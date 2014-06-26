Guillermo Del Toro confirms ‘Pacific Rim 2’ for 2017 plus an animated spin-off

Legendary Pictures plans to be in the “Pacific Rim” business for a while, and I couldn't be happier to hear it.
In a special YouTube announcement video, director Guillermo Del Toro announced that there will be an animated series set in the world of “Pacific Rim” that will start soon, and that the comic book series set in that world will also continue to be published. More importantly, Del Toro has now set April 7, 2017 as the date for the release of the sequel to the film, which Universal will distribute in the U.S.
“Pacific Rim” is an important overall property for Legendary. It was developed completely in-house, and they own the rights to everything that was created for the film. They managed to make something like $400 million worldwide with it, and the way the film earned money overseas is one of the reasons it's getting a sequel even if it's not perceived domestically as a success. It's also been a merchandising beast, and Legendary knows full well that there is a fanbase they can use as a foundation when trying to develop a sequel.
I am excited to see what happens with this series and Guillermo. I've known him for a long time, and I've never seen him happier than he was when he was shooting the first film or when he got to show it to people. It delights him. The notion of being able to play with a world where there are kaiju and jaegers and the Drift and all of that is already established and now they can just tell stories that are about more than establishing the rules… it's ridiculous how much fun this is. I love that he has the chance now to build off of the ideas he established in the first film. The worst thing in the world is when Guillermo gets excited because he's sure he's going to make a film and then it doesn't happen. His “Hellboy 3” pitch is amazing, and I'm not sure we'll ever get to see it, which is just plain wrong.
I loved the ambition of “Pacific Rim,” and I can't wait to see what story they choose to tell this time. The animated show sounds like an opportunity to really show us a bunch of different perspectives on this world, and I hope they get really daring with some of these various spin-offs.
“Crimson Peak,” Guillermo's gothic haunted house movie, is in theaters October 16, 2015.
It’s kinda cool to have almost no idea which direction a sequel is heading because the filmmakers weren’t dropping seeds for the second and third movie before the credits even started on the first one. I don’t mean to harp solely on the new Spider-Man series with that comment (even though they are the worst offenders that I’ve noticed), but it was refreshing to see a movie with only the movie at hand in mind.
Really looking looking forward to this one. I really enjoy Del Toro’s work, and I think his Blade 2 is one of the most underrated action movies of the last fifteen years.
Totally agree JakeTaylor. Woohoo! On the eve of another Bay4ormer retread being unleashed to make gazillions domestically and internationally…I’m so ‘effing happy for this news @Drew.
Yes, I’m one of the Bayformer Haters. Not Bay alone, just what he progressively did with the Transformers. As I do enjoy my The Rock Criterion DVD and still dig The Island and getting back to his fitting “RpRated” soft core porn tastes with Pain & Gain. I found nostalgic bits of good from the first one, but ROTF & DOTM just angered me. I won’t bother with the 4th, not even a “Brooklyn double feature” as any film that runs 165 mins that doesn’t have “HAL”, “Frodo” or Brando I can pass on.
But this, this is great, one of the little guys finally wins in the Hollywood sea of copy & paste Bayformer efforts and the pre-sold Disney, Marvel (even though I do enjoy their sequel efforts overall) and Sandler branding always getting the love over well made, earnest popcorn fare like Pac Rim that also has all the razzle dazzle visual flair for IMAX junkies.
Also glad it is being released in the spring of 2017, the studios learned their lesson finally instead of trying to compete with all the summer sequels with lesser known fare. As I wished the similarly (domestic performance wise) fantastic Edge of Tomorrow should have been.
This is the best thing that’s happened since Pacific Rim was released.
This makes me very happy.
I’m down with a sequel and am totally okay with seeing more of this world…. having said that, a small part of me kinda likes “Pacific Rim” as a one-off only because I think the story wraps up really neatly at the end. Monsters vanquished and also nuked ontop of it and humanity saves the world. Unlike most franchise first efforts, there really isn’t a thing left hanging at the end. That seems very closure-y to me. But I’ll still eat up anything else to come from the Pacific Rim world so I’m sure I’ll get over it.
i hope the jaegers use their swords from the beginning. it just didn’t make sense in the first film why they had these amazing weapons sheathed up their arms, but only unleashed them when the story structure in the third act called for the good guys to stop getting their asses kicked and to start winning. also, there needs to be day time battles.
