‘Hart of Dixie,’ ‘Secret Circle’ join ‘Ringer’ with full-season orders

The CW can celebrate a 3-for-3 fall, after giving full-season orders to all three of its freshman dramas on Wednesday (October 12) afternoon.

Word began leaking earlier in the afternoon that “Ringer” had been given a back-nine order, but the Sarah Michelle Gellar drama has been joined by “Hart of Dixie” and “The Secret Circle.”

[Praise for The CW’s fall slate will probably ignore the speedy failure of the reality series “H8r,” which was dropped from Wednesdays last week in favor of “Ringer” repeats.]

“We believe in the creative strength of these dramas, and by giving them back nine orders we can give our audience the chance to enjoy complete seasons of all three of them,” states CW President Mark Pedowitz. “With compelling storylines, engaging characters and tremendous buzz, we firmly believe that ‘Hart of Dixie,’ ‘Ringer’ and ‘The Secret Circle’ can become signature series for The CW, the kind of top-notch shows that are synonymous with our brand.”

As mentioned in the previous story, “Ringer” was originally developed for CBS and premiered a week ahead of the official Nielsen fall launch, delivering OK numbers against middling competition. Subsequent episodes have slipped in the overnight ratings, but Premiere Week DVR figures had the second “Ringer” episode gaining 44 percent among adults 18-49 and 42 percent in total viewers when +7 data was factored in.

“Secret Circle,” developed as a thematic companion for “The Vampire Diaries” on Thursday nights, also slipped off of its strong pre-Premiere Week debut, but DVR figures left it nearly identical to “Ringer” in the 18-49 demo and slightly above in viewers.

The Monday drama “Hart of Dixie,” featuring the TV return of Rachel Bilson, has built on its “Gossip Girl” lead-in overall and performed steadily among young viewers.