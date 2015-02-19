Introducing Jason Momoa as Aquaman and he looks pretty fierce doesn’t he?

Sorry East Coasters. If you were asleep at before 1 AM you missed Zack Snyder deliver a late Thursday night gift for “Justice League” fans on twitter. The man behind “Man of Steel” and the upcoming “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” tweeted out the first look of Jason Momoa as Aquaman and this is one version of Arthur Curry you don't want to meet under water.

HitFix's Drew McWeeny broke the news that Momoa was playing Aquaman in June and while the onetime “Game of Thrones” star shot his scenes in “Dawn of Justice” in the months following there hadn't been an official reveal of Snyder's interpretation of the character until now. Check out in the image embedded below and share your thoughts.

You'll notice the tagline “Unite the Seven” which we'll assume refers to bringing the seven members of the Justice League together. In theory, this big screen version of the League includes Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Cyborg (we know this because those roles have actually been cast). Who's the seventh? Is it a new Green Lantern? Or is it Martian Manhunter? Or someone else? Snyder's tweet might mean we'll find out sooner rather than later.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” opens nationwide on March 25, 2016.