HitFix Interview: Jim Rice and Keith Tollefson talk ‘Survivor: South Pacific’

We’re now two weeks past John Cochran’s big “Survivor” flip, a strategic maneuver that some fans have celebrated as a brilliant game play and some fans are hailing as an act of betrayal.
Not surprisingly, the players impacted negatively by Cochran’s move are also still irked by what went down in the South Pacific and although they’re maybe not as harshly critical as they were on the night the alliance shift went down, they’re also not happy.
In a double-elimination Duel that aired this past week, Jim Rice and Keith Tollefson were defeated on Redemption Island and it’s no surprise that much of their paired exit interview involved questions relating to Cochran.
Was Cochran bullied?
Does his flip make any more sense six months and a season of episodes later?
Would they really have rather gone to drawing rocks at that first post-Merge Tribal council?
And what’s up with Coach?
Click through for all of their answers, some fairly reasonable and some still fueled by a sense of ongoing frustration…
[I get patched through to Jim Rice and Keith Tollefson, who are in the middle of a loud back-and-forth already.]
HitFix: How’re you guys doing this morning?
Jim Rice: We’re just sitting here arguing, Dan.
HitFix: Over what, exactly?
Jim: We’re just arguing about the game and sending Cochran to Redemption Island versus sending Ozzy two episodes ago.
HitFix: Good to know the wounds are still fresh in your minds.
Jim: It’s tough! We had to relive this thing every Wednesday, for better or for worse.
HitFix: So let’s start there. For the past couple weeks, how have friends and loved ones been responding to what happened with Cochran and all the rest?
Jim: Well, we’ve had had six months to deal with this, between taping and airing. They haven’t, so these are all really fresh wounds. I know that I’m getting text messages and emails and phone calls constantly from friends and family about how they can’t believe what happened, some comments not as nice as others. But they’re having to live it for the first time and I’m having to relive it.
Keith Tollefson: It’s kinda the same thing. My family expected me to do very, very well and I was trying to play that game and then to have, in a sense, one person basically take your entire game away from you is very, very frustrating and my family and friends have definitely expressed that to me, their feeling about that one person whose name shall not be mentioned.
HitFix: When you guys look back, is it as simple as a one-word answer for why you went home when you did? Is it as simple as “Cochran” and nothing else?
Jim: No.
Keith: Absolutely not, no.
Jim: I think there are a few things in there. I mean, that’s a big one. But you can’t blame anyone but yourself. I think that there are things that we didn’t do. I blame the fact that we didn’t go in strong and say “Hey, we’re sticking together. We sent Ozzy out to beat Christine. He’s coming back and we’re drawing rocks.” I think we should have went in strong. As I look at it in hindsight, I think we should have protected Cochran like they protected some of the players they thought were some of the weaker players on their team. I almost said we should have kept him in the middle of us as we walked around, nobody leaves Cochran’s side.
Keith: I honestly agree with that. That’s what Rob did last season. He kept his tribe like a little military unit. Nobody’s allowed to cross the line and just like Coach said, if you cross the line, you’re out of the family. So that was our mistake. We looked to Ozzy a little bit for some advice in that area, having played before, like “What should we do?” And the best idea that we collectively was… [Jim interjected and I lost both of their words.] We should have kept it like nobody crosses the line and we don’t even talk to them. That means you’re forced to go… because no one has a chance to give up any information to them, which Cochran gave up everything, but he never would have had the chance and we would have had to have drawn rocks, because you couldn’t converse with your quote-unquote enemy.
HitFix: Can I just point out that you guys used very different language there. Jim talked about “protecting” Cochran, while Keith gave an answer that was about “forcing” Cochran. Does it seem like that may have been part of the problem, not knowing how to handle Cochran at all?
Keith: It wasn’t blocking Cochran away from the other tribe. Not at all. It was basically being smart enough to realize that none of us would have a chance to flip, because we’d all be collectively solid as one unit. That’s what Coach kinda did, was running it in a sense as a general. If I see anyone talking to them, then I have them coming back and reporting to me on what they talked about. It wasn’t protecting Cochran. He’s his own person. He can go and talk to them, but if we were smart as a tribe, we’d collectively agree that no one goes and talks to them, because then we’re all in it together.
Jim: Your question originally was “What else was it?” and I think there were other things we could have done, too. I think we needed to make a more concerted effort to go over and try to make plays on each of those people. I tried to make a pretty big play on Rick, but I wasn’t able to get him. I think we should have been a little bit harder in going after them, as opposed to just being so willing to just go to rocks. Cochran sucks, but there are a lot of variables in the game of “Survivor” and we were putting all of our eggs into one basket and I think we should have gone around and tried to do a few more things.
HitFix: But how would you guys be talking to me today if everything had gone according to plan and one of you had gone home totally on rocks? If it had been nothing but random chance or luck that eliminated you?
Jim: You know, I put it this way: Drawing rocks that day, there’s a 14 percent chance of going home. If you flip, there’s a 100 percent chance that you don’t win the game, in my mind at that point. And so, I was playing to win. If we would have drawn rocks and I drew the rock, I would have been fine with it, because it was my best chance of winning. It’s like if you’re in a poker tournament and somebody says “Would you go all-in with aces versus a pair of kings?” Well heck yeah I would go all-in with aces versus kings. I might get unlucky, but I would definitely risk my tournament life on aces versus kings at the final table at the World Series of Poker. Would I do it here for a million bucks? Heck yeah. And I was willing to.
Keith: I was kinda excited to draw rocks, in a sense, but apparently that’s not the way people are supposed to play “Survivor,” from what Coach says, but I believed that we were a very, very close family. That’s kinda what we had portrayed to each other and, in a sense, we were so tight — which obviously wasn’t true — that we were willing to do that for each other. And one person basically said, “I don’t believe in the rest of my tribe and my chances are better with the other tribe,” which is extremely disappointing, because I don’t play my game that way and I don’t live my life that way. It may sound stupid…
Jim: You had one person playing for another day. He wasn’t playing to win.
Keith: Yeah, and that’s what disappointed me. I thought we were all in it to win it, but apparently somebody just wanted one more day, which is understandable in the game of “Survivor,” but…
HitFix: Well, you’ve guys have had six months to think about it and you’ve been able to watch the season play out: Does what Cochran did or why he did it may more sense to you now than it did at the time?
Jim: Not at all.
Keith: Absolutely not.
Jim: I think my analysis is right on. I want to start by just saying one thing: Every one of us on our Tribe had a Final Three scenario with Cochran in it. You can call that a slight against Cochran or you can call it whatever you will, but flipping at a Merge, you instantly alienate five people. So he had an 86 percent chance of going to the Final Three, or he had a 14 percent chance of going home or he had a 100 percent chance of not winning if he flips and he’s going out somewhere between 12th versus 7th is what I was feeling at that time.
Keith: Not only that, but in the game at that time, we had the odds and if there were better odds to flip, the other team would have contemplated it easily. I contemplated flipping, just because you have to contemplate everything. But the fact that we had both of the Immunity necklaces, Ozzy and Dawn, and we had the Idol and we were going to play it for somebody, that decreased the odds of one of us going home so significantly that in my eyes, it would never make sense to flip, because if you flip, you’re basically guaranteeing yourself seventh and I thought all of us wanted to be one-through-six. You’re guaranteed one-through-six, more than likely. Obviously things can change, but that’s putting yourself with the best odds for the end.
HitFix: Watching the season, some people have felt like you guys came across as bullies. How do you guys feel about that perception?
Jim: I think that really, if you step back… It’s easy to believe.
Keith: It’s what they showed!
Jim: The reason why it was easy to believe is because of what Coach did. Coach was the one that looked looked at Cochran and said, “Hey, you’ve been bullied.” He was the one who made that assumption. The truth of the matter is that Cochran was never bullied. We had a great time. I considered Cochran to be my closest friend on the Island.
Keith: Yeah, everyone assumes that me and Jim are extremely close friends. We were not considered, in my eyes, friends in the game. I, just the same way, considered Cochran a friend. I respected him as a player. I knew that he had so much love for the game and I wanted him to be able to play. That’s why a few of us had saved him. Me and Whitney had saved him. Jim had saved him. We’d done that three times. But… Yeah. What was the question?
HitFix: It seems that you guys are both giving a solid “No” answer to the “Did you feel like you bullied Cochran?” question.
Jim: It is a little bit frustrating, because of the reality behind it. I understand the storyline and I understand why it went that way. Coach is the one that assumed that. And you know what? I question the viewers. You’re assuming Cochran got bullied because of the way he looks to you. People should really evaluate their preconceptions of people based on their appearance, because that’s what viewers are doing as well and that’s why I think so many people believe that he was bullied, because they’re the ones with their own misconceptions and their own pre-judgements of him.
Keith: Yeah, there were multiple times that I stuck up for him and I considered him to be a valuable member of our tribe. If there was this huge case of bullying and all of these things that people keep bringing up over and over and over, it would have been shown. People would want to see that. If this was actually true, why was there nothing on the show about it? Because, from me, there was no bullying. I considered him to be a friend. He didn’t flip out of revenge, he flipped out of self-preservation.
HitFix: You’ve referred to Coach as a general and referred to how he helped craft the narrative around Cochran and on Wednesday’s show, you compared him to a cult leader, Jim. What would have happened if Coach had ended up on your tribe instead of Ozzy?
Jim: I don’t think he would have made it to the Merge.
Keith: I totally agree.
Jim: And here’s the reason: With Redemption Island and you have a guy like Ozzy on your tribe, there are two pieces to it. One, if you send him to Redemption Island, you know he’s probably coming back. And two, you want to keep a guy like Ozzy, because post-Merge, he is a huge target. And that’s where I think it would have been different if we’d had Coach. Coach didn’t really offer that much in challenges. Coach didn’t offer much other than providing sermons and that wasn’t something we were gonna do. It’s very interesting when you look at both tribes, because any time anybody got close to Ozzy, we got rid of ’em, but any time anybody got close to Coach, they let him keep them. They let Coach build his army and build his army and they even recognized that he was building his army and they still didn’t do anything about it. It’s hard to say that we had a savvier game, considering we’re sitting here talking to you right now, Dan, but I think that we were thinking about the game a little bit more. But hey, things change and Coach did a masterful job of flipping Cochran and hats off to those guys for it.
Keith: I pretty much agree with Jim’s comments. The whole Redemption Island thing throws a huge twist in it and that’s that you can’t necessarily get out players you want at a certain time. Obviously Ozzy was that main player, because you know that he’s so strong at challenges more than likely he’ll come back and he will never be on your side. Coach really wasn’t, in my eyes, an asset to their tribe in team challenges. He never stepped up and proved to be like Ozzy was with us, as a very valuable asset. And in the sense that Jim is a very smart player and I feel like I’m a very smart player, we would have seen all these little things that he does trying to get emotionally attached to players and kinda just some of these things that make me sick that Coach does — the constant shoulder rubbing and those things — and just been disgusted with it and said, “You know what? He doesn’t help our chances of winning, there’s no reason why we need him to be on our tribe anymore” and we probably would have sent him to Redemption Island before the Merge.
HitFix: As a last question: Jim, you made that impassioned speech at t Tribal Council about teaching future generations that the game can be played a certain way, with integrity or honor and whatnot. Did you actually buy a word of that? And as a fan of the show, would you want to watch a game that was played that way?
Jim: No. I was completely pandering to the Upolu tribe, 100 percent. I was saying what I thought was the best shot we had to maybe try to flip one or two of the votes and unfortunately the Upolus found out about my plan to give Ozzy the necklace before going to Tribal and told me that I would go home if, indeed, I gave my necklace up, so that kinda threw plan out the window. But no. It was complete BS. I think was trying anything I had in my hat.
Keith: I don’t remember it word-for-word, but…
Jim: I was pandering to Coach’s “honor” thing and trying to expose Coach for the sham that he was and I was hoping to do that for a play that I was going to make over the next three days, but I couldn’t wait to call Coach out…
Keith: Yeah, it was Jim’s best move at that time, to try to get some people on his side. It was obviously a last-ditch effort, which is all you can do when you know that the knife is literally at your back, you’re gonna whatever it takes and it was definitely a good move to say that at Tribal, to try to get some people to flip. That’s all you have left.
great interview, Jim is a fascinating player.
No doubt he will be asked back to play again, and rightfully so.
Dan I’m kinda disappointed you didn’t ask them why did they expect Cochran to stay on their side and pick a rock for them when they tried voting him out in all of the previous tribal councils .
they already proved to him they don’t respect him enough (never mind the bullying )to give him One million dollar so it WAS his best move to flip . screwing his tribe was a bonus .
MJ – They really didn’t try voting him out in all the previous Tribal Councils. They talked about it and it was a center of discussion leading up to the vote, but in the votes that got rid of Elyse and Papa Bear and Semhar, they were clearly keeping Cochran around, albeit for their own purposes…
I thought I got to enough points about their feelings for the guy…
-Daniel
Hi, Dan.. just for curiosity.. where you told not to ask Keith questions regarding Whitney ?
JedyKnight – I wasn’t told anything specific, but I’ve done enough of these that I know which questions will get cut off. In this instance, though, with a paired interview and with Jim, quite frankly, the much more interesting interviewee, I just decided I didn’t care enough to go down that road. If it had been Keith and Jim separate, I would have found a way to ask a Whitney question that was answerable. Assuming I’m only a week or two away from talking to Whitney, I’ll find a Keith question for her that will hopefully be answerable…
-Daniel
I don’t buy any of these answers. That’s BS! Even Crazy Brandon realized Jim was bullying Cochran on that tribal council! How dare Jim say that WE are the bullies???
They tried to vote Cochran out since the first tribal council. They made pretty clear how weak they thought he was and that’s not a smart move. They were sent packing because they were incompetent social players.
The greatest player in Survivor history is Sandra. She was terrible at physical challenges but won the show. TWICE. Look at Ken (Survivor Gabon) or my favorite contestant Cirie (Survivor Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs Villains)! You don’t need to be a physical threat to play the game! They didnt show any respect to Cochran. When Cochran asked Jeff to call him by his last name, he told everyone how big his ego was. It’s impossible that they didnt see the blindside coming.
And what about that talk in which Keith argues why he thinks that Cochran should go to Redemption Island? Being on Redemption Island means you’re eliminated. Especially for a player like Cochran. Only Ozzy is *dumb* and cocky enough (plus a very good friend of the show’s producers I suppose) to *ask* to be voted out.
You didnt ask them about Christine! It was clear that she hated his former tribe!
Saulo – There were a lot of things I didn’t get to ask this week. With a paired interview, there simply wasn’t the time…
I don’t dispute that two wins makes Sandra one of, if not *the* best “Survivor” player of all-time, but do you think Sandra would still succeed in a game format like this, with only a couple returning contestants? She’s thrived on not having a target on her back, but do you think she could do it a third time? I’d certainly be curious…
-Daniel
I would favor Sandra in any scenario until somebody beat her.
That’s a very good question, Dan! I really don’t know… First of all, the new generation of Survivor contestants is lame compared to players like Sandra or Boston Rob. Otherwise Rob would not have won last season.
If she had been the first castaway voted out of Heroes vs. Villains, at least there would be that memorable scene where Sandra unclipped Sugar’s bikini top when they were wrestling. So it’d be awesome to see her playing again.
I somehow agree with Troopermsu. Maybe her tribe mates could underestimate her like Russell did: “She can’t win for the third time, can she?”
She burnt Russell’s hat, she threw away all the fishes… that woman is marvelously unpredictable.
“As long as it ain’t me” may be the simpliest “Survivor” strategy. But it works and we saw how weirdly brilliant it is: “I’ll write your name again, and if I’m up there in the final three you’ll still give me the million-dollar vote.”
Sandra is great but but I don’t think she should play again. Here’s my list of contestants who I’d like to see one more time on the show:
Rob Cesternino (Survivor Amazon)
Eliza Orlins (Survivor Vanuatu)
Bobby Jon (Survivor Palau)
Cirie, Shane and Terry Deitz (Survivor Panama)
Yau Man (Survivor Fiji)
Peih-Gee (Survivor China)
Stupid Erik (Survivor Micronesia)
Sierra and Stephen (Survivor Tocantins)
Shambo (Survivor Samoa)
Jane and Naonka (Survivor Samoa)
Matt (Survivor South Pacific)
Mikayla (Survivor South Pacific)
and Everybody from Survivor Gabon (my favorite season)!
