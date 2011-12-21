HitFix Interview: Benjamin ‘Coach’ Wade talks ‘Survivor: South Pacific’

The last time I talked to Benjamin Wade after a “Survivor” season, the man they call “Coach” was still wrestling with the identity crisis of being designated a “Villain” for the “Heroes vs. Villains” installment.
Back then, Coach was talking up the party line of playing a game of honor and integrity, but for the season time, he was espousing those virtues after a shorter-than-desired “Survivor” run.
When I caught up with Coach this week, it was after he made it a full season on “Survivor: South Pacific,” going all the way to Day 39 and seemingly creating a powerful tribal alliance unified around those honor-and-integrity principles.
Coach finished second in the “Survivor: South Pacific” Jury vote and there was a feeling that may people on the Jury would have given him the million if he’d only admitted that at certain points this season, his honor and integrity gave way to a more traditionally cutthroat game.
In our exit interview, Coach talks about why he may not be cold-blooded enough to win “Survivor,” what worked for him in this season and why he’ll never play “Survivor” again.
Click through for the full interview…
HitFix: How much of the Jury result had you already anticipated before the votes were read on Sunday?
Benjamin “Coach” Wade: I thought I had a legitimate shot, so it was tough. It was tough to be a part of it. It was tough to watch. As a competitor, as a warrior, you don’t ever want to go into that final battle and expect to lose or hope to lose and I really wanted to win. I thought that I deserved to win. I was kinda the underdog from the very beginning. I had to overcome a lot to be the leader the entire time and to really carry control of the game from start to finish and to make the biggest play in the game to flip Cochran, for nobody to ever feel like they were at the bottom of an alliance, to never have my name written down, to come out there as a bit of a character and turn myself into a legitimate player, I thought that it was something that was pretty awesome. It gutted me when I didn’t win. But at the same time, I feel like I did win, just because this time I connected with the audience in a way that I never have before and to see that and just to watch myself, I really took this as a gift. I thought that I was going to go out first. I thought before I even went down there that I was gonna go first. For me to be out there and to get into the game and to own the game, I took every day like it was a gift and you could see that. I really just had a joyous time out there.
HitFix: What do you think the jury saw or preferred in Sophie’s performance instead of yours?
Coach: I don’t think that it was what the Jury saw in Sophie’s performance. Ozzy sits there and says “I think you’re a pretentious bitch” and then votes for her. Keith says, “You know what, Coach? My question for you is this: Was the Idol for you or for the Tribe?” “It was for the tribe.” “Really? Was it? Sophie?” “Yeah, it was for the tribe.” “Albert?” “Yeah, it was for the tribe.” “Oh. OK.” And he wrote down Sophie’s name. In a way, I really felt like the final Tribal Council was a sham. I really felt like if they had taken those Jury members and sequestered them and not had them talk to each other and then get into a feeding frenzy, I think that I would have unanimously won. That’s the unfortunate side effect of it. I think that Sophie deserves to win. I think that Cochran deserves to win. I think Rocky P deserves to win. That’s my best friend, by the way, and he’s sitting here across from me. Everybody deserves to win and nobody deserves to win, so it’s the kind of thing where the Jury had already made up their minds before they went out there. I think it was a classic case of “Let’s not vote for Coach” instead of “Let’s vote for Sophie.”
HitFix: I’ve seen a lot of people suggest that if you had just owned some of your biggest moves, you would have won, but you let those moves eat at you. Do you feel like you maybe aren’t cold-blooded enough to win “Survivor”?
Coach: Yeah, I am kinda an enigma. I’m kinda like trying to play honorably, but having to make tough decisions, and… I don’t know. Maybe I am not cold-blooded enough to be out there. I tried to play the game as best I could play it and I know what they wanted me to say at the end. I think that I would have won if I’d stood up there at the end and said, “You know what, guys? I’m an evil person and I played all of you guys and I played to win, because I want a million dollars, cuz I’m like everybody else and I’m hungry for the money.” And I’m not. I’ve never cared about the money and I’m not going to sit there and compromise who I am at the 11th hour. Yeah, I’ve made mistakes, but…
[At this point, power on my recorder cut out. I thought the “Low Battery Warning” mean that it still had enough juice to record while I went to get a new battery. It did not. It meant the darned recorder wasn’t recording anymore. As a result, I lost the end of this answer and the answer to my next question, in which I inquired if Coach felt as if, like a Greek mythological hero, he was being punished a little for his hubris. I’m sorry, particularly about losing that last answer, which was a good one. Apologies to you, dear readers, and to Coach. Anyway, we pick back up with…]
HitFix: What does Benjamin Wade, when he’s fully fed and fully rested, think when he watches “Coach” play “Survivor”?
