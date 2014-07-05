Guillermo del Toro says ‘Pacific Rim 2’ will be ‘quite different’ from the original

Now that “Pacific Rim 2” is definitely happening, fans will be glad to hear that director Guillermo del Toro isn't planning on creating a simple re-hash of the first film.

Del Toro says the sequel will be quite different from the 2013 original and will focus more on the idea of “the Drift.”

“It was hard to create a world that did not come from a comic book, that had its own mythology, so we had to sacrifice many aspects to be able to cram everything in the first movie,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “Namely, for example ‘the Drift,” which was an interesting concept. [There was also] this portal that ripped a hole into the fabric of our universe, what were the tools they were using? And we came up with a really, really interesting idea.”

“I don”t want to spoil it, but I think at the end of the second movie, people will find out that the two movies stand on their own,” del Toro added. “They”re very different from each other, although hopefully bringing the same joyful giant spectacle. But the tenor of the two movies will be quite different.”

Recently, Del Toro was forced to drop out of “Justice League Dark,” another project he'd been developing, because his work on it would have interfered with the start of production on what is now being called “Pacific Rim: Maelstrom.” It was 2014 when he said, “I start with a core team for about six months designing the jaegers and the kaiju, you know, so we know how many kaiju, how many jaegers,” he explained. “We are creating some new jaegers and a lot of new kaiju.” At this point, that design team has been at work for almost a year, and they're moving into official post-production for what promises to be a very different sequel.

“Crimson Peak” will be released October 16, 2015, and “Pacific Rim: Maelstrom” will stomp into theaters on April 7, 2017.