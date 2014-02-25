HAIM covers Beyonce’s ‘XO’ and drops new ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ video

Though all still in their 20s, the sisters who make up the band HAIM – Danielle, Alana and Este Haim – are heavily inspired by the past. Watch below as they cover Beyonce’s ballad “XO” with a touch of vintage soft rock and flashback to the 70s for their new video “If I Could Change Your Mind.”

HAIM visited BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge today to perform Bey”s shimmering single off her new self-titled album. The stripped-down cover highlights the song”s melody and lyricism with sincerity. For comparison, check out Beyonce’s version at last week”s BRIT Awards 2014 , where she performed “XO” for the first time on television.

The video for “If I Could Change Your Mind,” a track off the trio”s 2013 album “Days Are Gone,” captures the sisters in a playful mood as they attempt some classic girl-group choreography. Director Warren Fu casts the women in soft light and dark shadows and even places them in front of a retro sign spelling out the band”s name. It makes you think that if these three had a variety show, it would be amazing.