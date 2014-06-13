Jason Momoa will play Aquaman in ‘Dawn Of Justice,’ and we know how it will happen

So remember a few weeks ago when Jason Momoa made headlines because he said he was tired of being asked if he was going to play Aquaman in “Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice”?
Well, he's totally playing Aquaman in “Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice.”
While Warner Bros. hasn't made that announcement officially yet, HitFix can confirm that he will be playing the part, and that Zack Snyder has already finalized his designs for the character so shooting can take place soon.
One of the things that has driven me crazy since the release of “Man Of Steel” is when people say that the last act of the film is a problem since there's no consequences for Superman after all of the destruction that results from his battle with Zod. I felt like it was pretty clear walking out of the theater that the next film would have to be all about consequences. I suspected that Lex Luthor would use the destruction as a way of making Superman look like a monster, and it sounds like that is indeed one of the major ideas that they're playing with in “Dawn Of Justice.”
Someone else who's not particularly happy about what happened in that film is Aquaman. I'm not sure if that's the actual name they'll use or not, but what we're hearing is that he is not pleased about the World Engine and what it did to the Indian Ocean. He will not have a major role in the film, but he will make an appearance, and it definitely sets him up to return once Snyder gets to “Justice League.”
So don't keep asking Momoa about the rumor. It's driving him crazy, and he's got to be sworn to secrecy. But rest assured that when “Dawn Of Justice” arrives in theaters in 2016, we're going to see the king of Atlantis onscreen, and Vinnie Chase will have nothing to do with it at all.
“Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice” arrives in theaters May 6, 2016.
Well well.
Now we just need to find out who’s gonna be Flash, Green Lantern and Shazam.
I really hope this all turns out well.
I’d love for Fringe’s Josh Jackson to get a shot at Barry or Hal.
Dude is charismatic, has good comic timing, and can play incredibly warm.
But I’d also love to find out that the DCFU and the DCTVU are the same.
You know, so when they need to gather heroes for the League, Batfleck can show up in Starling City to recruit Ollie only for Amell-Arrow to tell him to go “Eff Yourself,” in a very Wolverine kind of way.
A boy can dream.
Im thinking Grant Gustin as Flash, and Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern. I thought he was fine as Hal Jordan and with some better writing would be a lot better.
Creack – I bet they bring in John Stewart as GL instead of Hal, or maybe even Kyle Rayner.
I’d like Grant Gustin as Flash if he does well on the show. Jensen Ackles as Hal, as Ackles is currently a tv actor he could then turn up on ‘Arrow’ or ‘Flash’ as fighter pilot-Hal Jordan. Joe Manganiello as Shazam!, and Chandler Canterbury as Billy Batson.
I’m fairly sure that Dwayne Johnson will be John Stewart. There are tweets from him that suggest he’ll wear the ring in a DC movie soon.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been rumored for either Captain Marvel (or Shazam, depending on if WB can call him Captain Marvel or not) or Black Adam. He’s got a kid-friendly persona that could make a good “kid in an adult’s body” scenario.
Also, how weird will it be to see blondie Khal Drogo?
Opposite of the actress who played Daenerys, whos a brunetter but has it dyed/bleached blonde, lol.
This comment makes no sense, Jason Momoa is a brunette.
Doubt they’ll make him blonde. Just like I doubt they’ll call him “Aquaman”
Awesome.
I’m right there with you about the “no consequences” b.s.
Just because they ended the film where they did, where Clark showed up at the Daily Planet a day or two after the Battle of Metropolis, it was more than obvious that many threads would be picked-up in the next film.
People have no patience and need everything spelled out for them in the most pedestrian ways nowadays.
As for the erstwhile Khal Drogo as Arthur, or more likely, Orin, King of Atlantis, the damage & death the world engine caused to and in Earth’s oceans (aka, his KINGDOM) pissing him off is the perfect unintended consequence all of those people bitching about the destruction in Metropolis probably never thought about.
This is very cool.
Fringe’s Josh Jackson? You mean Dawson’s Creek’s Josh Jackson, because Pacey Witter is the best character of his career. Fringe is one of the worst series of the last 6 years and his character was just awful.
Yeah, Cartman… you’re so wrong it’s really not even worth going on a diatribe regarding the idiocy of this statement.
As I mentioned in another comment thread, walking out of MoS with a bad taste in one’s mouth about the ending has NOTHING to do with a lack of patience. But it has everything to do with story telling. It’s ridiculous to hang a narrative theme over an entire movie (both this guy’s fathers think he can be a symbol of hope) and then offer no pay off other than an implied one. No reaction other than Lois’ unspoken smile, even hints that the world’s reaction to Kal-El is one of hope. The neck snapping debate aside, compare the last two minutes of Avengers to the last 2 minutes of MoS. The former quickly and deftly ran through a gamut of reactions and questions the world would have after an alien attack. Then, Fury to tied it all up on a hopeful note while leaving the door wide open for what happens next. MoS could have accomplished the same thing with Perry, the Planet staff, and then the conversation with the General. Instead, MoS ended, comparatively, kind of flippant. After a movie shot intensely with little humor and a cinematography that was entirely muted of bright colors. We got zero reaction in that news room to the what had just happened to the world; while Lombard hits on Lois and the US General’s aid thinks Superman is ‘Kinda hot.”
Bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch.
A tale, full of bitching, signifying… nothing. ;-)
Signifying plenty. JohnnyRocket isn’t wrong on a single point.
The argument is an illicit major. It’s a fallacy.
You both are assuming and distributing a point, that as Drew has said and proved multiple times over, that simply isn’t true.
Groan… First of all, it’s an argument with a sited comparative that actually illustrates the point; using another movie (in it’s own genre.) I could get even more specific and site the three Dark Knight movies as taking a moment to acknowledge the ramifications of the film, even if it’s just Jim Gordon telling his son what has to happen next in TDK. But that was the middle film. But the first film, “Begins” ended with a considered acknowledgement of events and portends of what will happen next. This is all opposed to me just making stand alone declarative statements like “It’s a fallacy.” Now, an illicit major would be something like: All movies Johnny, Matt and Drew see have conclusions. Johnny didn’t think MoS’s ending satisfied the themes of the film but Matt and Drew did. Therefore Johnny is lying about MoS’s conclusion… Look, I probably agree with Drew 95% of the time. He’s my go to movie reviewer. I’m probably even a little envious of his career. When he writes a review on a movie I’m excited to see, and it’s not a great review, I have to prepare myself for the fact that I’ll walk out of the movie feeling pretty much the same way. Or if I read his review after a screening, I usually find I’ll agree with him on the back end. I like A LOT about MoS. But I didn’t like some key points in the narrative including the ending. One, of course, can imply all sorts of things about the ending but I don’t think ‘hope’ is one of them. And yes, I assume as Drew does that the second movie is all about ramifications. But it could just as easily not.
Interesting choice.
Personally I had no real problem with the destruction at the end of Man of Steel, other than it was endless and I wanted to go home by then.
The REAL problem is that I think a lot of people – including myself – found the movie to be a disjointed, lifeless, unengaging chore.
But it’s hard to articulate this, so I think people gravitate towards the nitpicks. Issues that would be less problematic if the movie was engaging and thrilling instead of a slog. Although I’d add that I had no real problems with Superman’s behavior until he made out with Lois on what was probably the graves of countless Metropolis citizens.
On the other hand, I get the complaint. Even Avengers had the media sequence at the end where some pundits hold the heroes responsible. A single line would’ve helped this one particular issue at least. Just tell a complete story and don’t let your sequel fill in the blanks for you.
completely agree
The real problem Roy and and Andre is that you’re fucking morons that no absolutely nothing about superman and Most people loved Mis hence 688 million WorlDwide only moron that aren’t Superman fans like you who ate ironically going to see a superman film therefore you’re opinions ate worthless lol
Also chiming in to agree completely, Roy. There were so many story beats that were simply not earned or assumed, and that is not us needing everything spelled out for us. It’s just bad storytelling. And that’s just the plot configuration, never mind the absolute lack of real character development.
I don’t want to generalize, but judging how Andrew can’t look at a movie objectively while looking childish makes me see who MoS was intended for. Superman used to be one of my favorite superheros, but MoS wasn’t a superman movie, it was a carbon copy of the dark and gritty Nolan movies, which i liked with the exception of Rises. Kal-El destroyed half of Metropolis and it didn’t even phase him, instead he just kisses Lois Lane on top of the millions of corpses and mountains of rubble.
I agree this movie had bad story telling and writing, nothing fun was had in the movie, Superman isn’t a dark, dire character besides some of the later stuff with the graphic novels. Overall this movie was ok to me, the Smallville fight was cool (even though he was throwing Zod and Faora into buildings, and plants) but this movie is too flawed to enjoy.
MoS was a very flawed movie and there definitely were some things they could have done better. Overall it was better then Superman Returns. More action and overall a more exciting movie. The scenes in Superman returns were far more ridiculous then MoS, like Superman peeping in Lois Lane’s house and at what might be his kid.
The kissing scene with Lois Lane was not that big deal in MoS to me. Also the actor they got for Superman was much better then the previous actors. Henry Cavill was more believable as Superman, he looked the part more, being more muscular and so on.
I didn’t find MoS very dark. Superman in the comics has always had some of the key themes involving loneliness and not fitting in with other people. Which is what MoS had, I think it made this movie closer to what a Superman movie should be.
Hot fudge holy moly! Roy, Andre, Magalon(?) you guys hit the nail on the head. Well said. MoS wasn’t horrible but it wasn’t good either. It had some horrible story telling and over indulgence the way it was filmed. For some reason everything WB is doing just sounds like desperation catch up. They just don’t sound as planned out as Marvel.
My recollection (and experience) was less that people cared about consequences and more that people cared that Superman just didn’t seem to give much of a shit about all the people he was killing…
… which was made even more absurd when he lost his shit over killing Zod.
While I like parts of “Man of Steel,” really didn’t like the ending. The argument that you should just “wait” for the next movie so MOS will be a complete, satisfying experience doesn’t work for me. You shouldn’t have to wait four years in order to see what happens in the sequel, so you can enjoy MOS.
What Adam said.
Superman seemed to be more concerned about giving Lois a romantic smooch than the destruction around him. That is why it was so jarring that he would snap because of that single family being threatened by Zod’s lasers.
Maybe if there had been some set up before that scene. We needed to see Superman get more and more desperate as the fight goes on, rather than 5 minutes of indestructible CGI puppets plowing through buildings. (Compare that to the Metropolis scene in Superman II. After he pushes back that bus, not only do we see that the fight is physically hurting him, but the dismay when he sees what has happened to the people around him.)
They desperately needed to cast a buff, intense actor for everyone to be able to forget what a joke Aquaman has been in public perception. Momoa is the complete opposite of the vanilla “Superfriends” dud.
I am so tired of Jason Momoa and Jai Courtney being shoved down our throats
The problem with completely holding off on addressing those issues at the end of Man of Steel is that there’s no resolution in the actual movie. You’ve gotta give us something in the denouement, some indication that those events were part of the movie and that they mattered and existed in some kind of moral framework. We didn’t get that, the characters all just reset back to normal like nothing happened, so the movie feels incomplete.
Well that’s dumb and miscasting… Oh wait this movie has been miscasting since the last movie cast Henry Borevill as Superman. Ben AssFleck as Bats, Skinny Gadot as Wonder Woman, and now Jason shouldbeLOBO as Aquaman. Sorry WB this is why you fail. Oh worst one still is Jesse Assinburg as Lex… WOW FUCK THE WB! I’m going to go watch Captain America 3.
So much anger :(
Yeah, go watch a movie. That might calm you down.
I think this is a really interesting choice. If they’re going the route of making the DC heroes grounded and believable, it makes a lot of sense to have Aquaman, a guy who swims in the ocean depths and has to have the physical strength and the physiological strength to survive there, much closer to Superman’s physical level that what we’ve seen of him in some of the tamer interpretations. And it makes sense to pair Superman with a Justice League who are either physically closer to his level than we might initially expect, or who like Batman, can outmaneuver and outstrategize him.
I’ve gotten tired of the Marvel cookie cutter method, and all of their films are starting to feel too similar and inconsequential. The only Marvel films I’ve really enjoyed were the first Iron Man and Cap 2. I’m down for DC taking a different and more personal approach to their heroes that isn’t as vapid and cream puff and throwaway as Marvel’s. Marvel’s approach in the comics has always been for their heroes to be regular guys and the man-on-the-street. DC works on more mythological levels, like Greek and Norse heroes. They’re more these larger-than-life archetypes than just a guy in a suit. It makes sense when bringing the DC universe to the film world to really bring that sense of grandeur and power to the screen. Sort of like the Godzilla of super-heroes, where they can destroy everything in their path like a force of nature. Marvel’s attitude has always been “Whoops, we destroyed Central Park again, looks like the taxpayers will have to pick up the tab… wakka wakka wakka.” Whereas DC’s universe, doesn’t equate the common man with the heroes but shows the divide between them. Of course, you want to humanize your heroes as well, but it becomes a very different approach, and DC is often criticized for the fact that people can’t identify with their heroes as much. But that’s because audiences often miss the point. Spider-Man (and other Marvel heroes) are about “with great power comes great responsibility,” and the kind of day-to-day, workaday lessons their heroes struggle with, and what you might have to if you inherited those kinds of powers or a suit or whatever. DC’s have always been much more metaphorical and deeper, and kind of a representation of values inside us, but played out on a much grander, more archetypal level. I’m kind of heartened to see that DC may be following their own path and looking for a way to portray this on screen, rather than just duplicating what Marvel’s approach has been.
I have no words for this comment other than these: thank you.
It will be interesting to see if people will still give the MCU films a big pass a few years from now. I think the good ones are okay at best, not transcendent or game changing. They have a number of narrative flaws like some of the DC movies. When you have to make these big budget studio movies for the release date, a strong flawless script usually won’t be the end result. (“When Iron Man kills the big alien, just have the thousands of little aliens die automatically or let’s not address Hawkeye killing so many of his SHIELD buddies for most of the running time. We need him lined up with the Avengers now.”)
Try telling that to the crew at Badass Digest or otherwise should be known as Marvel Pom Pom Squad. I like their non Comic Book Movie articles, but as they openly profess those don’t keep the lights on. Most movie bloggers are not trying to adhere to Cronkite standards of journalism integrity, but it gets grating how Badass play their favorites. Most headlines could easily read: “Here’s Another Article for an Upcoming DC Movie That Will Probably Suck, Right?” or “Let’s Make Fun of Harrison Ford For Breaking His Ankle on Episode 7, Even Though We Didn’t Say Shit About Downey Jr. Breaking His on Iron Man 3 Because We Love Marvel, Right?” Their coverage of Edgar Wright leaving Ant Man was similar to an upset kid witnessing Mommy and Daddy fighting. I turned off their podcast when they were so sad to discover their favorite corporation decided to do what corporations tend to do and focus on the bottom line and not give their favorite fanboy auteur complete creative control over the product. Say it ain’t so, Kevin Feige?
It doesn’t help when a number of their commenters come across as Heaven’s Gate offspring when dealing with these franchise movies. If there’s an article on the upcoming BvS movie, one person professing their enjoyment of MOS will usually be ganged up by a group of these “Tell ‘Em Steve Dave” types lecturing the pro MOS fan they’re so wrong and misguided. I recall one thread going on where they were convincing themselves Black Widow is so much better than Batman. I don’t mind the character, but I can’t quite follow the idea of Scarlet Johansson’s portrayal of Black Widow in 3 movies from 6 years ago (not headlining by the way) easily toppling the actors who played the Caped Crusader over the last 25 years. That was such a bizarre idea, it could only get traction on that website.
I’m not trying to say DC/WB is awesome and MCU sucks. (I like MOS, but I understand the problems people have with the movie and I agree with some of them.) I just don’t think either fits the extremes (MCU being so wonderful, they deserve their Library of Congress status right now and DC/WB possibly another method of contracting HIV if you like their movies) the Badassers want to place them in.
Sorry for going on a diatribe against another site, but they foster this negative discourse that gets grating and played out.
“DC works on more mythological levels, like Greek and Norse heroes.”
Like Thor and Hercules?
Wow, thanks and no thanks…
I’m done with this movie (and its follow up) if this is true. Body-wise he’s good, but acting and look-wise… Uh uh, no sir.
What about the end of MoS made you think the next film was going to be all about the consequences? We saw a guy at the Planet happily talking about going to the basketball game that night, instead of, you know, attending one of the thousands of funerals that would have to be taking place. We saw no shots of Superman helping rebuild or save people trapped under rubble, just Clark ecstatic to be joining the paper.
The overwhelming sense I got leaving the theater was that Snyder lovd showing the scale of the action, but had zero interest in dealing with its fallout. If DoJ does that, IMO, it will because Snyder heard the criticisms, not because he planned it that way.
Yeah, agreed completely, and glad I’m not the only one calling Drew on his bullshit here.
Look, I am not really that worked up over whether or not Superman tried hard enough to save people in Man of Steel. I think the mind-numbing carnage is emblematic of the movie’s problems on the whole, but I have no real stake in what Superman is “supposed” to do. But the sequel does not justify whatever was wrong with the original film, and Drew would be the first one to tell you that (and has, often) if he wasn’t so ga-ga over the moon on this particular film.
Anything they do to address all the lives lost in Man of Steel would be a retrofit; I sure as hell didn’t get that from the end of Man of Steel itself. Lois Lane is flown back to Metropolis to survey the damage and… makes a joke about a first date. A grumpy Harry Lennix has his drone dispatched by Superman with a quip, and his second-in-command tells him that he’s “kind of hot.” Yup, thoughtful treatments of genocide right there.
I’m NOT writing off the sequel. It sounds weird and crazy and could be a disaster, but I have a lot of respect for the people involved and it certainly sounds ambitious enough to be a gamechanger. But the one thing a good Dawn of Justice will NOT do is make Man of Steel any better than it already is (or isn’t, in my opinion).
If this turns out to be true, Momoa will look like the one that’s not so smart for telling people he’s annoyed by the media linking him to the Aquaman role.
[filmcutting.com]
Ugh, this was the only possible way to get me to see this shitwreck of a movie. But then again, I know they’ll ruin Aquaman somehow, so I’m not even that happy about it.
Momoa was in the Detroit area appearing at a comic book convention recently. The Batman vs Superman movie is shooting at studio facilities there. He could have also been filming or just meeting with the director for that role.
For me it wasn’t that there were no consequences. It was the opposite: there were obviously a lot of horrific consequences. There’s just something off about how those third act battle scenes are staged. I’ve re-watched the movie a couple of times and I still can’t shake the vibe that Superman is almost as reckless as the bad guys. And even if you don’t agree with that, you can’t deny that Superman fails to save what must be hundreds of thousands of lives. What’s the fun in that in a Superman movie?
He looks like Namor…..but Aquaman is close enough. Internally, I will just call him Namor.
The problem people have with the third act is not actually that the destruction has no consequence, its that everything feels weightless and boring because the script doesnt work on a dramatic level. The destruction complaint is just a symptom of that problem. If the Pa Kent stuff or the Lois Lane or Zod stuff made any character sense, people would buy the carnage.
