Harrison Ford Reddit AMA tackles the age old question of who shot first, Han or Greedo

(CBR) A generation of “Star Wars” fans rattled by successive revelations that Darth Vader was Luke”s father and Luke and Leia were brother and sister could take comfort in at least one constant: that Han Solo shot first in his standoff with Greedo.

But that too changed with the 1997 re-release of “Star Wars IV: A New Hope”, which depicted the Rodian bounty hunter getting off the first shot in the Mos Eisley”s cantina, yet somehow missing from point-blank range; it”s only then that Han returns fire, killing Greedo. Some 17 years later, that scene is still a point of contention among many die-hards, despite George Lucas” recent insistence that Greedo always shot first, and that fans were merely confused by the editing.

“I put a little wider shot in there that made it clear that Greedo is the one who shot first,” he clarified to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, “but everyone wanted to think that Han shot first, because they wanted to think that he actually just gunned him down.”

But where does Han Solo himself stand, with the blood-thirsty fans or with the trollish Lucas? Given Harrison Ford”s increasingly curmudgeonly public persona, his answer may come as little surprise.

“I don”t know and I don”t care,” the 71-year-old actor said in a recent Reddit AMA.

So there you have it. Now if only someone would ask him how creepy he thought the Luke and Leia revelation made some of the earlier “Star Wars” scenes …

(via io9.com)