If there was filmed evidence of Cochran being bullied then the editors would have shown it. All we saw was that Cochran was a potential bootee in some of the earlier episodes, but that was not bullying. It is not unheard of for the show editors to manipulate things to build a narrative.
Coach is actually trying to emulate Boston Rob in his game play and so far it is working. It is interesting to see that when he was far from a leader in his earlier appearances. However, I think Albert is going to make a play to break that group.
Nic919 – Bullying doesn’t need to be physical and it doesn’t need to vocally aggressive. That’s all I’m sayin’ on this subject.
-Daniel
Sour grapes.
I think it was clear that Cochran was treated shabbily most of the time by his original tribe. Whether that constitutes bullying, I don’t know and I don’t think that matters. They did not make him feel like part of the group until they needed his vote.
Jim talks about percentages and Keith talks about 7th vs. 1 through 6. But the fact is, there is no difference between 2nd through 7th. You are still a loser in the game (although I think 2nd gets $100k). If Cochran had stuck with his tribe, he had 100% chance of not winning. He would have been 6th for sure. By flipping, he may very well finish 7th. But what’s the difference between 7th and 6th? Nothing. He would have been playing for one more day in essence; the very thing that Jim and Keith show disdain for.
Conversely, by flipping he has a chance to make new alliances and figure out a way to divide Coach’s Cult. Anybody with half a brain could see after the merge that Albert is itching to shake things up. By becoming the 7th member of Upolu, Cochran becomes a potential swing vote between two opposing sets of three. This makes for a far better chance of him winning than remaining in slot number six of Savaii.
Whether he can get any jury votes is the question. We’ve seen different philosophies for different juries in cases like this. Sometimes they respect a big move like this, especially if it is from a perceived underdog. On the other hand, we’ve seen many times that juries are bitter from the betrayal and simply vote against the person rather than vote for who they think actually played the best game.
I think given the circumstances, Cochran had no choice to leave Savaii if he wanted to have any chance to win the game. I also think that the two tribes offer a stark contrast on how to foster loyalty within the group. Coach, say what you will about him, has done an excellent job thus far of creating a cohesive group by mainly using positive reinforcement. Keith, Jim, Ozzy on the other hand did very little of this and in fact berated Cochran on multiple occasions for his poor showings in challenges most especially Keith and Ozzy. The one I remember best was the situation with Cochran unable to unhook his teammates thereby costing them a probable win. Ozzy was brutal to Cochran after that. Treating someone like that, no matter if you don’t vote him out, does nothing for team unity. Moreover, Ozzy, Jim & Keith may have felt like they were a tight team of six, but if only one person doesn’t buy in or feels left out in some way, then the alliance is weak. It’s incumbent upon the stronger people to embrace the weaker ones and make them feel at home. See how Coach has nurtured Edna. The fact that they still can’t see how Cochran felt like an outsider is testament to their tone-deafness about Cochran and about the social aspect of the game. Although I seem to remember Jim saying something about how he felt fortunate that Cochran was around because if he wasn’t, Jim would be in the outcast position because he didn’t feel he fit in will with people like Ozzy, Keith and Whitney. So, Jim should have done more to get Ozzy and especially Keith to be more kind to Cochran.
I couldn’t agree more.
I recall Dawn was the one who made a big deal about the bullying, crying and saying she should of stood up for him…
I want to make sure I understand the rules. If they were to draw rocks, Rick (cowboy) and Kieth wouldn’t have to pick, since they were the ones that were tied in the first two votes, and Ozzy, Dawn and Whitney wouldn’t have to draw because they all had idols. So the chance of someone picking a rock are 1 in 7. Which means that there would have been a 5 in 7 chance that An Upolu would have gone home, right?
Some double talk here from Jim. In other interviews, he says everyone from both tribes wanted Cochran in their final 3. He even says in game that Cochran is playing the best third place game in Survivor history. But it sounds like in this interview that’s exactly what he wanted him to do. Even if Cochran went to rocks and an Upolu picked one, then he’s not getting votes at t he FTC even if he makes it, so this talk of 100% winning is bogus because he was 100% not winning in either scenario.