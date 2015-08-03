Hawkman takes flight this fall on ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’

The world of superheroes just got a little more mythological. Ancient Egypt is coming this fall to DC”s Legends of Tomorrow.”

Warner Bros. has just announced a new superhero is taking wing on the small screen this year. Falk Hentschel (Transcendence, Reckless)has been cast as Carter Hall, better known as Hawkman. Hentschel will first appear as the winged vigilante in the crossover episodes of “Arrow” & “The Flash” before moving over to to live on “DC”s Legends of Tomorrow.”

Hentschel”s Carter Hall will keep Hackman”s origin as the latest reincarnation of an Egyptian Prince who is destined to reincarnate for all time, along with his true love and soulmate Kendra Saunders (played by Ciara Renée). Both Carter and Kendra will still access their powers through the Egyptian god Horus. No word yet as to whether Carter will be an archaeologist. Warner Bros was also mum on if Hawkman be the reincarnation of Prince Khufu or merely an unnamed Egyptian royal.

Either way, expect incoming sass!

