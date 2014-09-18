Gwar got a new singer, and it’s a woman named Vulvatron

After frontman and founder Oderus Urungus (aka Dave Brockie) of Gwar died earlier this year, many wondered what the future of the gross-out metal band would be. The band has always had a rotating door, but there would need to be a gap filled for another vocalist.

Well, we have at least a partial answer. Gwar got a lady singer. And her name is Vulvatron. According to a profile from Wondering Sound, she made her debut during Riot Fest in Chicago over the weekend, and she is a sight to see.

I feel, in this case, we have all won, and for several reasons:

1. Her “massive (prosthetic) breasts occasionally shoot geysers of blood,” making her “a monster instead of a princess.”

2. She's purple! Cool!

3. She is not the first female member of Gwar, but is the group's first major player, co-leading on vocals with Blothar (aka Mike Bishop, aka Beefcake the Mighty).

4. She's already getting the hang of Twitter, the guts-spewing, fire-inacting, cum-and-blood-chugging, guitar-wielding, speaker-blowing social media medium of choice.

RIB, Brockie. Long live Vulvatron.

And in case you didn't know, hero human Dave Grohl is a fan, and has a good story about Gwar and Brockie, below (NSFW). This was delivered during the Foo Fighters' ultra-small show at The National in Virginia last night (Sept. 17).