Coach: I love every second of it. I can appreciate all of the sides of my personality. If you ask any of the producers who they really love out there, they’re gonna say me, because I’m not one-sided. With a Keith? You get one type of thing, you get the good-looking jock. With Cochran? You’re looking at the witty nerd. You look at Albert? Again, it’s the good-looking jock. You’ve got people who are kinda pigeon-holed out there: The older guy, the older woman, the hot people, the younger people. And I’m kinda in a class of my own, which is good and bad. But there is the Dragonslayer that lives inside of me, who loves making analogies and quoting Voltaire, Nietzsche, Shakespeare and Martin Luther King in the same episode. There’s also the Coach who’s out there being The Coach and trying to motivate the team to the end. There’s also the Dragonslayer who’s ruthless and wants to come up with nicknames for people. And then there’s the sensitive Ben Wade who wants to come out there and show people that he’s a sensitive, regular guy. So when I watch this, I love it. I really do. I feel very honored. I feel like this time around, I really felt the respect from people who worked on the show and really for all three of them, I can take the crazy, because I know who I am and I’m very grounded in who I am. I don’t need for you or anybody else to write good things about me, because I know who I am.
A lot of people who go on “Survivor” don’t know who they are. You look at people who are still clinging on. You look at people who are at the after-party last night who were on “Survivor 8” and who are still trying to cling onto this lifestyle and that’s just not me. My identity is in Christ, first and foremost. And then my identity is as a pastor and a symphony conductor and a college soccer coach. “Survivor” is a beautiful experience, but it’s just that: It’s a great adventure and I’m already looking on what I’m gonna do next. So I just think that I can get it and I don’t have to sit there and have anybody else validate who I am on the television show.
HitFix: You mentioned the “coach” persona and this season felt like it required more of that persona than ever before. Could you talk about figuring out how to balance personalities like Cochrans and like Brandons for the good of your team?
Coach: Yeah, I know that they were going to want me to be the leader on Day One to build the shelter, but then vote me off. So I said, “I’ve gotta really lead, not with fear, but…” You know, there’s all kinds of different motivational styles. There’s coddling. There’s motivation by fear like Boston Rob did. And I just wanted to do it with compassion. I wanted to meet everybody where they were at. I knew that in the past, I said, “You know what, you guys? You need to use this experience to sharpen your character and iron sharpens iron.” And I said, “This is how I am and this what you need to be.” Well that’s just going to do nothing but turn people off. This time I was like, “There are going to be 18 people out there. They all have 18 different reasons for being out there. I need to figure out what their motivations are and then I need to try to lead them with compassion.” I really wanted everybody to feel loved, respected and appreciated. That was my motto. I would tell people out there, “The three things a human being needs: Food, water and shelter. The three things a human being wants in their heart: To love and be loved, to be respected and to be appreciated.” And if you find that combination in leadership, to allow people to really blossom, you’re going to receive it back ten-fold. I think that’s the reason why, three-quarters of the way through the game, everybody at home was saying, “Why are they not voting off Coach? Why is nobody talking about it?” It’s because I had invested myself so much in people and made them feel empowered that they didn’t even think about voting me off. Think about it: Was there one time this game anybody said, “Let’s vote for Coach”? You know that if somebody would have talked about that, then it would have been shown. That did not happen one time this season. It’s pretty amazing, actually.
I haven’t said this to anybody else, but I’ll tell you, man, I don’t think that anybody else… I think that if I would have won last season, let’s say, I don’t think that any other “Survivor” — Boston Rob, Russell Hantz, Parvati, Sandra — I don’t think any other Survivor could have come out there this season and made it to the end like that.
HitFix: This season, you had what everybody was calling a “cult” around you and they talked about you as a “cult leader.” Why did people buy into you this time and they didn’t the first two times you played?
