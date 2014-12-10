Gyllenhaal, Watts, Aniston: SAG adds a few fresh pieces to the Oscar season puzzle

When I look out over this morning's Screen Actors Guild nominations, one thing is abundantly clear: “Foxcatcher” needed this. After landing with a major splash at the Cannes Film Festival, the film went on to feel more like a low-key blip (no real critics love so far) that wasn't going to connect with voters. Today, not only is Steve Carell chalked up for a lead actor nomination, but Mark Ruffalo is right there with him in a supporting race that was starting to seem very, very up in the air.
Speaking of up in the air supporting races, SAG gave us a pretty interesting bend in the road by nominating Naomi Watts' fiery turn as a Bill Murray's pregnant Russian stripper girlfriend in “St. Vincent.” Honestly I kind of love the nomination, because for a film that's pretty derivative overall, Watts was touching and fresh in that role. And she's a double nominee today, too, being part of the nominated “Birdman” ensemble as well.
Regarding that Best Ensemble field, there's no real shock there. “Into the Woods” was really the only other film that might have slid in (though I imagine “Foxcatcher” may have been close, given its showing). Paramount was not able to send screeners of “Selma” because of how late in the game the film was completed, so it's no wonder that it didn't figure here or in Best Actor for David Oyelowo. This is the exact same position the studio was in last year with “The Wolf of Wall Street,” however, and SAG simply continues to be a mile marker for an earlier phase of the race.
In that balls-to-the-wall Best Actor category, I'm personally over the moon to see Jake Gyllenhaal make the cut for “Nightcrawler.” There's a good possibility he lands a Golden Globe nomination, too. Oyelowo, “Mr. Turner's” Timothy Spall and maybe “A Most Violent Year's” Oscar Isaac are the only significant threats besides, but this will give some real firepower and confidence for Team Jake.
Oh yeah. “A Most Violent Year.” I see Jessica Chastain missed. She was eventually let off the reported leash for SAG Q&As but I'm not sure what happened there, whether the film didn't connect or, again, if it's just an issue of this particular guild announcement always feeling a couple steps behind the race by virtue of when the voting happens.
Interesting, too, to see Jennifer Aniston reaching for the brass ring in a Best Actress field that feels like it has a single slot up for grabs. Aniston, Hilary Swank (“The Homesman”) and Shailene Woodley (“The Fault in Our Stars”) are the actresses with dedicated campaigns, while Marion Cotillard (“The Immigrant,” “Two Days, One Night”) has fueled the tank with critics love this week. Aniston won this day, however. We'll see what the Globes do to add to that picture.
Things pretty much panned out as they were going to otherwise. Gyllenhaal, Watts, Aniston and Ruffalo are the truly enlightening notes. I don't imagine team “Unbroken” had a whole lot of hope for recognition across these races, and I've already mentioned why “Selma” might have been overlooked. Both were late drops in the race and I don't think their no-shows here will make much of an impact on the Best Picture race, but “Unbroken” certainly finds itself in a precarious position on the whole.
So the first industry group has spoken, the first group that truly has any sort of shared DNA with the Oscar voters who will select the Academy Award nominees in a few weeks. The HFPA's choices will go into the grinder tomorrow and the critics will continue to speak up throughout the month, with the next guild announcements set for early January.
The 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 25.
I have yet to see a lot of films this year but I doubt anyone tops Jake’s performance. Career best and Taxi Driver/Network level work from him. Really an iconic character Louis Bloom is.
Watts however I thought was just bad in St. Vincent and if they were going to nominate her for something it should have been Birdman.
I liked her.
I thought Melissa McCarthy was better IMO in St. Vincent under the supporting actress banner, but I’m happy for Watts. Might be a kudos for her role in Birdman too, which was pretty great.
I also thought Watts was very funny and provided more than enough character-y moments to warrant the surprise WTF out-of-left-field mention.
So, Grand Budapest has been a fairly consistent threat for top honors with critics’ groups…it scores an ensemble nod here…it’s likely headed for two or three nominations at the Globes…and all of this adds up to bupkis? That seems a bit unfair. I really wish it could slide into the Best Picture conversation somehow.
I think Anderson has a good chance to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay this year, considering who has won this award in the past, people like Cameron Crowe, Spike Jonze, Almodovar. A chance for the Academy to be hip in one category.
I wouldn’t fret too much. If anything, this traction has gone a looooong way in bolstering its chances quite a bit. I can actually see it squeezing in to the Best Picture lineup, as it provides colorful levity to a predominantly stern array of films. Plus, the max-10-nominees rule allows early releases such as this the chance to still make it. I agree with the poster who said Wes Anderson has a decent chance of winning—but he still has to square off with Linklater in the end.
Can I just say thank you for your ongoing even-handed, articulate, and overall optimistic insight of the awards season? It’s the first major ceremony announcement of the season and already certain other websites are having nervous breakdowns.
