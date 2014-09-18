Gwar got a new singer, and it’s a woman named Vulvatron

09.18.14 4 years ago

After frontman and founder Oderus Urungus (aka Dave Brockie) of Gwar died earlier this year, many wondered what the future of the gross-out metal band would be. The band has always had a rotating door, but there would need to be a gap filled for another vocalist.

Well, we have at least a partial answer. Gwar got a lady singer. And her name is Vulvatron. According to a profile from Wondering Sound, she made her debut during Riot Fest in Chicago over the weekend, and she is a sight to see.

I feel, in this case, we have all won, and for several reasons:

1. Her “massive (prosthetic) breasts occasionally shoot geysers of blood,” making her “a monster instead of a princess.”

2. She's purple! Cool!

3. She is not the first female member of Gwar, but is the group's first major player, co-leading on vocals with Blothar (aka Mike Bishop, aka Beefcake the Mighty).

4. She's already getting the hang of Twitter, the guts-spewing, fire-inacting, cum-and-blood-chugging, guitar-wielding, speaker-blowing social media medium of choice.

RIB, Brockie. Long live Vulvatron.

And in case you didn't know, hero human Dave Grohl is a fan, and has a good story about Gwar and Brockie, below (NSFW). This was delivered during the Foo Fighters' ultra-small show at The National in Virginia last night (Sept. 17).

Around The Web

TAGSDave BrockieGWARMETALODERUS URUNGUSVULVATRON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP