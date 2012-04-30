HBO picks up crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson

Following a fierce bidding war, the crime drama “True Detectives” starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson has found a home at HBO.

According to Deadline, the premium network has given an eight-episode “straight-to-series” order to the high-profile Nic Pizzolatto-created show, in which the duo will star as Rust Cohle (McConaughey) and Martin Hart (Harrelson), two detectives whose lives intertwine during a nearly two-decade search for a Louisiana serial killer. The series will ping-pong between the original 1995 investigation into the murders and the reopening of the case 17 years later.

The first season of the show will reportedly wrap up the storyline by the final episode, with later seasons focusing on new characters and cases while keeping with the same time-bouncing narrative structure.

“Jane Eyre” director Cary Fukunaga is attached to helm all eight episodes of the series, which is slated to begin production shortly.

McConaughey and Harrelson previously starred in two movies together: 1999’s “EDtv” and 2008’s “Surfer, Dude”. Neither film made much of an impression at the box-office, so here’s hoping their first TV team-up will prove a more fruitful venture.

Will you be tuning in to see McConaughey and Harrelson in action? Sound off in the comments!

