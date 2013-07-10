Hey! It turns out Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark is making Vines too

07.10.13 5 years ago

I’ve already named Masie Williams, aka Arya Stark. the reigning queen of Vine, but now it looks like her on-screen sister, Sansa (aka Sophie Turner) is something of a 6-second auteur as well. Lest you think the Sisters Stark are using Vine to duel, however, I bring you proof they’re actually combining their powers for the greater good of mankind. By which I mean: Sophie and Maisie made a pair of tandem videos they have called “Vineception.’

Here’s Sophie’s:

And Maisie’s too:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js //platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Aw, those Stark sisters really do make the best cell phone videos in all of Westerous.

