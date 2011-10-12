‘Haven’ will return to Syfy for 13-episode third season

Syfy has officially renewed the hit series “Haven” for a 13-episode third season in 2012

“Haven” is based on Stephen King’s novella “The Colorado Kid.” It centers on ex-FBI agent Audrey Parker (Emily Rose), who becomes a cop in the supernatural small town of Haven, Maine, where some local secrets may be tied to the mysteries of her own past.

Eric Balfour (“Six Feet Under”) and Lucas Bryant (“Queer as Folk”) also star.

“Haven” stands as the #1 original scripted cable entertainment program among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 in its Friday 10-11 p.m. time period.

“The superb cast, led by Emily Rose, Eric Balfour and Lucas Bryant, along with the terrific production team, delivered a successful season in both critical acclaim and rising viewership,” explained Syfy’s Mark Stern in a press release. “We”re very excited to see this compelling series return for a third season of supernatural intrigue in 2012.”