Coach: Right. And you’ve gotta remember that the people who were calling it a “cult” were not on the inside. They were the people who were on the outside looking in and wanting to be a part of that group, asking to be a part of that group, but never being allowed into the group. The thing that was different is what I touched on before: I wanted to meet people where they were at. I didn’t want to pigeon-hole them into my point-of-view. That was the problem with Brandon. He was very black-and-white and he said “If you guys aren’t this way, then I’m done with you.” If Brandon had been on my first season, I probably would have voted him off before the Merge. If Edna had been on my first season, I would have said, “She’s weak, get her off.” So I tried to meet people where they’re at. And “Survivor” really has changed my life for the better. I looked at myself, and I’ve said this many times, but I felt like I needed to be brought down to Earth, I needed to be humbled. That first game did that. I feel like I’d be able to take myself a lot less seriously and I think just my enthusiasm for the game and for life really shone through in the edit, but it also shone through with everybody who surrounded themselves with me.
HitFix: Do people around you in “the real world” notice that you’re different now? Notice the changes “Survivor” has made to you?
Coach: Yeah, not so much after the last one, but I was talking to the past president of my symphony the other day and we were sitting there and they just looked at me and just said, “My goodness… You’re just really happy.” I am. I’m very content. If you’re a big fish in a big pond, like I have been on “Survivor,” it’s very gratifying. The more that you feel like you’ve achieved, the less you feel like you have to keep proving yourself to people. I’m not saying that I don’t have huge goals for the future and I want to keep succeeding and I want to keep pushing the boundaries of myself and the things that I do, but there’s just a sense of gratification that comes when you’re successful at what you do.
HitFix: In the finale, you and Ozzy both repeatedly talked about this as your last time playing “Survivor.” Why is that? Why is this your last time playing “Survivor”?
Coach: Well, there’s two things: I can’t hesitate to tell you what’s next on Coach’s plate, so I’ll say that a little part of it is that I’ve got the movie “180” coming out in February and I’m also gonna have my own show in this next year, in the fall you’re definitely gonna see Coach on television in 2012. So, you know, I’ve got other stuff that I’m gonna be doing. But an even deeper reason is even if I don’t have anything to do? Somebody like Ozzy and the egomaniac that he is, even though he got a really good edit this time, he’s gonna come back. As much as he says he’s not, what’s he gonna be doing in 10 years? He’s gonna be waiting tables, so of course he’s gonna jump back into the game. For me? It’s not gonna happen.
For me, “Survivor” is like a relationship. If you have a beautiful relationship and it ends badly, then the entire experience is tarnished. And if you have a good relationship that ends good, then you remember those beautiful memories that shared together. And in “Survivor,” man, it’s been a great trilogy and the last 39 days were 39 of the most beautiful days that I’ve spent any time. To lead from start to finish, to own the game, to become a legitimate player, to never have your name written down, to have somebody like Cochran in the game where you can actually lead him and change the course of his life, to have people that want to coached out there, to play with Albert and Brandon and Rick and Sophie, that were honorable, to get to the Final 5 with those five that we promised on Day One, it was a beautiful experience. Why would I tarnish that? If I come back again again and I get voted out first or sixth or if people don’t want to be coached or even if I get to the end and it was a miserable experience, that would forever tarnish this beautiful, joyous 39 days that I’ve just lived through.
Great interview! Totally agree that this is the human rule number one :D :”The three things a human being wants in their heart: To love and be loved, to be respected and to be appreciated.” Couldn’t be said better!
This just makes me more sad that he didn’t win , though!
I rooted for him the whole game … dammit the lets-vote-against method once again…
Coach is such a bitch. Criticizes people who were at the after party who were on survivor 8 and trying to cling on. He played survivor for 3 seasons. That’s not clinging on?! And also being bitter at ozzy because he never voted for him, saying he is an egomaniac and will always jump at the chance to return to survivor because he will be waiting tables in 10 years. Bitter much? Coach is an arrogant asshole. Ozzy would be arrogant too, but he backs it up with actually winning all the redemption island duels. So he is extremely confident in his abilities. What will coach be doing in 10 years? Making movies, I don’t think so. At least ozzy is becoming a restuarant owner and tries to give back to the kids.
Coach desperately wants to be the anti-Russell. But he back stabbed people and lied to get to the end anyway. At least Russell owns up to it. And coach complaining if the rules were changed and the jury were seperated he would have won. Russell said he would have won too if rules were different. They aren’t that different, sorry coach
Coach is dead on. Ozzy will be clinging on to this show for life.
Umm, ozzy hasn’t been anywhere to do with survivor since season 17, he wasn’t involved in the survivor community at all, and they asked him back so he thought what the hell. Coach was in season 18, 20 and 23. If anyone is trying to cling on its coach. He has stayed involved in survivor. He should have prayed to god to win survivor. Because anything he prays to god about he gets. He prayed to god to vote Brandon out. Isn’t it funny that whatever god tells you to do, is the same thing that you actually want to do. Using religion like the way he did is despicable.
