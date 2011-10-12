‘Haven’ will return to Syfy for 13-episode third season

#Stephen King
10.12.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
Syfy has officially renewed the hit series “Haven” for a 13-episode third season in 2012
“Haven” is based on Stephen King’s novella “The Colorado Kid.” It centers on ex-FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose), who becomes a cop in the supernatural small town of Haven, Maine, where some local secrets may be  tied to the mysteries of her own past. 
Eric Balfour (“Six Feet Under”) and Lucas Bryant (“Queer as Folk”) also star.
“Haven” stands as the #1 original scripted cable entertainment program among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 in its Friday 10-11 p.m. time period. 
“The superb cast, led by Emily Rose, Eric Balfour and Lucas Bryant, along with the terrific production team, delivered a successful season in both critical acclaim and rising viewership,” explained Syfy’s Mark Stern in a press release. “We”re very excited to see this compelling series return for a third season of supernatural intrigue in 2012.”
The show’s executive producers include John Morayniss (“Hell on Wheels”) and Noreen Halpern (“Hung”) and David MacLeod (“The Ray Bradbury Theater”) and Sam Ernst & Jim Dunn (“Stephen King”s The Dead Zone”), who also developed the series.

Syfy will also air a special, stand-alone holiday episode of “Haven” in December. “Warehouse 13” and “Eureka” will also get the holiday treatment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King
TAGSEmily Roseeric balfourHavenLucas BryantSTEPHEN KINGSyfyThe Colorado Kid

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP