – I think there will be 6 best director nominee and likely 6 best drama nomienees as well.
Has In the Land of Blood and Honey been screening? I haven’t heard a peep!
BEST PICTURE (DRAMA)[they usually have one category with 6 nominees]
The Descendants
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
The Help
Hugo
The Ides of March
War Horse
BEST PICTURE (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)
The Artist
Beginners
Bridesmaids
Midnight in Paris
My Week with Marilyn
BEST DIRECTOR
Woody Allen, Midnight in Paris
Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
Alexander Payne, The Descendants
Martin Scorsese, Hugo
Steven Spielberg, War Horse
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)
George Clooney, The Descendants
Leonardo DiCaprio, J. Edgar
Michael Fassbender, Shame
Ryan Gosling, The Ides of March
Brad Pitt, Moneyball
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Glenn Close, Albert Nobbs
Viola Davis, The Help
Rooney Mara, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Meryl Streep, The Iron Lady
Tilda Swinton, We Need to Talk About Kevin
BEST ACTOR (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)
Jean DuJardin, The Artist
Paul Giamatti, Win Win
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 50/50
Ewan McGregor, Beginners
Owen Wilson, Midnight in Paris
(Although I would not be at all surprised to see Johnny Depp here yet again.)
BEST ACTRESS (COMEDY OR MUSICAL)
Jodie Foster, Carange
Julia Roberts, Larry Crowne
Kristen Wiig, Bridesmaids
Michelle Williams, My Week with Marilyn
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Kenneth Branagh, My Week with Marilyn
Albert Brooks, Drive
Jonah Hill, Moneyball
Ben Kingsley, Hugo
Christopher Plummer, Beginners
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Berenice Bejo, The Artist
Sandra Bullock, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Melissa McCarthy, Bridesmaids
Vanessa Redgrave, Coriolanus
Octavia Spencer, The Help
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Descendants
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
The Ides of March
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
BEST SCORE
The Artist
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Hugo
War Horse
BEST SONG
“Lay Down Your Head,” Albert Nobbs
“Life’s a Happy Song,” The Muppets
“The Living Proof,” The Help
“Pictures in My Head,” The Muppets
“Star Spangled Man,” Captain America
BEST ANIMATED FILM
The Adventures of Tintin
Arthur Christmas
Cars 2
Puss in Boots
Rango
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
13 Assassins
Certified Copy
In Darkness
A Separation
The Skin I Live In
Charlize Theron should be in my Actress (Comedy/Musical) predictions. I forgot to type her name in for some reason.
R u guys fu**ing nuts? Young Adult for Best Movie Comedy has to be on there dee duh dees!
Not venturing a guess, but I look forward to the inevitable surprises. The Globes are always fun, especially when their choices lean toward bonkers.
I will say if Drive/Gosling get the love you’re predicting, Guy, I’ll be delighted.
Best Actor – Drama
Ryan Gosling – Drive
Brad Pitt – Moneyball
Leonardo DiCaprio – J. Edgar
George Clooney – The Descendants
Gary Oldman – Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy
Jason Segel – The Muppets
Jean Dujardin – The Artist
Johnny Depp – The Rum Diary
Joseph Gordon-Levitt – 50/50
Owen Wilson – Midnight in Paris
Best Actress – Drama
Viola Davis – The Help
Glenn Close – Albert Nobbs
Meryl Streep – The Iron Lady
Elizabeth Olsen – Martha Marcy May Marlene
Tilda Swinton – We Need to Talk About Kevin
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy
Kristen Wiig – Bridesmaids
Cameron Diaz – Bad Teacher
Julia Roberts – Larry Crowne
Charlize Theron – Young Adult
Michelle Williams – My Week with Marilyn
Best Supporting Actor
Nick Nolte – Warrior
Ben Kingsley – Hugo
Christopher Plummer – Beginners
Kenneth Branagh – My Week with Marilyn
Max von Sydow – Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Alt. Patton Oswalt – Young Adult
Best Supporting Actress
Octavia Spencer – The Help
Berenice Bejo – The Artist
Jessica Chastain – The Help
Melissa McCarthy – Bridesmaids
Shailene Woodley – The Descendants
Best Director
Martin Scorsese – Hugo
Steven Spielberg – War Horse
Michel Hazanavicius – The Artist
Alexander Payne – The Descendants
Stephen Daldry – Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close
Best Screenplay
Moneyball
Bridesmaids
Young Adult
The Descendants
Midnight in Paris
Alt. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Best Movie – Drama
The Help
Moneyball
The Descendants
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Best Movie – Musical/Comedy
The Artist
Bridesmaids
The Muppets
Horrible Bosses
Midnight in Paris
Alt. 50/50 or My Week with Marilyn
Best Original Score
War Horse
The Artist
The Adventures of Tintin
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
Best Original Song
The Muppets – “Man or Muppet”
The Help – “The Living Proof”
Gnomeo & Juliet – “Hello Hello”
The Muppets – “Life is a Happy Song”
The Muppets – “Pictures in My Head”
Alt. W.E. – “Masterpiece”
Best TV Actor – Drama
Kelsey Grammer – Boss
Damian Lewis – Homeland
Michael C. Hall – Dexter
Bryan Cranston – Breaking Bad
Kyle Chandler – Friday Night Lights
Best TV Actress – Drama
Glenn Close – Damages
Claire Danes – Homeland
Kathy Bates – Harry’s Law
Katey Sagal – Sons of Anarchy
Julianna Margulies – The Good Wife
Best TV Actor – Musical/Comedy
Elijah Wood – Wilfred
Alec Baldwin – 30 Rock
Joel McHale – Community
Steve Carell – The Office
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Alt. Johnny Galecki – The Big Bang Theory
Best TV Actress – Musical/Comedy
Tina Fey – 30 Rock
Edie Falco – Nurse Jackie
Whitney Cummings – Whitney
Zooey Deschanel – New Girl
Amy Poehler – Parks & Recreation
Alt. Melissa McCarthy, Mike & Molly or Laura Dern – Enlightened
Best TV Actor – Movie/Mini-Series
Idris Elba – Luther
Bill Nighy – Page Eight
Greg Kinnear – The Kennedys
Barry Pepper – The Kennedys
Laurence Fishburne – Thurgood
William Hurt – Too Big to Fail
Best TV Actress – Movie/Mini-Series
Rachel Weisz – Page Eight
Diane Lane – Cinema Verite
Katie Holmes – The Kennedys
Kate Winslet – Mildred Pierce
Jean Marsh – Upstairs, Downstairs
Best TV Supporting Actor
Chris Colfer – Glee
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Edward James Olmos – Dexter
Guy Pearce – Mildred Pierce
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Eric Stonestreet – Modern Family
Best TV Supporting Actress
Jane Lynch – Glee
Julie Bowen – Modern Family
Maggie Smith – Downtown Abby
Sofia Vergara – Modern Family
Jessica Lange – American Horror Story
Best TV Series – Drama
Dexter
Homeland
Breaking Bad
The Good Wife
American Horror Story
Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Glee
30 Rock
New Girl
Modern Family
Happy Endings
The Big Bang Theory
If Gary Oldman doesn’t show up even in the Globe nominations, I don’t know what’s going to happen to his Oscar chances. Already he has suffered the snubs of BFCA and SAG. Sure, the Brit voting bloc exists, but so does Fassy (surprising snub at SAG), and the Brits have backed him much more than Oldman, so far. And there’s also a film called ‘Tyrannosaur’ which won Best Film at the British Independent Film Awards (Fassy also trumped Oldman at those awards as well).
I’m personally betting on Horrible Bosses getting nominated for Best Comedy, Best Actress (Jennifer Aniston) and Best Supporting Actor (Colin Farrell). Aniston as lead only because she’s A-list and this is the Golden Globes we’re talking about. Also, she was actually really funny in that so it wouldn’t even be a starfucker nomination a la The Tourist last year.
So for Comedy I’m thinking The Artist, Bridesmaids, Horrible Bosses, Midnight in Paris and The Muppets. Seems like a good blend of Oscar contenders and successful mainstream humor.
For Best Actor in a Comedy I was thinking Carell (Crazy Stupid Love), Matt Damon (We Bought a Zoo), Dujardin, Giamatti and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (50/50). Though in all fairness I wouldn’t be surprised if Johnny Depp popped up here for Pirates or The Rum Diary. If they can nominate him for The Tourist, anything’s possible. It’d be brilliant if they nominated him for Rango, though.
