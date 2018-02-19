Mattel Unveils A Lara Croft Barbie In Honor Of The ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie

#Tomb Raider #Video Games
02.18.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments

Warner Bros.

Over the last few years, Mattel has branched out with its Barbie line to include heroes from the comic book world like Wonder Woman, but they’ve never modeled a doll after the star of a mature-rated video game series. Now, with Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider movie coming to theaters March 16th, a Lara Croft doll is here to raid tombs and possibly ride along in a pink Corvette in her off time.

IGN got the scoop at this weekend’s New York Toy Fair and have a smattering of cool poses for Lara and her ice pick (no bow or gun for the kid’s toy) on their site.

Here’s Mattel’s look:

Mattel

While those poses are worth a definitely worth a look for longtime (and new) fans that are proud their bear-shooting, puzzle-solving badass has made the big time, some collectors have already gotten their hands on the new figure. There’s already an unboxing of the new doll:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tomb Raider#Video Games
TAGSLARA CROFTTOMB RAIDERvideo games

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP