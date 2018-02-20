Hasbro Will Make An Expensive ‘Dream Toy’ From ‘Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi’ If Enough Fans Want It

#Star Wars
02.19.18 3 weeks ago

At the New York Toy Fair, Hasbro announced their own version of a quasi-Kickstarter called HasLabs, which will offer up experimental and long-yearned for toys that never came to fruition due to their niche standing amongst the masses. The only catch — the collectibles will only be made if enough fans preorder and fund the project. First up: Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

It’s expensive.

If 5,000 fans preorder Jabba’s mobile home, priced at $499.99, Hasbro will manufacture more of the ship that brought Han, Luke, and Leia to the Sarlacc pit under the bright Tatooine suns. The ship itself is ridiculously detailed, with multiple levels, rooms, and features that show you’re getting what you paid for. Here’s a description of what could come to be if enough people preorder the 49-inch long and 17-inch high barge:

