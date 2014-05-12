14 Spookiest Moments In The New NBC ‘Constantine’ Trailer

Comic book properties are still white hot and if there's one thing the many-headed beast known as Hollywood excels at, it's churning out whatever is popular in such quantity we all glut on it and lose interest. But oh how we shall feast in the meantime!
So of course with a paranormal religious bent on the upswing thanks to runaway hit 'Sleepy Hollow' and imitation-is-the-sincerest-form-of-flattery 'Supernatural' it was only a matter of time before the grandaddy of all trench coat and tie wearing ethically ambiguous characters showed up to get these damn Winchester kids off his lawn. Because if you think Constantine sounds and looks a lot like 'Supernatural' then congratulations! You have functioning eyes are now burdened with the uncomfortable knowledge that Castiel and Friends are basically a budget 'Constantine' fanfic AU (Alternate Universe).
The trailer knows it too and they aren't pulling any punches proving they have the superior supernatural experience. Car accident? Pffft, that's not a season ending cliffhanger, that's preview fodder. Too many dudes? Let's co-lead this with a chick. Not enough minority representation? No problem, angels can be any race! If this is what 'Constantine' is willing to give away on the trailer – death, demons, and black blood vomit – just imagine what they're not. Or on second thought, don't. If they can manage to snag the writers of 'The X-Files' theme, we might have a new favorite contender for 'Show Most Likely To Watch With The Lights On' because some of this is downright spine-chilling. Ranked from least to most likely to give you night terrors, here are the 14 spookiest moments in the new 'Constantine' trailer.
I think this looks great, provided most of this footage isn’t culled mostly from the pilot where all the money for a new series usually ends up.
The casting kinda pisses me off though; the girl looks just like Rachel Weisz, and the guy playing Constantine isn’t coming off as casually sardonic as he thinks he is. And why do both leads have to be British? Is this an international co-production like Hannibal or is this just another round of Hollywood forgetting there are good American actors who can play lead roles?
The show might be set in Britain which is where the comic took place. Or it might be an homage.
Cuz….Constantine is English maybe?
“No problem, angels can be any race!”
Angels can be any race on Supernatural too. One of the main angels on the show this season is a POC. Supernatural has a big problem with mostly focusing on white men, but this is an odd criticism. And if NBC’s other Friday night shows are any indication, I will be surprised if Constantine is not all about white guys in no time, although I hope that won’t be the case.
Actually Kripke has said that Sandman was his biggest influence for Supernatural, he’s even admitted to Gaiman he “ripped him off,” and even Gaiman said he was a fan of the show on top of that. Pretty much the extent of the influence of Hellblazer on the show was that Castiel is dressed like Constantine.
But regardless, Goyer is a shit writer, and has proven to not entirely “get” characters (hell the show apparently kills off Chas in the first episode), and if his showrunning on Blade: The Series is any indication he’s going to be more interested in everyone not named John Constantine. Also, Constantine looks like a cosplayer at Comic-Con.