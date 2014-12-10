Guys, we need to talk about Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Minnie Driver in ‘Beyond the Lights’

This morning's Screen Actors Guild nominations made one thing abundantly clear that has been pretty much at the forefront of much of the awards discussion this season: there is room to maneuver in the lead and supporting actress categories. Jennifer Aniston (“Cake”) and Naomi Watts (“St. Vincent”) each found an angle and made their way in. But there are two performances in one film that frankly deserve to be in the conversation to win each of those categories, yet neither is getting any traction. It's time we talked about Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Minnie Driver in Gina Prince-Bythewood's “Beyond the Lights.”
First and foremost, HitFix readers aren't new to the banging of this drum as for the longest time, our own Greg Ellwood has been out in front on this title, championing it all the way back at the Toronto Film Festival. For my part, I didn't get around to seeing it until very recently, and it blew my skirt up. It's frankly one of the most important films of the year, a female character study that is explicitly about stripping away the misogynist artifice of stardom and being your own person (and artist). It's a blistering jab to the chin of an industry (not just music, but entertainment in general) that obsessively services the male gaze. And it's a deeply felt character drama, too, about soul mates who separately know plenty about living up to external expectations. It's marvelous.
You wouldn't get all of that from the materials, however. Due respect to whoever was in charge, but the poster makes the film look like “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” or better yet, like Nicholas Sparks for an African American audience or something. It's a crushing disservice, in my opinion, to the very deep thematic ideas the film gracefully navigates. I did like the trailer, but hey, I'm not in marketing.
So the movie came and went at the box office last month (I honestly thought it was a December release), leaving very little funds for Relativity Media to work with for campaign purposes. Naturally, then, screeners have not been sent to any voting body, including the Academy. So I can only hope voters will feel an incentive to go out and catch it, because to bring it back to my point, Mbatha-Raw gives the single best leading actress performance of the year in the film, and Driver should be giving Patricia Arquette a run for her money in supporting. They're both that excellent.
Mbatha-Raw is having a huge coming out this year with this film and “Belle,” which is getting a push over at Fox Searchlight. As Noni Jean in “Beyond the Lights,” she captures the enigma of a pop star, the fragility of an artist trapped in a golden cage, the vulnerability of a daughter who wants to succeed for her mother and the nobility that comes with self-discovery and the passion to speak with your own artistic voice.
Driver, meanwhile, may well deliver her finest performance to date as Noni's mother Macy. She's handed so much to work with as a woman who had a child when she was 17 and then scratched and clawed to make a life for the two of them. She instills a spirit in her daughter that's as formative and invigorating as it is potentially destructive, sort of like “Whiplash” (though of course not on that level of severity). Macy is street smart and determined, not to use her kid as a meal ticket, but certainly to lean on her talents to get them to a better place, all the while betraying an obvious, deep, meaningful sense of love and admiration for her little girl's gifts. (Nate Parker is excellent, too, by the way, as is Danny Glover.)
This stuff is palpable when you watch the film. And it would absolutely have an impact on Academy members. I saw the film with a member of the sound branch, guy's guy, “meat and potatoes,” as they say. He loved it.
And here's the thing: This. Stuff. Is. So. Hard. To. Do. From a script level through performance and execution of the film (Prince-Bythewood's DP Tami Reiker captures the drama gorgeously), it's complex stuff all around and yet it's made to look so simple. I was kind of gobsmacked.
There is a campaign for Best Original Song afoot for Diane Warren's “Grateful,” and her being a six-time nominee, plenty of us are hoping she can finally land a trophy one of these days. But in particular with this film, Mbatha-Raw and Driver just crush it. So while voters are scrounging around for any and everything to fill out these categories, I humbly suggest a trip to the theater to see two of the best performances of the year, male or female. You won't regret it.
“Beyond the Lights” is now playing. More on the film Friday when I publish my top 10 films of the year (that's right).
Well, you’ve made me regret missing this one. I’ll have to check it out.
I saw it at a screening and the film is almost flawless, and I’m surprised that it didn’t get bigger boxo. Must have been a low promo budget. But it was lost and never seen by the public, esp. the Black public which I’m sure the producers were hoping would come out in support.
Gu-Gu is my new “It” girl and yes, Minnie give a really good performance.
It was a young adult “love story” and it also showed the rigors of being a hot singer in today’s “sexualized” world and what’s expected of these young female singers to make it to the top.
I’ve heard so many great things about this film that I’m going to have to find time to see it.
And I agree, the promotional material did the film a huge disservice. It seemed like “Honey 2.0” (remember that horrible Jessica Alba movie?).
I’m very glad you wrote this, Kris. Driver in particular should so be in the running for an Oscar. It’s pitiful how this film has been treated/marketed.
