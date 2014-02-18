Heroes vs. Villains: Where does Michael Corleone from ‘The Godfather’ fall?

The NCAA basketball tournaments are less than a month away. Because it’s obviously never been done before, HitFix is going to host its own tournament, but this battle won’t take place between teams on Tobacco Road. We’ve got something more exciting in mind. In our competition, the greatest Heroes from the worlds of television and movies will face off versus the greatest Villains.
The committee is currently mulling over the brackets, but we need your help. There are six characters who some would consider anti-heroes, but we know then need to part of the battle royale. Do they fall in the Heroes bracket or the Villains bracket?
You decide. You have 48 hours. Choose wisely.
Sepinwall started things off this morning with Walter White. That was a no-brainer. No matter how cool you think Heisenberg was, once he let Jane die and poisoned Brock, he was already way to the “Villain” side of the scale and once he orchestrated a jailhouse massacre, I think the conversation was over. In fact, those of you who called Walter White a “Hero” scare me a little. He’s a “Protagonist,” but he’s not a “Hero.”
I’m not sure that Michael Corleone is going to be much different.
In fact, Walter White’s orchestrated assassination of myriad incarcerated witnesses is pretty much a straight-up homage to Michael’s orchestrated decimation of the heads of the other New York crime families in the first “Godfather” movie. And that’s after he personally kills Sollozzo and McCluskey at a restaurant. Michael goes on to order the killing of his poor, spineless brother and instigate a number of murders that probably goes into the “countless” range. Oh and he closes the door on Kay. That’s pretty evil and sad.
But it’s not like he *wanted* to do any of this. I mean, Vito and Sonny? They’re the venal villains of the Corleone clan. Michael’s a war hero with no interest in joining the family business. He just wants to go to Dartmouth and marry Kay and be happy. And even after all of the stuff he does in the first movie, he has a plan to make the Corleone family entirely legitimate, but nooooooo. Every time Michael gets close, somebody else screws things up. As he famously puts it in “Godfather III,” just when he thinks he’s out, they PULL him back in. Sonny wanted to be a crime lord. Michael just wants to do what’s right for his family.
So the question, as with many or most anti-heroes, becomes: Do we judge Michael Corleone on the sum of his actions or on the sum of his aspirations? If you go with the former, of course he’s a villain. If you go with the latter, he’s a tragic hero, laid low by the elusive boundaries of the American Dream.
VOTE NOW, BELOW!
See also…
He’s a villain, and I can prove it in one word: Fredo
RAT!
-Daniel
But Fredo tried to kill Michael, wouldn’t make Fredo a villain?
Fredo didn’t try to kill Michael, he was just manipulated by Roth’s people into helping them in their attempt without knowing what they were up to. He thought he was aiding a business deal. It was, like nearly all of Fredo’s actions, monumentally naive and weak-willed, but not intentionally murderous
Michael’s a classic tragic hero, with his failure being the loss of himself and his family. Ultimately trying to do best for his family (and not, like Walt, simply using his family as an excuse for his greed), who fails in his quest and winds up losing his family and his humanity as an ironic result of his being unable to walk away from his family. His environment twists and turns him until he no longer exists. [Full disclosure, I’ve never gotten around to seeing the third film. I am sure it is worth watching, even if it does not match up the first two, but I’ve never gotten the push I need for three hours of supposed disappointment.]
Michael is a hero, albeit not in the traditional sense. Everything he did was for love of family. Everyone he dealt with was a threat to his family. Other Mob bosses and henchmen, corrupt politicians and cops, and even Fredo…all were a threat. Fredo betrayed his family out of jealousy. Michael had no choice if he was to protect and provide his families interests. Unlike Walter White, Michael wasn’t consumed by his power. Walter took out many innocents in his quest and showed little, if any, remorse. Even Michael was remorseful as seen in Godfather 3. The tragedy was that for all his effort, Michael lost everything in the end.
If we are seriously considering Walt or Michael as heroes , than there is something fundamentally wrong with our definition of heroes.
How about Dexter? He only killed bad people, but some innocents were collateral damage to his serial killings. Walter White is no hero because his motives changed with time. He was corrupted by his power as Heisenberg. Michael was never consumed by his power. He did what he did as means to an end. The line between hero and villain has always been blurred. Dearth Vader is another classic example.
Allow me to quote one of the great philosophers of our time, Katie Holmes:
“…it’s not who you are underneath, it’s what you do that defines you.”
VILLAIN!
He. Killed. His. BROTHER.
How is this even a discussion?
A brother who betrayed his family. “You broke my heart Fredo. You broke my heart!”
Again… He. Killed. His. BROTHER.
On his defense, Fredo was part of an assassination plot on him that could have killed his wife and kids too. That’s the thing with Michael, most of the worst stuff he did or ordered was made look to be “inevitable” by the family business. He is not presented as a psychopath, just a guy really good in a business that requires killing from time to time.
When viewed outside of the mafia lens, it looks so bad though.
Villain.
“When viewed outside of the mafia lens…”
Mafia lens? You mean a vast criminal conspiracy that is responsible for murder, drug dealing, sex trafficking, extortion, racketeering, bribery, political corruption, wide-scale theft and has probably siphoned billions of dollars from public funds and treasuries over the last $50 years?
Is that your lens? He’s a villain no matter what his noble intentions were. It’s like saying if you remove the “lens” of Nazi facism, Mussolini was just a guy trying to run a country and wage a war.
Fredo tried to kill Michael
Guys… it’s well established that Fredo was too stupid and too simple to be anything other Roth’s patsy.
Joel, the US government are no different.
Oh yeah, so what Matt?
Louis, it looks cool. But being “bad” is cool.
I really hope you guys put Omar in one of these Hero/Villain polls.
I hope you have six backup heroes on tap, because it looks so far like your audience is sufficiently moralistic to avoid giving anyone you’re going to pick that label…
Also, Pacino in Godfather III is a clear doppelgänger for Joe Paterno. Wasn’t Pacino was to do a Joe Pa biopic?