So it’s definitely refreshing and a pleasure to come here and read these well-written assessments!
Robert Duvall seems like the most autopilot name in the mix this year. I don’t know anybody who liked that movie!
also why is no one talking about how thin the Supporting Actor race is? I can’t tell you how many “WEAKEST BEST ACTRESS SEASON EVER” articles I’ve read, but no one’s talking about how weak Supporting Actor is outside of it’s assured (and deserving) front-runner, JK Simmons.
It’s kind of surprising, when you look at it, how few of the Best Picture contenders this year are yielding up any supporting actor contenders.
“Birdman” has Norton, and “Boyhood” has Hawke. “The Imitation Game” and “The Theory of Everything” don’t have anybody in the hunt, nor does “Selma” right now, or “Gone Girl”. I guess there’s “Foxcatcher”.
Norton and Hawke are the only other solid contenders for sure. I really can’t believe Neil Patrick Harris doesn’t even seem to have much of a campaign going for Gone Girl. Also what happened to Channing Tatum’s chances for Foxcatcher? I still have to see the film, but most of what I’ve read on it makes it seem like he steals the show, even with tremendous turns from Carrell and Ruffalo.
I liked parts of The Judge; one of the, was Duvall (who I typically find overrated).
I’m in concurrence with you all…about Duvall. (Embrace the rhyme!) I get that this is a great veterans category, but how about paying tribute to a vet such as Albert Brooks or John Goodman, et al.
Nevertheless, I’m not terribly worried. Wilkinson will probably boot him out of the way and join Simmons, Norton, Hawke, and Ruffalo for a very solid five amidst a weak year for this category. Totally agree with that aspect as well.
Earlier in the year, I thought it was a mistake to campaign Carell in the lead as he could be a more secure nominee in supporting. But having just seen the film on Sunday, I completely get why he was campaigned lead. This isn’t the category fraud of Steep’s Prada or Whitaker’s Scotland. It’s a warranted placement. I feel that Tatum and Carell share the main character designation.
Maybe that gut feeling I had watching the Cake trailer a few weeks ago wasn’t a fluke at all!
Every year, there’s at least that one out-of-seemingly-nowhere, I’m-gonna-fuck-your-expected-shit-up nominee. Sometimes, there’s one per category, but alas. I think it’s possible Aniston could be that one nominee people doubted or didn’t see coming. The reasons I had a hunch after viewing the trailer were a combination of the deglam factor and this peculiar reminder of Transamerica. Not sure why….Perhaps it’s the similarity in facial features or hair; Perhaps just the general tone of the trailer plus the fact that it stars Felicity Huffman. Idk. But congrats to Aniston, and I would be pretty content with either her or Swank getting that last slot, even though I’m still hoping it’s Cotillard.
I’d love to see Gyllenhaal sneak into Best Actor! Nightcrawler is such a memorable, unique piece of cinematic art (not without a few flaws, but what films are anyway). And Gyllenhaal etches out such an iconic, surreptitious, skeevy character, it lingers on your brain long afterwards. That’s commendable work. It’s as if several of his earliest performances (Donnie Darko, The Good Girl (hi there, Aniston)) were mere practice runs leading up to this. Congrats to him, as well. So if he made it, it would add a nice bit of flavor to the Top 5. The trouble, however, is that the main predicted Top 5 all seem like potential winners. I cannot see Oyelowo missing the Oscar cut at this point; same goes for Keaton the Comeback Kid and Cumberbatch, because British. That means, if Gyllenhaal occupies spot #4, it’s between Redmayne (more British) and Carell. For Redmayne, I’m not sure if he’d get enough #1s–but I assume he’ll have many. Performances like Gyllenhaal’s might rouse supporters to mass-nominate him with a #1 rank, to give him a fighting chance. Meanwhile, Carell delivered a meticulously bleak performance to match the atmosphere of this meticulously bleak film and deserves a nomination. But I have this terrible hunch he could be the glaring omission due to the subdued approach leaving some viewers cold and baffled about what to think. But, the main 5 could end up staying that way and Gyllenhaal will be sadly excluded.
I’m beginning to wish this year had 10 slots. Or I’m even warming up to the “let any Big 8 category have anywhere from 5-10 nominees” concept. Too many snubs in recent years, it’s messy. That’s why at the end of the day, the best films and performances speak for themselves to us fanatics regardless of their fortune during the season.
“I’m beginning to wish this year had 10 slots.”
Potentially, it does.
Ha. 10 Best Actor nominees, that is! Funny how even after that, there’d still be a slew of unfair snubs.
History indicates that one of the ensemble nominees will win best Picture, so now we have narrowed it down significantly. Looking like either Boyhood or Imitation Game, and as of now I’d give the edge to Boyhood
boyhood all the way, check it
