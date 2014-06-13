Jason Momoa will play Aquaman in ‘Dawn Of Justice,’ and we know how it will happen

So remember a few weeks ago when Jason Momoa made headlines because he said he was tired of being asked if he was going to play Aquaman in “Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice”?

Well, he's totally playing Aquaman in “Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice.”

While Warner Bros. hasn't made that announcement officially yet, HitFix can confirm that he will be playing the part, and that Zack Snyder has already finalized his designs for the character so shooting can take place soon.

One of the things that has driven me crazy since the release of “Man Of Steel” is when people say that the last act of the film is a problem since there's no consequences for Superman after all of the destruction that results from his battle with Zod. I felt like it was pretty clear walking out of the theater that the next film would have to be all about consequences. I suspected that Lex Luthor would use the destruction as a way of making Superman look like a monster, and it sounds like that is indeed one of the major ideas that they're playing with in “Dawn Of Justice.”

Someone else who's not particularly happy about what happened in that film is Aquaman. I'm not sure if that's the actual name they'll use or not, but what we're hearing is that he is not pleased about the World Engine and what it did to the Indian Ocean. He will not have a major role in the film, but he will make an appearance, and it definitely sets him up to return once Snyder gets to “Justice League.”

So don't keep asking Momoa about the rumor. It's driving him crazy, and he's got to be sworn to secrecy. But rest assured that when “Dawn Of Justice” arrives in theaters in 2016, we're going to see the king of Atlantis onscreen, and Vinnie Chase will have nothing to do with it at all.

“Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice” arrives in theaters May 6, 2016.