Well Aquaman should be Game Of Thrones meets Conan The Barbarian so casting a guy who was in both seems like symmetry.
That being said, I’m not saying Drew’s wrong but ever since he posted a review of a fake Man Of Steel treatment that I wrote, I’ve been wary of his sources.
Bullsh!t!
It really is only a matter of time before Matt Damon finds his way into this whole thing, right?
I hope the next Godzilla film deals with the consequences of all the death and destruction that occurred in San Francisco. It’s like the king of monsters couldn’t care less about who was hurt. Sheesh. Give me a break Superman fans. I love your passion but I don’t understand the complaint.
I’m not a “Superman fan”, but Godzilla was not raised human on a Kansas farm by salt of the earth folks who taught him morals and compassion. If we’re just going to ignore Clark’s connection to humanity, then we have forgotten who he is.
Some of you who dislike Man of Steel crack me up! You seem to know how to make a movie so I don’t understand why you’re not making movies and getting rich while installing huge bookcases in your homes to display the numerous Oscars you would win.
This is the first thing to make AquaMan interesting since…well…AquaMan.
I’m actually very pleased about this.
Jason Momoa is exactly what WB needs for the public eye to take aquaman more seriously.
He can act, he has the body for it, the hair will obviously be dyed, and he has a sort of or regal prescence.
But sure, if you all want some vanilla dude thats your choice! (also please, marvel fanboys, just stop. just stop okay get some self respect and dignity and just stop)
I’m guessing John Stewart; they’ll want to make the JL something other than a whole bunch of white people, and Stewart is a perfectly valid character to include. Plus, many people who know the DCAU are more familiar with him than Hal or Kyle. A plus would be to include a scene showing how he got the ring, possibly bringing in Reynolds to at least tie back to the GL movie and rope it into the DCMU as was originally intended.
Sorry; this was intended to be a reply to the “Hal or Kyle as GL” comment above.
When I hear Momoa was in the movie, I was kinda hoping for this. I think that he is perfect he is Hawaiian and probably loves the water. I don’t think he needs to dye his hair. I think they don’t have to go so literal with Aquaman, but that’s my opinion. hope this is all true. Aquaman is my favorite character!!
They had the perfect Lobo… and cast him instead as Orin.
You have to be one hell of a DC fanboys to be excited about this upcoming mess.
Does Aquaman commune w/ other aqua-critters??
THAT is the ONLY thing I care about!
Momoa or David Attenborough? I think I’m leaning for the latter, actually… ;)
Man of Steel was an awful movie that made me dislike Zack Snyder – which is saying quite a lot.
I’m already suffering superhero burnout. I can’t fathom (yes, pun) being interested in this, and I’m sure I’m not alone.
Here’s some extra evidence. I ran into Jason at a restaurant in Michigan 3 weeks ago. Which is where they are currently filming b v. s.
Yes…..as Prince Namor. Not Aquaman.
Namor is the true king of Atlantis!!!
Had me at the Entourage reference
At least they’re going badass warrior king with him.
I’ve decided I’d really like to see Zachary Levi as The Flash. I think he’d be so warm, funny, and badass, basically Chuck if the Intersect were the Speed Force.
Never heard of batman vs superman, I want to watch superman vs batman though
Sorry, but I do not like this. I have no problem with Momoa, but he’s not what Aquaman is supposed to look like. I get that WB needs to boost his image and make look badass, but isn’t it possible to do that with an actor who actually looks like him? I think so.
When asked if he was going to play the character, he said no. He didn’t try to dodge the question, he didn’t say something like “I am in negotiations for a role, but I prefer no to discuss it until it’s finalized.”, he flat-out said no. So, no offense, but I’m taking this with a huge grain of salt.
I would like to know what SOLID PROOF McWeeny has until it is announced by WB and Zack Snyder I will take this story for what it is worth NOTHING.
Here you go, champ:
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
I think Ryan Gosling could pull off Barry Allen.
What! Great, another “Conan 2” delay. Man!