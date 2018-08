In part two of VH1's Oscar questionnaire with “Madonna,” played by the inimitable imitator Nadya Ginsburg, we learn about Her Madgesty's feelings towards Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Moore, and the LGBT community in movies.

HitFix's own Louis Virtel — who definitely has his own feelings about Madonna — holds court with the queen in this edition of “Madonna Dearest.” Part one is just as illuminating.