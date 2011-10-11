Syfy sets premiere dates for ‘Lost Girl,’ ‘Being Human’s’ second season

10.11.11 7 years ago

Syfy’s having a busy day, announcing the return of “Being Human,” the debut of “Lost Girl” and some fun holiday plans in December.

The 13-episode second season of “Being Human” will premiere Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. “Being Human stars Sam Witwer, Meaghan Rath and Sam Huntington as supernatural roommates (a ghost, a vampire and a werewolf) trying to balance their dual lives in modern day Boston. Guest stars this season will include Dichen Lachman (“Dollhouse”) and Kyle Schmid (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”).
 
The show is executive produced by Michael Prupas (“The Kennedys”), Jeremy Carver (“Supernatural”) and Anna Fricke (“Men in Trees”), who both act as writers/showrunners, and Adam Kane (“Heroes’).

Season one averaged 1.81 million viewers per episode, and stands as Syfy’s most female-skewing scripted series ever.

Meanwhile, the cable network also announced the U.S. premiere of the hit Canadian supernatural drama “Lost Girl” will take place Monday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Syfy acquired season one and two’s 26 episodes from Prodigy Pictures in May.

“Lost Girl” stars “The Ghost Whisperer’s” Anna Silk as Bo, a Succubus who feeds off sexual energy, who must walk a fine line between the everyday, mortal world and one of supernatural mysticism.

Kris Holden-Ried as Dyson, Ksenia Solo Zoie Palmer and Rick Howland co-star.

Lastly, for the second year in a row, Syfy will celebrate the holidays with special, stand-alone episodes of “Eureka,” “Warehouse 13” and “Haven.”

All three episodes will premiere Tuesday, December 6 from 8 – 11 p.m. during Syfy”s Countdown to Christmas Week.
 

TAGSBEING HUMANEUREKAhaveLOST GIRLSyfyWarhouse 13