Great news – I love Pacific Rim. I rarely buy dvd’s anymore but I bought Pacific Rim and every friend I lent it to loved it. The sequel will do better at the box office as more people discover what a great movie it is.
This is like something out of a dream, where good filmmakers get to make the awesome films they want to make.
Have a woken up 40 years ago? Is this the 1970’s?
Great news! My only fear is that people will be so turned off by another bad Transformers film in the interim, that Pacific Rim 2 will suffer from Giant Robot Fatigue lackluster box office when its turn is up.
I liked Pacific Rim, but I felt it lacked in a couple of areas. Like “acting” and “good writing.”
But a sequel? SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY
I don’t get it. Can someone tell me the difference between this and Transformers? other than “people hate Michael Bay” and “people love Del Toro”?
Pac Rim was not a good movie. It was a fun movie…but the script was terrible, as was the acting. Hmmmmm, just like that other movie everyone loves to hate…
Respectfully disagree.
Though, I liked the first and third Transformers film.
I think the differences would be that 13-year old male sense of humor Bay loves to put in his films (Bumblebee “peeing” on Simmons, the idiotic Twins and Wheelie in the second film who I hated, or Brains and Wheelie in the third film who I liked).
Also, Del Toro’s style is far less kinetic than Bay’s. Bay shoots a film like he has severe ADHD (which he may have) but never medicates to calm himself down.
Del Toro is more of an auteur, it’s true, but I like both directors, to be honest, because both are completely honest about who and what they are.
But again, back to Pacific Rim, it is a better film, overall, than any of the Transformers thus far. The performances are better, and while the script isn’t as robust as say, Del Toro’s Hellboy films, it’s not as thin as you’re asserting.
Give it another look. You may be surprised.
I’ve tried watching the movie again….and the little things that bothered me the first time, bother me moreso now.
I partially blame those “How It Should Have Ended” and “Honest Trailers” and “Movie Sins” youtube videos.
Sometimes they’re just funny and pick on movies I enjoyed anyway….and sometimes they completely destroy a movie, making it impossible for me to ever enjoy again. Pacific Rim is in the latter category (so is Elysium)
Haha, fair enough Storm.
Yeah, I stay away from those guys. They’re all assholes who only exist to ruin what I love.
What that crazy, unbalanced dude who made those videos about the Star Wars prequels did to Star Trek First Contact, I’ll never forgive him for that.
Ignorance is bliss, and I blissfully love Pacific Rim, and I’m a guy who lets the little details bother him.
For example: as much as I love The Simpsons Movie, I cannot get over the fact that they made the actual Arnold Schwarzenegger President, and not Rainier Wolfcastle.
WHY did they do that? It makes no sense!!! It bugs the shit out of me. It was a lazy bit of writing they did because Arnold was Governor at the time, and that bit of injected reality just needlessly takes me out of the wonderfully wacky world of Springfield.
Sigh.
I wish I was more excited by this news. I’m a longtime fan of Guillermo and I love the guy. He’s a bit of mad creative genius, but Pacific Rim did nothing for me. I realize I’m in the minority, at least around these parts, but I just couldn’t get into it. Having said that, I’m very excited that the guy keeps getting to do something he loves and I’d rather have him working on SOMETHING than continuing to get stuck in development hell.
Well this just made my day.
I bloody love Pacific Rim. It pressed all my geek buttons and I’ve watched it a LOT since it came out on bluray. A sequel and an animated series just puts a big ol’ smile on my face. Bring it.
at long last del torro now has his own franchise but this proably means even his dc film is now not happening for a long while or ever now.
I hope it will have Charlie Hunnam die horribly in the first few minutes, then have Rinko Kikuchi in a tank top for the rest of the movie,
I think this is good news for GDT but I really want Hellboy 3. Are the events in the script too expensive? I’ve heard it’s essentially the end of the world, Drew can you please shed some light on why the trilogy may never be complete?