I don’t know any voters, Kris, so it’s on you to bang this drum like Miles Teller. Let it be known :)
I agree the film is one of the best of the year. I liked this more than Belle.
Right again, Kris — the film is terrific, Gugu is sensational
and the scenes with her and Nate Parker are
really HOT.
They sure are.
Saw it last week. Raw is, indeed, excellent. But I also kept thinking, gosh, Minnie Driver is kinda superb in this. Agree about the performances from ALL. I also admire the themes/message in the film. I thought the movie, itself (as executed) was “good, nothing special” … But it is def. a must see for Raw/Driver.
I 110% agree with you Kris. This movie is great. Both Mbatha-Raw and Driver are incredible and Nate Parker needs to do more movies (he was great in Arbitrage and Aint Them Bodies Saints). This is one of the biggest and best surprises of 2014.
I’d be interested to hear your thoughts, Kris, on my problem with the movie. I had a hard time following her emotional state. Maybe it was intentional? I’m just not sure.
(SPOILERS)
In the opening, Noni is a sweet girl trying to please mommy, then in the present she’s a sexed-up, cocky pop star, then she opens up to Nate Parker’s character, then she goes back to ruthless pop star (even when with him a couple of times)… there was just a lot of back and forth that to my mind didn’t provide a smooth character arc. Maybe it was just the writing, but I feel like Gugu could have clarified things more.
That said, I did really enjoy Driver and Parker and would totally support Gugu’s campaign for Belle. I’m curious to see what she does next.
Also, any word on whether other songs are getting a push? I *love* the song “Fly Before You Fall” which is situated well within the film.
I mean I think she was in a volatile state in general. Nothing about that really derailed it for me.
Isn’t it weird that Sasha Stone hasn’t been championing this one?
She keeps whining about how sexist everyone is for not nominating Gone Girl for everything but here’s one that sounds exactly like the type of film she wishes Hollywood would make more of and it doesn’t even seem like she’s seen it.
sasha has always been imho, a lil bit cool on young starlets. if it was about an old ass woman, she would be all over it.
still love sasha though, and she is really pushing hard for ava duvernay.
I wouldn’t exactly call Rosamund Pike an “old-ass woman”. She and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are both in their thirties.
She hasn’t seen it. But believe me I’ve told her she should.
The excellence of “Beyond the Lights” is how it takes a narrative that is at best cliched as all hell, even its title is generic (the original title “Blackbird” is much more resonant) but rises above those well-trotted cliches with poignant and multifaceted complexions where issues such as media misogyny, race identity, parent-child expectations, and self-worth.
The uniformly wonderful performances elevate the film even further, in particular Gugu Mbatha-Raw is superlative: she even takes one of Nina Simone’s better songs makes it seem like you are hearing it anew, all the while keeping it true and personal to her character, and that’s gotta be damn near impossible.
wow. thats quite a review. i keep hearing from critics who are very discerning, good things about this film and this is the latest.
will have to catch it when it opens in the UK, which means it will probably be this time next year, given the rate films that are already US opened are released over here. its sad it didnt do better in the US though.
I am FASCINATED by this reaction and post. I saw it when it first came out a few weeks ago; I respect Gina Prince Bythewood, and was looking forward to it despite the mismarketing. And it was a good movie, although I didn’t respond to it like you did. Maybe because I thought that, in making its points about the overly superficial nature of celebrity culture, it went a little too far and teetered toward being the very thing it was railing against.
But, now I want to give it another look.
By the way, Raw and Driver were good, but Nate Parker was definitely best in show for me.
This film was everything. I saw it opening weekend and was and still am disappointed that we didn’t support this. In order for Hollywood to put money behind anything of quality, we have to support these films when they’re released not weeks later. I think the casting was perfect and Minnie and Gugu were excellent. This movie has a universal message and I think everyone would have enjoyed it if they gave it a chance.
This was the best movie of 2014. period. I cant remember leaving a theater feeling so deeply moved by a movie before. ive seen it four times now. although it’s an ultra modern day movie, it plays like an old Hollywood movie. its the type of film Hollywood used to put out in the old days, a dime a dozen. a truly excellent movie. a great romantic drama. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Minnie Driver deserved Oscar nominations for their performances. I feel like Gugu is gonna be a legend in the making. and Nate Parker(with apologies to Chadwick Boseman from 42 and get on up) is simply our next Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington. Nate is brilliant as well, in this film. The whole cast is. They just don’t make em like this anymore. I know It’s maybe crazy for me to compare this to one of the greatest movies ever made, but this is up there with another romantic drama, that will never get old for me either: Casablanca. This movie was badly robbed in multiple catagories at the Oscars, including for writer-director Gina Prince Bythewood. but im glad to see it received one nom at least. it’s better than nothing. This will always be a masterpiece in my book. ****!