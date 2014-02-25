HAIM covers Beyonce’s ‘XO’ and drops new ‘If I Could Change Your Mind’ video

Though all still in their 20s, the sisters who make up the band HAIM – Danielle, Alana and Este Haim – are heavily inspired by the past. Watch below as they cover Beyonce’s ballad “XO” with a touch of vintage soft rock and flashback to the 70s for their new video “If I Could Change Your Mind.”
HAIM visited BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge today to perform Bey”s shimmering single off her new self-titled album. The stripped-down cover highlights the song”s melody and lyricism with sincerity. For comparison, check out Beyonce’s version at last week”s BRIT Awards 2014, where she performed “XO” for the first time on television.
The video for “If I Could Change Your Mind,” a track off the trio”s 2013 album “Days Are Gone,” captures the sisters in a playful mood as they attempt some classic girl-group choreography. Director Warren Fu casts the women in soft light and dark shadows and even places them in front of a retro sign spelling out the band”s name. It makes you think that if these three had a variety show, it would be amazing.