I get the feeling Ben Wade is as much of a honorable Christian as he is a “coach”, “dragonslayer” and warrior”.
He’s a reality TV creation of his own making. Lots of luck with his TV career. LOL!
He’s such an insufferable tool. He has no self-awareness whatsoever. Do you remember any of what he said (or just the gist) to the question you lost, Dan?
Dezbot – Probably not even the gist, unfortunately, since that was when I started to panic and look for a battery… He acknowledged hubris, but didn’t say that it was his fatal flaw. He didn’t quote Homer or anything…
-Daniel
The flaw here is more like the flaw of Lear, I think. As I go into below (a bit at length, but hey, it’s a comment section…).
“As Homer said of hubris, ‘D’oh!'”
I want to say, to make it really clear, I was rooting for Coach. I liked Cochran, but I thought Coach was playing a great game. I was rooting for him so much that I kept doubting myself when I questioned Coach’s decisions post-merge. Until he voted off Rick. Then it became clear that post-merge he was playing the wrong game, despite how much I was trying to give him the benefit of the doubt.
So, well, this interview gets a little bit more at why Coach imploded on his end game. I think the main thing is what it always was, that he voted off the people he should have kept (any one or two of: Rick, Brandon, Edna; maybe maybe Cochran if Coach had been willing to break with the alliance of five ahead of time). Keeping Albert was fine, but I might have worried about his reliability (esp. with Ozzy lurking near someone like Albert as a potential trouble-maker).
But now I understand a little better why he didn’t take the right person. A big mistake nonetheless, but I understand it better. To me, that he didn’t just forthrightly admit to lying to win just made it harder, less likely to win after that key mistake. (Coach didn’t have to say he was evil, or greedy, but tell me, why else was he lying except to win? He did lie. He did vote off close allies who thought he wouldn’t. It wasn’t like he was Arjuna and Krishna convinced him to tell a lie.)
Coach seems surprised that the final vote involved a lot of anti-Coach votes. That is the strangest notion. It’s the most obvious thing to expect and take into account. It’s practically one of the laws of the Survivor universe.
First of all, getting any Upolu votes would always be an uphill battle, right out of the gate. Three of those people would never have voted for him, unless dragged kicking and screaming and maybe not even then. They might have voted for him over Cochran, but Coach could never count on their votes even if they might conceivably somehow vote for him somehow. Simply speaking, Coach should have known he would not get all of Upolu even in the best circumstances. Saying, as Coach did elsewhere, that he could have won 9-0? That was never going to happen, ever.
Then, he betrayed his close allies right at the end of the game. They didn’t need to go talk to the rest of the jury to develop doubts about voting for Coach. He needed to plan for that, and deal with it. The classic, most effective way is to give the jury no choice (bring coattails), which works as long as you are not as hated as someone like Russell was (and Coach was not). And to the stronger jury members you voted off, you simply say you did so because you knew they would beat you. That’s the strongest move, and for Coach that might very well have worked.
Rick would not have won. Brandon would not have won. Cochran might have been a challenge *if* he had made other moves and betrayals of his own, but his best chance realistically would have involved getting rid of Coach somehow, so not a great chance in a final three with Coach. Edna was starting to develop some moves, so maybe maybe she had some kind of rare outside chance. But not Rick, no matter how likable he was. Not Brandon.
You can’t give the jury an easy out like Sophie, most especially when you had so many other choices. She had game, game enough, and not seeing that was the biggest mistake. That Coach kept her means he basically did not control the game post-merge, if only because he didn’t understand the jury pool (despite his comments otherwise). As for keeping Sophie to beat Ozzy? She might have beat Ozzy at Redemption for that matter; I mean, as good as Ozzy was, even Cochran almost beat Ozzy. It’s a risk, but it’s a much better risk.
Coach had to betray someone to get to the end. Even if each individual jury member had been kept separate and alone, which never has been the case in Survivor, as Coach should know, Coach still would have had to contend with feelings of betrayal. He betrayed people. That’s the fact (a necessary fact, but a clear fact). You can’t wiggle out of that. The warrior has to face that reality. (To his credit, I think Cochran was the best player in this regard; just watch how he mans up and steps forward to face his fellow jurors at Ponderosa).
