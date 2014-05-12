Hell comes calling in first ‘Constantine’ clip

(CBR) Following the release of the three-minute trailer on Sunday, NBC has unveiled the first clip from the series premiere of “Constantine,” the upcoming supernatural drama based on DC Comics' “Hellblazer.”

Picked up by the network on Thursday, the series stars Matt Ryan (“Criminal Minds”) as John Constantine, a master of the dark arts — he's getting new business cards made — who's given up on his fight against evil, only to be drawn back in when demons begin to stalk the daughter of an old friend. In this effects-heavy clip, Constantine introduces himself to Liv Aberdine (played by “True Blood's” Lucy Griffiths), who's not interested in his help.

Executive produced by David S. Goyer (“Man of Steel,” “The Dark Knight Rises”) and Daniel Cerone (“Dexter,” “The Mentalist”), the series also stars Harold Perrineau (“Lost”) as the “authoritative angel” Manny, and Charles Halford (“True Detective”) as Constantine's good friend Chas.

Based on the wildly popular comic book series “Hellblazer” from DC Comics, seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine specializes in giving hell… hell. Armed with a ferocious knowledge of the dark arts and his wickedly naughty wit, he fights the good fight – or at least he did. With his soul already damned to hell, he's decided to leave his do-gooder life behind. But when demons target Liv, the daughter of one of Constantine's oldest friends, he's reluctantly thrust back into the fray – and he'll do whatever it takes to save her. Before long, it's revealed that Liv's “second sight,” an ability to see the worlds behind our world and predict supernatural occurrences, is a threat to a mysterious new evil that's rising in the shadows. And now it's not just Liv who needs protection; the angels are starting to get worried too. So, together, Constantine and Liv must use her power and his skills to travel the country, find the demons that threaten our world – and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there's hope for him and his soul after all. From Executive Producer David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight Rises”) and director Neil Marshall (“Game of Thrones,” “The Descent”) comes a dark new thriller that proves fighting evil is a hell of a job.

[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg6P0SAA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″]