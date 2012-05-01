HBO passes on ‘Corrections’ series

Sometimes an A-list cast and a famous literary pedigree just aren’t enough.

“The Corrections” pilot won’t be picked up as a series by HBO.

The pilot, based on the epic novel of the same title by Jonathan Franzen, was shot in February and featured such notable names as Ewan McGregor, Chris Cooper, Dianne Weist, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rhys Ifans and Greta Gerwig.

The story centers on multiple generations of a small town family who reunite for a final Christmas holiday together and trace their lives though the decades. The novel won the prestigious National Book Award in 2001. Initially in development as a feature for years, the dense, intricate narrative of the book may have proven too challenging even for a series.

The pilot was adapted and directed Noah Baumbach (“The Squid and the Whale”), with Baumbach, Franzen and Scott Rudin exec producing.

HBO confirmed an earlier Deadline report to HitFix.

The cable network recently picked up the drama series “True Detectives,” starring Matthew McCounaghey and Woody Harrelson.