Coach’s first mistake was betraying the wrong people, and then not being straightforward about his betrayal, which just made it worse. Perhaps also Coach was spooked a little by Ozzy, let Ozzy overly affect his thinking (see bizarre promise to Ozzy).
But Coach made it so far not merely because he was playing a much better game (he was) and meeting people where they were at (he was), but because the alliance of five powered its way through to the end. That’s the most key and central fact. Power. Despite what Coach says, apparently people were thinking on the outskirts about breaking up with him (see interviews with Albert, Edna, Cochran), but as Albert says in an interview, the numbers weren’t there.
Coach deserves credit for keeping that alliance together, for keeping those numbers in his favor, but it is the alliance, its power that got him to the end. So, what he needed was the *next* alliance, the *final* alliance. If he wanted some measure of integrity, then he could have only promised the final three to his actual final three. He would have been best served to pick two coattails and do early, at the very latest when they got to five. He would have risked some jockeying from the others (see Edna), but it would have been a realistic shot at integrity, of keeping his word (if he didn’t need to break it during any jockeying). Then, power his way through with his final alliance, and take his chances that if someone was going to beat Ozzy outside of Redemption, they might beat him inside Redemption. Whoever wins the last immunity challenge is going to be a risk, and there is no way around that risk except to win that challenge yourself.
In the end, it seems Coach is not being clear about the role of power in this game. Coach played a much better game (I was indeed rooting for him), but, like Lear, he betrayed himself by misunderstanding the role of power.
Ha – I meant Savaii, not Upolu, obviously. That getting any Savaii votes would have been an uphill battle for Coach. Big difference.
It showed what a reasonably average season it has been when the majority of viewers for rooting for ozzy to come back into the game and destroy the upolu tribe and win survivor. As much as it was pro ozzy, it was also anti upolu. They were the least likely tribe this season and they dominated, wasn’t even any blindsides either really from them, so they prayed to god all the time which is a turn off for most viewers, and they also didn’t make big moves. Boring. The only excitement really was ozzy trying to come back into the game so everyone could see upolu get screwed.
How many nanoseconds would pass after the Survivor producers offered him another shot on the show, and he accepted? 0.1, 0.2?
So lets get this straight, Coach acknowledges that he clearly played the game dishonorably at times in order to make it the end.
But never wanted to admit in those words at final tribal because that would somehow change who he was? Only he already took those actions that everyone (and himself) saw as dishonorable, but couldn’t own up to it.
You can tell he constantly wants to talk about how he doesn’t want the money, but yet why do you play Survivor 3 times if you don’t want to win the money. Never was he saying “it’s not about the money, its about the journey” when he was out there, nor any of the previous times. All seems like a lot of rewriting history because he didn’t win and trying to come off holier than now.
The sad part is that Coach made a better case for why he should have won: underdog day 1 / leader of dominant alliance / kept people from flipping even though they were at bottom alliance / flipped Cochran. Played up how hard it was for a returnee to make to the final after Rob did it last year, etc.
I don’t give credit for “no one voted for me” BS, he had the idol the entire time pre-merge and that scares off a lot of people from voting against him, and he was a complete ZERO in challenges.
Again, I think he played a game that should have won him the money. But his final tribal completely flushed those chances down the toilet.
It’s a shame Daniel that didn’t get to talk much abou what moves he would have done differently, but I doubt his answer would have added anything, because its clear he thinks he played the perfect game.
Well, he could argue it was just about winning in and of itself. But still then he lied to win, if not for money, just to win, to be the warrior. On that level, it doesn’t matter why. He did and he would been best served to embrace what he did.
So then he could have said, I want to win just to win, and I’m going to donate all the money to _____ because its not about the money for me.
All in all he could have at any point said it wasn’t about the money, and it would have been shown, but he never did, now he’s just being a revisionist and coming off bitter and hypocritical (ie. “the JURY was bitter!”).
Coach is an idiot. Never liked him on any season he was on, hope he is never on survivor again. Would like to see Ozzy on survivor again, he’s fun to watch on Survivor, and plus Ozzy isn’t arrogant like Coach. Coach is the arrogant one.
Coach is an idiot, did not like him on any season he was on. Ozzy is awesome, would love to see him on Survivor again. Coach is the arrogant one. sorry, but i am glad he lost
You sound more like an idiot to me. You’re not forced to like him on TV, but it’s pretty childish calling someone you don’t know an idiot, you idiot. (PS You’re an idiot)
Nice interview. Coach played a great game.
as usual, a tribal council of bitter people decide the game.