Won’t bother with the Drama categories here, they look mostly just like the Oscar contenders. I will say though, I do wonder how these foreign film critics will feel about The Help and Moneyball. I’m predicting them both for Best Drama, but they’re also very “Americana” kind of films that don’t do very well outside of the U.S., much like The Blind Side.
As Billy Boy already pointed out in a comment here, the HFPA reportedly loved The Ides of March and Midnight in Paris. I have them both predicted for 3 nominations each, but I’m wondering if “loved” could translate into a lot of surprises for these two films. There’s a chance Clooney could end up with FIVE nominations tomorrow, if The Ides of March gets in for Picture, Director, and Screenplay, and if he gets nominated for both Actor (The Descendants) and Supporting Actor (TIOM). Doubtful, but you never know, especially considering their overt generosity towards major celebrities.
As for Midnight in Paris, I think Cotillard probably has a shot at a nomination tomorrow, especially since her category is still pretty open. Corey Stoll could very well be nominated as well, and I’d like to think that would make up for his exclusion from the ensemble list at the SAG.
Best Picture – Drama
“War Horse”
“The Descendants”
“Hugo”
“Moneyball”
“The Help”
Best Picture – Comedy / Musical
“Bridesmaids”
“The Artist”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Beginners”
“Crazy Stupid Love”
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Alexander Payne, “Descendants”
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Woody Allen, “Midnight in Paris”
Steven Spielberg, “War Horse”
Best Actor – Drama
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Best Actor – Comedy / Musical
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Paul Giamatti, “Win Win”
Robert Downey Jr. “Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows”
Owen Wilson, “Midnight in Paris”
Ryan Gosling, ‘Crazy Stupid Love”
Best Actress – Drama
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need To Talk About Kevin”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Best Actress – Comedy / Musical
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Kristin Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Emma Stone, “Crazy Stupid Love”
Cameron Diaz, “Bad Teacher”
Best Supporting Actor
Kenneth Branagh, “My Week With Marilyn”
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Jonah Hill, “Moneyball”
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Help”
Octavia Spender, “The Help”
Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Best Screenplay
The Artist
Hugo
The Descendants
Midnight in Paris
Moneyball
Best Animated Feature
Rango
The Adventures of Tin Tin
Arthur Christmas
Kung Fu Panda 2
Puss in Boots
Best Original Score
The Artist
Hugo
War Horse
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows, Part II
Hanna
Best Original Song
Star-Spangled Man, “Captain America: The First Avenger”
Life’s a Happy Song, “The Muppets”
The Living Proof, “The Help”
So Long, “Winnie The Pooh”
It Will Rain, “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”
Forgot to include this
Best Foreign Language
A Separation (Iran)
In The Land of Blood and Honey (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
The Skin I Live In (Spain)
Miss Bala (Mexico)
Where Do We Go Now (Lebanon)
Best Picture – Drama
“The Descendants”
“J. Edgar”
“Harry Potter”
“The Help”
“War Horse”
Best Picture – Comedy/Musical
“The Artist”
“Crazy Stupid Love”
“Bridesmaids”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
Best Actor – Drama
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “J. Edgar”
Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brad Pitt, “Moneyball”
Best Actress – Drama
Glenn Close, “Albert Nobbs”
Viola Davis, “The Help”
Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”
Emma Stone, “The Help”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Best Actor – Comedy/Musical
Steve Carell, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “50/50”
Ewan McGregor, “Beginners”
Owen Wilson, “Midnight In Paris”
Best Actress – Comedy/Musical
Julianne Moore, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”
Charlize Theron, “Young Adult”
Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Kate Winslet, “Carnage”
Best Supporting Actor
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
Ralph Fiennes, “Harry Potter”
Armie Hammer, “J. Edgar”
Ben Kingsley, “Hugo”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Judi Dench, “J. Edgar”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Carey Mulligan, “Drive”
Octavia Spencer, “The Help”
Emma Watson, “Harry Potter”
Best Screenplay
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“50/50”
“Midnight in Paris”
“Moneyball”
Best Original Score
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“Harry Potter”
“Hugo”
“War Horse”